As I wrote about in yesterday’s essay, not only do we live in a Mediocracy - but true excellence is virtually forbidden - except for well paid and well trained designated experts who are well controlled by the ruling 1%.

We are taught that these designated experts are the ones with the real answers to our needs.

That these experts nearly always turn out to be wrong about just about everything is true - but our belief in their invincibility is so strong we tend to defend a very fictional history where they are still revered and held to be historical heroes.

We are living through such a history now - a unique one - where the experts who championed the Covid 19 deception - people like Fauci and Gates - are still weakly defended by the establishment.

The people have moved on far ahead and hold these two - at the very least - in increasingly poor regard - to the point that they have become the butt of household jokes.

Fauci and Gates seem to have been designated full guys - as such being used to cover up the acts of thousands - the actions of those even more responsible for the Covid deception.

In other words the fall guys will be used as decoys to deflect anger away from the real culprits.

This may not work this time however - as the mood of the people is turning more towards a popularism mindset - and against the officials such as government and media and institutions - and their usual cabal of experts.

This is sending officialdom into a panic - actually worried that the great - much maligned and criticized ninety nine percent of “ordinary” people - may actually begin to think for themselves and to reject the official mindset.

Already the people are beginning to turn against officially approved science and certainly against officially approved politics.

They are - as a consequence of this - also turning against politics as usual.

Leaders popular during the pandemic years - Biden, Harris, Trudeau, Macron, Xi - and fellow members in good standing of the World Economic Forum (WEF) have become targets of the public disapproval.

The media is in for an increasingly sharp decline in public approval - as they persist in desperately trying to shore up the propaganda they have spewed.

Formerly respected religious authorities are also on the decline - and work extra hard to keep their control over their flocks with such stunts as the approval of rainbow flags and trans gender ideology.

The recent cartoonish mascot of the Vatican is one of the most visible examples - along with the highly visible costumes of the priests serving the mass at the new Notre Dame.

Luce can easily be seen by the public to be related to the term Lucifer.

PEOPLE FEEL BETRAYED BY CHURCHES AND INSTITUTIONS

People remember the way the churches supported the status quo throughout the pandemic - supporting masking, social distancing and vaccination - rather than taking a spiritual leadership stance.

Educational institutions are also experiencing this mass disapproval rating for their support of all of these things - against the best interests of the children and families they are sworn to serve.

Corporations also are taking a large hit in public approval as they too went along to the detriment of their customers and employees.

Businesses who went along are discovering that people have long memories when it comes to the health and well being of themselves and their families and communities.

THE GREATEST GENOCIDE - AND THE GREATEST WEALTH TRANSFER IN HISTORY

It is becoming increasingly hard to hide the ongoing genocide happening as a result of the vaccines.

And the associated widespread permanent genetic damage to the human genome.

And the socioeconomic damage - and great transfer of wealth from the 99% to the 1% in charge - which has taken place.

One of the most significant issues is that of the attack on the well being of families and communities which took place - as the ideological divide between vaccinated and unvaccinated tore families apart.

Another mission which stirs anger in most people - has been the political move to brand children with transgender identity - and to result in children being submitted to horrifying treatment and surgery which destroys their lives.

The public has yet to discover the extent of those who were involved in these deceptions - and as they do it will continue to cause a political and economic and spiritual earthquake as the public arrives increasingly at original conclusions which work against the official narratives.

This will sweep governments, churches, corporations and institutions and will change the ability of governments and the powerful to rule so easily as the 1% over the 99%.

The current spate of politicians elected to act as disruptors will remain in the good graces of the public only insofar as they truly stick to advocating and working towards the well being of the people.

What the public is beginning to discover is that they have been deceived by a manipulative and selfish and corrupt and incompetent 1%.

And they increasingly recognize the actions they themselves have taken - or have failed to take - to oversee the actions and manipulations used to rule over them by the ruling 1%.

What the one percent hoped the effects of this pandemic would have on the ninety nine percent - further control and enrichment of the 1% over the 99% - is now beginning to have the opposite effect of what was intended.

That this will lead to further ramifications of what happens when populations awake to these deceptions - and will have far reaching consequences throughout the world - as these changes begin to shake apart the accepted social contract - is a profound understatement.

These changes have only just begun to emerge as the methods the 99% have of maintaining dominance - become better defined - and current politicians need to pay close attention.

It is already beginning to shake the foundations of the time honored Machiavellian rule book - which has served since the Middle Ages - as the guidelines in how to rule effectively.

The ninety nine percent have not taken kindly to being defined as being afflicted with White, Rural, Rage - and as bigots and traitors and Nazis - or those who support dictators.

But neither has the ruling class - the current political forces - taken under sufficient advisement - the mood of the people.

And one can only wonder at how the full ninety nine percent - once they truly understand how desperately they have been deceived - will react.

The real test will come this winter as the true cost of the planned epidemic - and the damage done by the vaccines - becomes more fully apparent.

Mothers and fathers - and grandparents - and real human beings - will not react kindly to the fact that the political class, the corporate minders, and the leadership of institutions - has led to the killing of a large proportion of the world population.

Stakeholder capitalism means the ruling one percent has a stake right through the heart of any freedom or personal agency the ninety nine percent have to be able to live well.

And in current terms it means that the one percent has decided that most of the ninety nine percent needs to suffer population reduction - the latest euphemism - for genocide.

Some have speculated what would happen as the mothers and fathers discover that the management of the Covid 19 planned epidemic - instead of guaranteeing the safety and well being of their children - has insured the precise opposite - their intentional death and destruction.

The already strong desire of the ninety nine percent to return to authenticity - and to human-centered values - and towards a greater dedication to Christ consciousness - and totally against the Machiavellian mindset of the one percent - is clear.

As human beings begin to pay more attention to the spiritual mindset and wellbeing of themselves and their children - the one percent are going to find themselves on the wrong side of public sentiment.

The current techno feudalism - and rule by outmoded Machiavellian values - the values which underwrite the recent gains of the WEF and the stakeholder capitalists - will go the way of all failed history.

History is about to take a step backwards - into the Christ-consciousness and towards the shamanic awareness and practices which have guided human beings from the beginning.

The rule of the Roman-style despotic state - which still serves as the model for the modern nation state - will fall away.

In good time it will be replaced by a human-centered and authentic way of rediscovering our human engagement with each other - as we rediscover just how powerful we are as spiritual beings.

