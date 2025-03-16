SMALL VICTORIES LEAD TO LARGER ONES - TRUTH LEADS TO VICTORY

A collection of posts for review - the posts of the previous week - the ones which led up to the current set of victories.

These victories we might cautiously celebrate on this Sunday.

My constant challenge as a writer has been to write about what seemed to be the most important aspects of each and every stage of this war we have found ourselves in.

Today I revisit about one week of posts - those which led up to the post I will publish later today on where we all appear to stand today.

ONE - MARCH 8, 2025

TWO- MARCH 9. 2025

THREE - MARCH 10, 2025

FOUR - MARCH 12, 2025

FIVE - MARCH 13, 2025

SIX - MARCH 13, 2025

SEVEN - MARCH 14, 2025

Once I have had a chance to take stock and see which steps will be most important for the immediate future I will write the post I have promised on what kind of civilizational reality might be most beneficial and practical for now.

For it will be these years following the collapse of one civilization - and the beginning steps we make to build the one even now rising all around us - which will determine the future we shall all share.

And, as always, may our creator bless - and hold safe from harm -all of the peacemakers.'

