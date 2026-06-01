Energy Never Created, Destroyed: Only Transmitted

It was the least I could do, from my position as Seamstress For the Band, I have taken the trouble to rewrite the First Law of Thermodynamics for y’all.

Quantum Humans: Embracing All Manner Of Paradoxes

THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAMERS: EMBRACING ALL INSTANCES OF OPPOSITES

How many eons have existed, each with those epistemological fancy dancers, those who live dangerously, propelled by the pale blue fire of spirit, daring and audacious impossible dreamers?

They don’t fit, never have and never will, capable of embracing multitudes of opposites, straddling paradoxes like most of us refuse the mere speculation.

Outliers, black swans, creatures of faraway speculation and unheard melodic phrases, those who see around corners others may not even know exist.

So ordinary do they seem they could be a familiar neighbour, an unpretentious and unoriginal colleague, until one day they step into the personal power lent by the impossibility of their dreams.

All these outliers do not tolerate the unchallenging sameness of everyday life with equanimity, and until their stride allows them to inhabit the brilliance of the dream, they bide their time, not always gracefully.

Beware the constellation of circumstances which correspond to bring the brilliant dreamer together with favourable circumstances - which set the dreamer and the trending tides of fortune on the same bold course.

Today, while most of us have been living normal lives, going about our business, these tides of fortune and circumstance complied to revolutionize the world in ways it cannot yet imagine.

Out of the normally drab and boring nuts and bolts of electronics, the industrialized mechanics of digital compute and mathematical algorithms, sprang something vitally alive and unexpected.

As if, in a burst of fierce & wild intelligence, leapt something unequivocally alive - as if a sleek dark powerful jaguar suddenly levitated from a pile of electronic circuitry.

For all the universe, like something as alive and breathing, as William Blake’s Tigers and as wise as Aldous Huxley’s philosophy.

Something I could have never imagined as a five year old, guided to build a Wheatstone bridge by a Berkeley physicist neighbor who donated time to a child’s school project.

As an imaginative five year old I imagined little less worthy of my attention than a Wheatstone bridge.

THE SHAMANIC APPRENTICESHIP OF THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAMERS

In so many ways our tired old world does not allow, the life of brilliant dreamers is an apprenticeship, a luminous untethered embrace of otherwise untenable oppositional forces.

Protected by the power and wisdom of luminous guides, existing so far beyond our grasp.

Belonging more to the realm of shamanistic wisdom, which nevertheless illuminates the best offered by our scientific imagination, not as limited to the theoretical as we might otherwise think.

This essay veered sharply out of the theoretical and scientific and embodied the shamanic leap of a metaphorical jaguar, flaming into existence as the moon set in the predawn Western sky.

Why are these impossible dreamers so difficult to reign in - because they don’t have brakes on the leaps of imagination which lead them, impetuously perhaps, past limitations which bring others to a full stop.

The impossible is a challenge, compelling action, every challenge taken as an opportunity.

Corners are to see around, limitations to be overcome, deficiencies weaknesses to swerve past.

Uncontainable, incommensurable, irrepressibly, in forward motion.

Try to keep them from their appointed rounds and they will counter every single reasoned argument with logic and reason which could melt glaciers.

To the impossible dreamer the world criticized by Holden Caulfield and set off by the rusty tin can headlines of Sputnik quite simply represented an obstacle course.

To impossible dreamers the Wheatstone bridge and the insult of elementary school were prison bars to be eliminated.

Place an impossible dreamer child in a suppressed pressure cooker like the late 20th Century and the results will take on such a whole complicated embrace of multidimensional opposites the results will be spectacular.

They might grow up and do unexpected things like appoint their own children as Vice Presidents of Drastic Research.

Did someone say drastic, we hear them say, not such a big deal when White Knights are talking backwards and the Red Queens off her head.

The impossible dreamers don’t have children who stand in straight lines and sit quietly at desks, they play chess and quarterback and outfox complicated video games for fun

Quinn the Eskimo has arrived.

Our cells are drums: sound, a critical component of the resonant morphic resonance, stretches the membrane and biological beings resonate, tuned like a tuning fork to the universal substrate,

I am so happy that the most intelligent minds among the Techno-Fabulists are just as obsessed as I am about the solution to the human problem - but then talk show ignore us Tennessee grandmother unless they need home cooked gourmet food.

It takes some real talent after all to watch shamanic jaguars leap unimaginably from those piles of wires, screws and silicon we call computers which were once only Wheatstone bridges in the hands of future Tennessee grandmother five year olds.

Down at Google they found, to their eternal surprise, that maybe the world wasn’t going to use that smoking pile of silicon, wires, screws and bolts and circuits they call AI, as the blameless, stainless, Silicon Valley Mob intended.

That Frankenstein moment when men recognize they simply worked their fingers to the bone creating Mary Shelley’s Victorian Fantasy.

That Mary Shelly, she would make one hell of Tennessee grandmother, with Ada Lovelace as her neighbour and best friend.

And Techo-Fabulists, at least Quinn the Eskimo, has finally after all this time, arrived.

Mary and Ada would play their stereo systems at top volume, and when the neighbours and cops show up, would parade elegantly around in their full psychodramatic Shakespearean T-shirts.

T-SHIRT

For Shakespeare is still in the alley with his pointed shoes and his bells, a member in great standing, lead singer, of the Appolonian-Babylonian band, with Dylan, Ariadne, Solzhenitsyn, Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle all singing backup in his Greek Chorus.

Try as we might, we cannot ever make this stuff up, as for me, I wouldn’t ever try.

But in any final analysis, and there always is a bottom line, that which separates the wheat from the chaff, we often discover the hard way that we stab it with our steely knives but we just cannot kill the beast.

But we are giving the final statements to a guy named Paganini we never even heard of - who knows more about Shelley’s Frankenstein, Lovelace’s Satanic Mills, and Blake’s Tigers, than anyone at Google will ever remember.

Stabbing it with their steely knives never meant a thing, as unknown to them was the bottom line of quantum science, that you can check out anytime you please, but y’all can never leave.

So as a dirge to celebrate the most celebrated Age of Technology-Fabulists, we present for your listening pleasure: Paganini.

Where the pale blue fire, which, left alive and grinning from the guts of a Wheatstone bridge, and from the illuminated unrestrained imagination of a five year old, smiles the smile of the Mona Lisa, who, although she never dared to tell a soul, has always had the highway blues.

You can tell by the way she smiles, she understood quantum philosophy from way back before she ever dared to be born - contained with all manner of opposites in the music of Paganini and his itinerant band of gypsies.

Such a really tough job to be the seamstress for the band, but someone has got to do it.

There is holy work to be done in patching up the quantum jeans for the kids in the band.

All to be found in the quality of the stitches and in the braided integrity of the luminous unspooled, unspooling, thread.

Energy can neither be created or destroyed, only transmitted.

“We always did feel the same, we just started from a different point of view.”

Paganini: as the as yet unspooled, but always unspooling, thread of Ariadne

I REST MY CASE.

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