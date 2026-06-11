Here is my mind’s mythological, subconsciously unconscious response to the ridiculously incoherent incommensurability we find ourselves in:

Riemann, Warhol, Mozart - The Alternative Version

When your Zeta Function fails and even the Gamma Hail Mary won’t get you through.

Afterwards - A Third Person Retroactive Account:

Report from Marshall Beane, head of Regrettable News Agency:

Mankind has not only forked: in several potential meanings of the term - but is missing somewhere in Paris, and is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Elements of the top secret Riemann Society are reportedly up in arms, and are believed to be meeting secretly in the land of the sunrise moon, barricaded by remnants of the luminous forces.

No known associations exist between the Riemann Society and the famous Riemann Hypothesis.

Members of 33 & 1/3 Brigade of the Quintillion Per Nanosecond Brigade of the Order of the Skull Crusher Knights have been notified and are all on alert.

In what would otherwise be a Mexican Standoff - but is now considered too racist to be allowed - it is not yet known how many have perished in this historically suspect affair.

Markets are sharply down across the board, after a rumor gripped the headlines, saying that nothing would come of nothing.

Reporters from the Board of Governors in Abilene, put the potential losses somewhere in the vicinity of an insignificant quadrillion to a cool septillion.

Spokeswoman for the Zeta Function, Isolde Rasmussan, and head of the Ice Cream Social Agency, Bunker Buster, have only reassurances, and say there is no cause for alarm.

Specialists in the High Commission of Gamma Level Ministers cautioned that only if the Beta and Gamma Criteria were found to be defective or non existent, would all out alarm be justified.

Minister of Unlikely Affairs, Remus Homunculous, offered reason for a cautious optimism, saying that we have always know mankind was armed, dangerous and a bit suspicious.

A spokesperson from the Purveyors of Pristine Technological Grace said “I could have told you so, but no one listened” but has since issued a statement which formally retracted the original statement.

All lies in jest now, until the Supreme Order, of the Supreme Guard, of the Supreme Judicial Council, arrives at a unanimous or otherwise binding decisive or indecisive verdict.

This is Marshall Beane, reporting from Mobile Alabama for RGTB: Good night & good luck

“All lies in jest, still a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.”

A second & third person accounting of the War between Sense and Sensibility.

While humanity was out forking and attempting to find itself, Merrimack Ostensibly was out, just out, with a sign in the doorway saying three was a crowd.

We caught up with Merrimack in the Holy Fraternal Order of the Maoist Synchronicity in the former City Of New York, now otherwise known as as City of Nuevo Dorks

Merrimack was only thirteen in 1960, and although the computer existed, no access was provided to ordinary forking humans such as Merrimack in those years.

Merrimack, a brilliant researcher already by thirteen, had to swap the fictional computer in his imagination out for a dusty card catalog of the alphabetized, Dewy Decimal System, “computer” at the local library.

Merrimack would later become infamous for getting a few degrees in nuclear fusion, which doesn’t exist even yet, using nothing but a slide rule and a smile, from the once fabled University of California At Berkeley

But by the time we caught up with the fast moving Merrimack, he was already old, cantankerous, and more impatient and reckless as he ever was.

Merrimack had been named by his father, a Civil War historian, after the infamous ship of the Age of the American Civil Wars.

By the Summer of the year of our lord, 2026, Merrimack still served as a consultant for the Highest Order of Nuclear Fusionists, but had grown disillusioned.

There exists no known relationship between Highest Order of Nuclear Fusionists, as framed here, and any existing organizations of fusionists.

Humanity is forking, Merrimack told us grimly, even if full energy, sourced from nuclear fusion becomes available, humanity is so far out on an unreachable limb, that it is unlikely to do them any good.

The vibes surrounding Merrimack, as he sat dejected and a bit confused, mystified to be situated here with us, here in the shining city of American metaphorical dystopia - were not so great.

So thick were the vibes at our meeting, held in the Holy Fraternal Order of the Maoist Synchronicity in the former City Of New York, now otherwise known as as City of Nuevo Dorks - all seemed a bit heavy and unreadable.

Our interview strategies were to use an Ai agent to help us compile a record of the early unrecorded life of Merrimack, to render these years into a format suitable for uploading.

Especially now that the Zeta Function was failing, it was a difficult time for everyone.

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Merrimack could care less, having long ago arrived at the rather academically challenging point of no return.

He still carried his ancestral slide rule in a gun belt, along with his .54 Magnum, and his 2nd generation Grok Synthesizer.

Merrimack required a stringent vegan diet as the Screw Worm epidemic of 2026 had made his carnivore diet distinctly incompatible with recommended dietary guidelines.

This required careful study and planning as even much of the vegan cuisine had become highly unrecommended by 2026.

So our crew and Merrimack munched on carrot and celery strips , macadamia nuts, and liters of watermelon beer to celebrate the occasion.

The specialized chefs of the once famous restaurant, Chez Plutocracy, worked tirelessly to prepare such brilliantly nontoxic, certifiable fare, prepared to our tireless expectations.

Merrimack, the tethered version, unruffled by most everything, other than these things we just were unable to make up, which stopped our resonating frequencies cold.

No rest for tethered rabbits, or for untethered ones, no restful resonating frequencies for any living or nonliving soul.

Note: No animals, or humans, or other living things, were harmed in the making of this post. This is a fictional narrative, and any resemblances to anyone, living or dead, are unintended.

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