KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
3h

Yes. "Energy can neither be created or destroyed, only transmitted." And the question I must always be aware of and ask myself is "what am I tranmitting." Thank you again for your post. You are so prolific.

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