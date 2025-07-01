RINGWRAITHS - DARK LORDS OF THE GLOBALIST ALLIANCE OF SATANIC RINGS - AGAINST THIS AMERICA - AND AGAINST ALL CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLICS



We might well see the present times as a mythological - political - and spiritual battle - for our lives - and for the ownership of our hearts, minds - and souls.

It almost seems as if a failure to see it this way is an unforgivable missing of the proverbial point.

The underlying tangent is that some will win this battle - and some will lose - and those who lose will carry that weight in the bosom of their souls for all eternity.

This is tantamount to Albert Camus’s tale of the poor man who was cursed to push a boulder back up hill each day - only to have it roll back down each night - as he lay chained to a rock with eagles eating out his liver - which regenerated daily - and so on.

The metaphor, which Camus used so skillfully to illustrate the modern existential dilemma of modern humans- is pure genius.



Lord of the Rings - the great film trilogy taken from Tolkien’s novels - is a perhaps more accessible tale for modern people.

Both together work to synergize our more complete understanding.

But - like the Ringwraiths - the globalists came for the kids, and others such as seniors and emotionally challenged- those among us most vulnerable to manipulation - they will not be forgiven.



MAOIST COMMUNIST WEF STAKEHOLDER CAPITALISTS DESTROY TRUST



As the World Economic Forum (WEF) deep state wackos of Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari infamy - have done all they could do to destroy trust - they now blame those trying to rebuild trust - of destroying trust.



These deep state Ringwraiths have backed such genius strategies as “you will have nothing and you will be happy” - such pithy phrases as “hackable humans” and “useless eaters” aligned with the gloating Ringwraiths pride of Klaus Schwab who told us they were most proud of having “penetrated the cabinets”.







This “penetrating of the cabinets” has been accompanied by an invasion of military aged males - to destroy the social fabric and rule of law of constitutional republics.

This America - these United States of America - are not exception.





These illegals are supported using taxpayer funds - to destabilize the social fabric as much as possible - and with hopes of turning children and vulnerable adults into Socialist-Maoist supporters of globalist tyranny.





This is a known tactic of the leftist globalist cabal - to hysterically accuse others the very crimes they are guilty of.



The following interview is the epitome of these globalist tactics.

With MSNBC infamously one of the main propaganda agencies of this Ringwraiths cabal.



CRIMINAL CORRUPT DEEP STATE IS NO ONE’S PIÑATA!!!



Here we have it folks - this America - the enemy of the deep state from the very first ring of freedom bells - and certainly the enemy of free speech and personal agency and constitutional republics.



But ultimately it is the irrational and destructive and irresponsible lack of logic of the deep state pitted against the rational and constructive and responsible undertaking of real Democracy.



We have freedom fighters such as the Trump 2.0 cabinet and Tom Homan as leaders who prevail against these deep state dark lords.

The Democrats in the USA have coopted the name of Democracy and have morphed the Democratic Party into the Maoist-Communist Party - with Socialist Bernie Sanders as their true poster boy.



The Zombie Apocalypse - is what the Democrat’s of the deep state are trying to bring about in our cities.

This zombie apocalypse is just the first indication of what an America under the dark lord Ringwraiths of the deep state will become.



The USA is bookended by two ideologically captured Narcostates - Canada and Mexico.



The now 100% ideologically captured Narcostate of Mexico is led by a World Economic Forum “stakeholder capitalist” Claudia Sheinbaum.





Everywhere the criminal cabal of the Dark Lord deep state fights against the law abiding goals of healthy constitutional republics.

And - although going super strong - the Trump 2.0 team has barely touched the deep state cartels operating out of Canada - a deep state cartel which operates in tandem with Mexican cartels.



Between Canadian journalist Sam Harris - and “Katarina’s Substack“ - readers can learn a tremendous amount of the tactics of this Dark Lord Globalist Cabal:





This is a global deep state - having coopted many governments of many formerly constitutional republics - and which seeks to drive these nations into the chaos of civil war.

War, violence and chaos are the signatures of the Dark Lord deep state elements which escalate to grand scale the more their rule is threatened.



They would like nothing more than to ignite an American Civil War.

We stand now - with only Trump and cabinet standing between us - and the deep state’s efforts to ignite a firestorm of a war.





Deep state aficionados even made a Hollywood movie to make civil war appear glamorous to vulnerable Americans- who are more easily captured by globalist ideologies.



ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ USED AS A DEEP STATE FLASH POINT



This facility, designed to process illegal migrants, is under heavy criticism by deep state political actors - who have infiltrated every corner of the formerly “Biden Deep State” America.

The globalists are running scared currently - and as I predicted years ago - when this war was in it’s infancy - they would become desperately dangerous cowards and would lash back furiously - as their whole corrupt criminal empire becomes revealed.



Trump is their sworn enemy - stands between the criminal deep state - and we as American patriots.



Although this is most visible in America the battle is being fought along parallel lines in every constitutional republic in this world .



Deep state enemies are being revealed right and left - with Elon Musk being finally revealed for the deep state military contractor he has always been.



Trump - who wages an age old tactic of keeping friends close and enemies closer - gave Elon an opportunity to reform himself - but Elon squandered this chance and revealed his true nature.

Meanwhile we have champions of the Dark Lord deep state being given plenty of rope to destroy their own agenda on alternative media:

And our defender of the Dark Lord Globalist Maoist Deep State Socialism in America Bernie Sanders is found on the side as the deep state actor - Elon Musk.

Musk has now taken his bow as what he has always been - a WEF young leader - Klaus Schwab stakeholder capitalist - military contractor - and deep state operative.

I have written of this many times before and share a couple for the benefit of new readers.



Musk is one emblematic example of - along with other deep state actors - of having been held close by Trump as both a friend and as an enemy.



“Hold your friends close and your enemies closer” takes on new meaning as Trump proceeds with his Art of War.



Trump’s genius ability to play the game of five dimensional geopolitical chess - is an ongoing master class opportunity to learn the way his The Art of the Deal - merges into a strategy most comparable to Sun Tzu’s The Art of War.

SUPERIOR STRATEGY- ENSURES SUPERIOR VICTORY



Trump’s way is quite simply a superior strategy in every respect and will eventually win out over the sad and broken and corrupt and dangerous and passé strategy of the deep state Ringwraiths.



This spiritual war we find ourselves in will go on until the last men, women and children are left standing.



Those remaining who have stood for the right side of history will prevail - and the dark lords of the globalist alliance of the satanic rings - will go the way of other extinct beings.



The strategic superiority of Trump’s strategy simply trumps any strategy offered by the deep state.



Mark this well - and use the master class for all it is worth - as we witness the crumbling of the old system of the deep state Ringwraiths.



In its place we witness the rise of this America - the America celebrated in the poetic genius of Thomas Jefferson - the strategic offensive and defensive strategies of a George Washington - the legal engineering strategy of a James Madison - and the genius idea of Thomas Paine - who all - together with some of the finest minds of the Continental Congress - formed this America.

Today Trump’s strategy serves to be bringing this corrupted - and once moribund - America - back to life.



Please see my posts proceeding this one which speak to deeper currents which are part of this tremendously important and powerful time of transformation.



Let me know in the comments how you and your family are feeling the effects of this transition.



Sharing what we feel here is far more important than we may at first recognize.



This is a real life battle for whether we - or the globalists - take possession of our freedom and personal agency.



Our polticians are real life men and women - with families and communities.



They have the same drive to own their own agency and freedom as any of us.



But some cave to doubt, to fear, and to pain - and to the tyranny which abides in their hearts.



The face the very same spiritual enemies we face and - like us - either triumph or fail.



But this battle is a deeper manifestation of dark shadows which lurk beneath our everyday consciousness.



Our recognition of how a failure to recognize and identify these dark shadows plays into our reality - is part of our ongoing spiritual battle - and will determine the outcome of this one.



It is going to be a long hot summer - as these past winters - have been - long dark winters.



It will not be over until it is over but the enemie’s tactics are to wear us down so we will finally cave to the dark vision of Klaus Schwab’s and Yuval Harari’s Ringwraith dreams.

The critical factor is never to take a knee - or to give into Dark Lord Deep State ideology - it is those who can hang in there for the long run - who win this race.

This transformation may be happening more gradually than you or I prefer - but the strategy is the thing - and this strategy is the ball we must keep our eyes on - and seek to learn from.

It is not any old lifetime - when we are here for this great transformation - a battle waged by Dark Lord Deep State forces against those of the Constitutional Democratic Republics we seek to achieve.

The most difficult times to be alive - may also be the most rewarding for those who can rise above them.

We may not have thought we made the choice to be here for this Great Transformation - but it is no accident or coincidence that these times - have chosen us.

Ultimately it will be the worlds of Quantum Physics - Quantum Computing - and Quantum Consciousness - which align to help us overcome - and to remain victorious against these Dark Lord Ringwraith Forces.

These are already aligning with the forces of light - the Christ Consciousness - that infinite compassion which underpins the majesty of this universe - and commands our place within it.

I could keep adding material here to illustrate the points. But that would be an unending mission in the midst of this horrifying episode.

I’m sure - like all of you and your families - my personal goal is to keep defying this Dark Lord Deep State - while, each and every moment of each day - seeking to live the richest and best life possible.

As always may our creator bless - and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

Share

Leave a comment