From Gaia To Geometry: Author’s Note

Long before any of this mathematics was within reach, I held a picture of the universe as an intersecting network of nested relationships — a complicated fluid- and wave-like emergent system, in which relations came first and objects were what those relations looked like from a particular position. That was a leap made with very little formal evidence. The chapters here are not a correction of that leap. They are what it needed: the full Riemannian object stated before anything is borrowed from it, a braided architecture in which crossings rather than positions carry the information, and correlation diagrams whose resemblance to a map of a mind is priced rather than assumed. The silk sheet with its threads of braided light, the topological habit learned in physiological chemistry, the hypergraphs, and the original fluid/wave network are one sustained habit of attention in successive vocabularies. The difference is narrow and it is everything: the later expressions refuse to let a beautiful picture stand in as its own evidence. The leap is still here. It has learned to walk in better boots, with a clearer map of where the ground actually ends. The prologue sets this out at length.

Volume 27 · From Gaia to Geometry · Search this volume

Doubt, Balanced by Kuhnian Faith, Abolish Certainty

I carry a plentiful load of doubt balanced by my Kuhnian faith. Certainty is death to the scientific method. A balance of doubt and faith are science’s saving grace.

It is based on real experiential science, the kind which keeps human beings engaged and honest, not having to own every last idea as if ideas could be owned by a person or an institution.

The above plate tells a story, a story now confirmed by science.

The story says there is a zinc flash at the moment of our conception - as if we needed science to remind us of the pale blue fire we carry within each and every cell.

Headlines Proclaim Riemann Solved: We Shall See

Amazing how much the outer world seems to be writing our stories for us these days, who needs stories when the news seems to easily outdistance everything we might manage to make up.

As I was writing this article, headlines broke through, proclaiming the Riemann Hypothesis has been solved.

What a relief this would be, as so many minds could stop obsessing over such an equation.

To me, the Riemann remains unsolvable as written, so I look forward to how those who solved it managed to pull this major achievement off!

What theoretical science could the solving of the Riemann allow us to discover now that the puzzle of the hypothesis is solved?

I look forward to your comments on this!

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