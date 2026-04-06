RUMORS OF THE APOCALYPSE ARE VASTLY OVERRATED

Because the globalist conspiracy has spent decades planning the end of any freedom or personal sovereignty whatsoever—and quite successfully, I might add—we now must work diligently to bring this nightmare to a swift and decisive end.

Totalitarianism always preaches a paradise on earth to gullible, unhappy people. It almost always gets away with such subterfuge—for a while.

Until even the gullible realize they have been targeted by psychological warfare, manipulated by media propaganda, and finally wake up to the stench of censorship.

In this case, the globalist tyranny I predicted years ago is now full-blown reality, with Europe already gutted by full-on globalist extremist totalitarianism.

In agonizing detail I once broke down how the old system operated to destroy any attempt at human dignity, personal freedom, and agency. It was all unfortunately true.

That truth has now brought us to the present moment, where a constellation of video teaching tools illustrates the dire situation we face:

But by the time you quickly take in the information shared by this constellation of videos — one of which has already been banned from YouTube (which tells you everything you need to know about the system we’re up against) — you will understand and appreciate the nature of the current humanitarian revolution.Here are the remaining teaching tools:

(The fifth video, which directly compared the internal collapse of the Soviet Union to what is now unfolding in the West, was removed after publication.)

By the time you absorb the information in these videos, you will understand and appreciate the nature of the current humanitarian revolution.

That we are caught in a process of civilization collapse—for the reasons I articulated in countless essays during the pandemic years—is undeniable. That we must therefore suffer a full apocalypse is simply the voice of doom from the old system.

A system that enslaves our brilliant humanity by feeding us a steady stream of doom, keeping us in an easy-to-manipulate state of anger, fear, and doubt.

THINGS HAVE CHANGED—AS HUMANITY DARES TO ESCAPE ITS CHAINS

Through the past seven years of daily research, essay writing, and presentation, I learned that the world was not really interested in truth or change. It preferred clinging to the old hierarchical system.

I also learned that this is not the fault of human beings. It is the fault of an ancient evolutionary strategy that once led us to become stuck in hierarchical civilizations in an attempt to maximize survival and well-being.

Unfortunately, that strategy no longer works. Instead, it now traps us—an intelligent evolutionary species—in an anti-evolutionary system that works against both our survival and our well-being.

We currently find ourselves locked inside a hierarchical pyramid where a 1% elite lords it over the 99%. As the structure begins to break down, the elites fight desperately to regain their power and wealth. They are failing—outsmarted by a far more intelligent system now rising into being.

The most important takeaway is this: none of this is our fault. It is the fault of cultural evolution, which took a wrong turn toward totalitarian governments and rigid hierarchies in a misguided attempt to make a dangerous world safer.

Now, like James Joyce, Cervantes, Dante, Shakespeare, and Bob Dylan, we shake off the nightmare of our history and assume our rightful place as Homo Luminous

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