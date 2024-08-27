Revisiting Malignant Toxic Narcissism
Understanding the Dark Triad Personality Which Rules Our Societies
Forward:
I believe the above graphic pretty much illustrates the point of how bizarrely - and totally bonkers - and off the deep end we all find ourselves at present.
I am not a psychologist or an expert of any kind on this issue - but I think the time has come when we as laypersons need to understand this complex topic.
Hopefully posts like this can beg…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.