RISKING WORLD WAR III FOR A WOKE AGENDA?

Without being a fear monger I have tried for five years to warn the world as to the globalist takeover of all democratic nation states and institutions by globalist forces.

But it is such a large and pervasive scheme it is difficult for we - as average citizens - to even begin to grasp - and even harder for me as a writer to communicate.

Nevertheless it is a reality and has led to us as constitutional republics to be enslaved by nefarious forces without our knowledge.

I share material from other sources freely when I feel a source can encapsulate and describe what is happening in an understandable way which I cannot provide in essay format.

And because we live in a world where much of our communication is fed through the internet in the form of video this is going to involve the sharing of educational and informative videos.

Those who do not watch may consider that they are not fully informed as to the content of this essay.

We all know that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely - but are European leaders insane enough to risk human extinction?

At this point - presumably so.

This being the case we can modify the phrase to:

ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS, ABSOLUTE POWER DESTROYS SANITY ABSOLUTELY

There is simply no sane and rational mind which would explain the current behavior of European leaders other the above phrase - expressing that power has gone literally to their heads.

When the position of the United States and Russia can be easily explained through sane reason and logic - and the position of Zelensky and European leaders cannot be explained other than through insanity and utter lack of reason and logic - then clearly we have a situation where inmates are running the asylum.

I don’t share videos with readers unless the video demonstrates further educational value that I as a writer cannot provide in words.

This is such time.

I cannot imagine the people of the Ukraine - or the people across the world - except for the one’s who have deep psychological issues - are agreeing to allow a man like Zelensky - a man who displayed his psychological issues for the whole world to see in the White House last Friday.

Normal people are not suicidal - normal people do not provoke and maintain war - normal people do not risk their own lives and lives of others unless there is no other choice - and there is almost always another choice.

Here is how normal people greet insanity - with laughter:

Unless however the inmates have broken free and now run us and our institutions - this is presumably precisely why we have enforceable constitutions and the laws based upon them.

If an act is constitutional then it is allowed - if is is not constitutional then it is simply not allowed by anyone who is not a slave.

Time to put the inmates who have broken out of the asylum back where they belong.

The GLOBALISTS WOKE AGENDA had put the entire planet at risk - and the only rational and logical response is to put the escaped inmates under protective custody - under lock and key which serves to protect self and other.

The USA managed a last minute fail safe - by electing, in just the nick of time - the sane rational and intelligent and sensible approach being exhibited by the Trump administration - who have implemented immediate actions to reverse the deadly effects of the WOKE agenda on America.

But because sane and rational and logical individuals echo what I have been describing for five years - that this globalist takeover by the terminally WOKE - represents the reality of having all constitutional republics destroyed forever - with no accountability - and with no hope at all for preventing the collapse of our civilizations into anarchy and chaos.

The fact the globalist regime got as far as it did indicates vast foundational cracks in the system which underwrites our civilized societies.

These cracks indicate basic incompetence - and a basic failure of the social contract - the glue which allows us to live together on this earth.

They indicate that we must change - change now - and change with all the seriousness and wisdom and integrity we can possibly muster.

The Trump administration represents a major break with the illogical and irrational and irresponsible policies which led to this disastrous breakdown in the social order.

So far the major political and social achievements of this Trump administration- duly elected by the American people - are as follows:

Following the money and resources which have forever been lost as stolen by the WOKE

Identifying the irrational and illogical - and clearly insane - ways in which the hard won taxes of American citizens have been stolen and used to destroy the United States.

In short - learning that the people’s own money has been used to destroy the nation they have served - and to destroy the very people who make up that national framework.

The Trump cabinet was carefully chosen to be comprised of patriots - those who will fight to see the basic founding principles of democracy and freedom are made paramount.

Those who understand what the founding ancestors meant when they spoke of “we the people” - who understand how the foundational principles of the United States protect against tyranny.

Who understood that what stands between the people and tyranny is the agreement to the ideas written on a piece of paper which stand for a sacred oath upon which our very lives depend - and which cannot be defended unless all take this oath seriously.

As we can clearly see - when we allow ourselves and our society to proceed without allegiance to these ideas - we lose sight of the meaning of these words - and become hostages once more to tyranny.

Taking the oath of allegiance to these words

"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

Preamble to the Constitution of the United States

Allows us to commandeer the spiritual strength to overcome the less admirable qualities of human kind - and to institute a government among men and women based not on such as graft and corruption and manslaughter and manipulation of the people’s lives - but on the common good.

And so fortunately for human beings what it means to be a spiritually strong stand up human being is not a foreign thing to our conscious awareness but something all human beings recognize if they are sane and rational.

What qualities stand against this sacred oath?

Being ruled by weakness and overcome by fear, avarice, and self doubt - the qualities which will always undermine a spiritual quest.

What qualities stand for the words of this sacred oath?

Being ruled by personal strength, compassion for ourselves and for others - and the courage to change the things are able to change.

And right now we can recognize that the things which have been stolen from us are the following:

The integrity of our constitutional republics and democratic institutions

The government of these United States has been infiltrated by a totalitarian regime - and was literally stolen out from under us by at least three previous presidents and elected representatives.

That this is treason against all concepts of our constitutional republic is a given

Furthermore we have been deliberately and systematically infiltrated by a standing army of military aged males - used to disrupt and destroy our social fabric.

Organizations such as USAID were used to commandeer our tax money to fund incendiary organizations such as ANTIFA and to run other programs meant to disrupt and destroy such as those advocating transgender and transhumanist philosophy,

To basically fund organizations and groups dedicated to the destruction of our social fabric.

The US MILITARY as infiltrated by the terminally WOKE and turned into weak and feckless band of idiots- who were authorized to shoot fellow Americans.

All government institutions - the CIA, DARPA, PENTAGON, FBI, IRS, HEW, DHS - all infiltrated and weaponized against America and Americans.

All elections were weaponized and stolen to support the takeover - and both federal and state and local governments we’re thoroughly infiltrated with corrupt traitorous entities committed to destroy and disrupt.

Our plans for the future - were stolen to destroy and disrupt our infrastructure - energy especially as it is so fundamental to our security.

Our children were deliberately groomed and bullied and abused into accepting sexually deviant behaviors.

Our very bodily autonomy was stolen by a planned epidemic.

COVID - planned well ahead of time to further control and manipulate the world population into falling on its knees - masked and vaccinated by toxic chemicals - to further facilitate the WOKE globalist agenda.

Our government and institutions are in ruins and must be cleared of those who infiltrated and weakened them - forcing us to begin from scratch to rebuild them.

Because we have gone so wrong and veered so completely off track - nothing short of a spiritual and cultural revolution of human consciousness will suffice to bring us back into the fold of being capable of supporting such excellence as a constitutional republic.

The defense of tyranny ultimately stems from an inner capability of all citizens to instantly detect and defend against such a beast.

it is ultimately our inner recognition of our own value as a child of God - as a child of the universal intelligence - the vast intelligence which created us and which gives us these unalienable rights in the first place.

Rights no earthly entity can confer - or take away - rights instilled in the first delicate dance of blood and treasure - as our tiny hearts beat for the very first time.

There must be value in life itself - and an understanding of how precious and worth defending are the human rights of each and every one of us.

One nation under God with liberty and justice for all?

Maybe too simplistic and lacking in pomp and circumstance for many - but this simple, plain and straightforward language - and faith of America and of Americans stands us in good stead.

Quite often it is the simple faith and steadfastness of a people which gives them the strength to stand against the tyranny which is always a threat to human institutions and achievements.

We have lost much - may we endeavor to build back far better than ever - and in a manner in which the globalist WOKE could never ever have intended and certainly could never ever have imagined.

ALL OF US TOGETHER - CHILDREN OF GOD - AND INHERITORS OF THE AMERICAN WAY.

Share

Leave a comment