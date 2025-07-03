It seems that optimism destroys globalist pessimism and associated fear porn - which is embedded in our international conversations by legacy media and threaded like rot throughout our social media.

The oligarchs - the globalist oligarchs - the enemy in this instance - clearly want us to reach for the lowest common denominator - and to fall for their fear porn and pessimistic negativity.

UNFORTUNATELY FOR THE OLIGARCHS - AMERICA IS BACK

AMERICA - as they say - is back - back from that moribund, depressing place where Biden was hiding - and where Hunter’s laptop had become an untouchable impossibility - a mere figment of our feverish imaginations.

The old America was an America that was the stuff of Imperial Empires - the sort of place which has emperor’s - NOT elected presidents - and where insane harridans also become emperors.

It was an America which took its leaders from approved ruling families of the rich - where all ideas had to receive the stamp of approval from the wealthy elite.

Where no one dare speak the name of this ruling aristocracy in vain - or dare go against their rich man’s banker’s wars.

An America - this constitutional republic based upon freedom of speech - where any attempt at telling the truth with free speech will get you deplatformed, at best - and thrown in prison or executed, at worst.

And where - for those who are exceptionally eloquent - at pointing out that the emperor has no clothes - they are exported to some faraway dungeon - never to again see the light of day.

This actually happened to many loyal defenders of America’s principles - Edward Snowden and Julian Assange - and more recently to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.

And it came close to happening to a revolutionary political candidate - now 47th President of these United States - Donald John Trump.

EMPIRE OF DIRT VERSUS LAND OF LIGHT BEARERS

What I have just described is an empire of dirt - a despicable imperial empire - built of lies and half truths - where every single decent, uplifting spiritually respectable, human principle - is turned into barnyard manure.

But today we celebrate the America which rises improbably and unexpectedly from this Empire of Dirt - the right America - the beautiful America - the bright shining liberated America.

Today we celebrate the 250th centennial - the year which brought a much tarnished and broken America back to herself - the year when we as fellow Americans - come into our own.

A CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC OF LIGHT FROM AN EMPIRE OF DIRT

Hate speech - and hateful human beings - brought us here - but it is light bearers who now lead the way.

Light bearers - whose angelic bearing and iron backbones - were forged from the fiery crucible of insisting on freedom in the face of tyranny - and upon practicing dangerous free speech amidst the Salem witchcraft trials of lies.

Light bearers who stand for this America - and who simply will not back down.

We know how we arrived here and it is worth a short glimpse back to see how far we have come.

Hateful enemies even now threaten our resolve at every step - the difficult job of a light bearer.

Populations who cave to the constant media barrage of fear, anger and pessimism - become putty in the hands of globalist tyrants who just wanna be left alone to rule the world.

Light bearers - those who have refused to take a knee - or to cave weakly to popular opinion when it is wrong.

Globalist tyrants have already proven that they just don’t want to be bothered by us supposedly ordinary humans.

We have been rejected, found wanting - relegated to “hackable humans” and to “useless eaters”.

Light bearers stand for the human cause against all odds to the contrary - and stand tall and unbroken against the ever present threat of defeat.

As the light bearers had faith would happen - most of the world is responding positively to the new America under the leadership of POTUS Trump and begins to reflect the optimism.

This America scarcely resembles the America of the 20th and early 21st centuries - but in a breath of fresh air, possesses a newly found trust - and surge of enthusiasm.

Even the mountains of dreadful fear porn - and warnings of imminent doom and gloom in the legacy media - the propaganda agencies of the globalist tyrants - cannot significantly dampen the enthusiasm.

For light bearers - having lived long lifetimes in the former America - the empire which took on the role of globalist power broker after WW II and became the policeman of the world - this is a drastic right turn.

Light bearers live by the stoic principles upon which the founding fathers built America - the principles which have inspired light bearers for countless generations - and which inspire the light bearers of the current administration.

Principles which were allowed to expire and gather dust in some gloomy store room - which were mocked and discarded by a globalist empire on the make - and on the take.

But now these principles - and the nation state - and civilization - founded upon them - are allowed, once again, to shine forth - and to inspire all the world to rise to meet them as well.

Gone is the dim witted exclusivity of the Globalist Kingdom of America - which hypocritically spouted these principles - but never intended on living up to them.

The world grew sick of this hypocritical America - the America of double standards and of two tier justice.

It grew sick of a bloated and sick and jaundiced America - which would not shut up about preaching principles - but who was never available when needed to restore or to protect liberty.

As British immigrant and light bearer patriot Thomas Paine once reminded us - liberty and freedom too easily achieved - and tyranny too easily defeated - would never be as appreciated.

In other words, this America which we celebrate today - having been too cheaply attained - might well be under appreciated.

But this America we celebrate today has been forged by light bearers from the depths of hellish cauldrons - where for many centuries human beings laboured under hellish circumstances - in empires of dirt.

This is the America of light bearers whose reciprocal interdependent actions have led to this America forged of iron and steel - of this America as that City of Light Upon the Hill.

America - the democratic constitutional republic - forged by - and led by - light bearers.

Victorious because having defeated the enemies which would defeat her - rises now as the blameless and stainless Lady of Liberty - the light bearer who serves the highest possible principles.

American principles - spiritual principles - lofty principles which serve humanity.

Principles cast at her founding - by light bearers who wrote - amidst the fires of war - that all human beings are created equal - and that all humans have a sacred duty to tear down imperial empires which wage tyranny.

That this nation of light bearers shall not perish - but that this nation of the people, by the people and for the people shall rise unassailable - and shall shine forth as a light bearing beacon - bearing the principles upon which all great human endeavour is founded.

This America, founded in the fiery crucible of war and destruction - rising now as the light bearer who lives to see all humanity rise to the greatest principles we can aspire to.

As God is our witness - may we make America and the whole earth great again.

Let no man or woman ever again dare to rip from our hearts and minds those unalienable rights - written by Thomas Jefferson as unalienable because - as explained below that is the sole option.

Unalienable because - instilled in the mathematically perfect code which God - our creator - gives at our conception - are these unalienable rights - rights which only our creator can give and which no man or government may either grant or remove.

THERFORE - UNALIENABLE RIGHTS

These governments - found necessary among human beings - to serve as our agents in living as civilized beings in a civilized way

Agents who - if light bearers - aspire to protect and to defend these unalienable rights.

Agents who - if light bearers - seek peace through strength - just as we light bearers seek peace through strength in our families and communities.

Such a nation state is unassailable - and will forever stand above the fray - to defeat tyranny of the heart and the mind - and to defeat the Imperial Empires of Dirt - before they arise.

A nation of light bearers - who, borne in fire forged crucibles - carry the light which has always - and which always will - lead us home.

One nation under God - carried forth by light bearers - whose strength - born of fire - remains unassailable and dangerous to those tyrants who would seek to defeat her.

In our two hundred and fiftieth year of grace - having forged our strength in those fiery crucibles in which we defeated tyranny - not once but many times - tyranny from both within and without - today we take our bow as light bearers.

As light bearers we vow to protect and to defend - to form and to enact a government woven into a gleaming cloth of finest threads - a cloth which cloaks both the least and the greatest in the spiritually mandated strength granted by our creator as these sacred unalienable rights.

May our creator bless this America - and protect and defend her from enemies both domestic and foreign.

May our creator - see fit to bless - and to hold safe from harm - all of the peacemaker light bearers.

May our creator lend this America the “Peace Through Strength” to forever uphold these sacred principles - for which today we stand.

Today, on this sacred anniversary of our founding - may the rocket’s red glare - the flag waving in air - forever stand as the symbolic evidence that here - here - stood light bearers.

On this Fourth of July of this year twenty and twenty five thousand - may our creator see fit to allow us as light bearers to go forth to enact our sacred duty - to protect and defend the constitution - and to preserve, protect and defend this America.

