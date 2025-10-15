We Have Become Light Bearers - Conquerors of Worlds.

TRUMP 2.0: PEACE THRU STRENGTH - ART OF DEAL = ART OF WAR

Forward:

This post is especially directed at all of the fellow human beings who kept the faith through these darkest times - your faith and compassion and personal courage, integrity and strength are deeply appreciated.

You are the Light Bearers who brought light and strength and compassion when all hope seemed gone.

Those who remain capable of bearing the light when darkness rules serve as the light of this world.

Keep bearing the light - as your light now rises to become the light of this world.

Peace thru strength - it takes much courage and much personal agency - to bear the light.

And bearing light thru these darkest days - priceless.

THE CRUX OF THE MATTER

The supreme goal of the Art of War is to prevent a war - and if wars occur - to bring peace.

That is the major theme which runs through Sun Tzu’s The Art of War.

All of these thousands of years since the book was written, these noble ideas have now merged with the geopolitical Art of the Deal of an American President.

As Americans, we have worked for generations to stop war - knowing it is not exclusively an American issue - but a major issue - The Major Issue - of all humankind.

While ordinary people all across the planet desire peace - many leaders seemed to promote and benefit from war - an although war is not yet over - this day helps mark the possibility of the end of war as a geopolitical political tool.

It has been thousands of years since a man named Christ brought us a method of achieving inner peace - and thus outer peace as well

Thus, it is an incredibly meaningful event that TRUMP addresses the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, as peace, and those who dared to become instruments of peace, are honored.

It is extremely ironic that as American leaders are celebrated in a land across the world peacemakers - a certain segment of human beings seek to destroy these peacemakers.

The prayer that we may become “instruments of thy peace” seems most relevant right now.

Those of us who can hold two seemingly opposing thoughts in mind simultaneously - are embracing the future - a future which will teach us all to embrace paradoxes.

Those who may condemn war - and condemn those who wage violence as a way of solving problems but who may also celebrate peacefulness where it is found.

These paradox embracers may take heart.

Having faith - that though this is a paradox - it is a paradox that can be held powerfully & beautifully in one thought.

On this day we are not defined by our national creed or political philosophies but are defined as Human Beings.

THE HEALING HAS BEGUN

Words of peace which echo today strengthen our collective strength.

That fracture which Solzhenitsyn remarked exists within the human heart is beginning to heal.

Considering ourselves to be apart - geopolitical Apartheid - is beginning to become unfashionable.

Humans will still be humans - as some utopian paradise is simply illogical.

However, the possibility that we can bring Christ consciousness into our own lives as an effective instrument of peacefulness - is one giant step closer.

Especially - as Americans celebrate this 13 of October as Columbus Day - we cannot help but observe that a whole cycle of history has now come full circle.

May that circle be unbroken.

The Warmakers become Peacemakers - we heal our own hearts - and thus - we heal the world.

May Christ Consciousness heal our hearts and our minds - rendering us light bearers - and may our light reach out and embrace the whole earth.

No fear, no anger, no violence - no Apartheid- just compassion for self and other.Ignorance defeats human beings - may we open ourselves to all of the truth telling which is now being unleashed.

Hold the darkness in our hearts with the light - and know that darkness exists so we will become light.

The new consciousness - Christ consciousness - merging spiritual pursuits with science - and science with philosophy - and philosophy with the creative intelligence of humankind the tool maker.

It is all up to all of us, all the time - each bubble of a thought - each song, word and deed - co-creates the world.

Each one - Teach one

Human beings are co-creators.

We have become - Light Bearers.

On this Columbus Day - the compass which has guided this dream of America - from the outset - comes round full circle.

We Have Become Light Bearers - Conquerors of Worlds

May our creator bless - and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers and light bearers.

Share

Leave a comment