Sacred Cows Being Exploded One After the Other as Propaganda Revealed

As the entire world — all eight billion of us — fell victim to the elitist propaganda of the top 1%, I began to wonder if we had all lost our marbles and any common sense we ever possessed.

This was a real worry, complicated by the growing suspicion that a certain percentage of us had actually crossed the line into outright insanity.

At the very least, the psychological warfare waged against us for entire lifetimes had become terrifyingly effective. Normally perspicacious, skeptical, intelligent individuals were reduced to terrified paranoia by the over-hyped Covid “planned epidemic.”

The big sacred cow was how elites mandated sovereign nations to accept unrestricted immigration — a policy that seemed engineered to destroy national cohesion. The most popular tactic? Forcing Islamist migration into Christian nations, despite the diametric philosophical and cultural opposition between Christendom and Islamist extremism.

“There’s a lot of social pressure not to examine something which challenges the consensus.”

In addition to being conditioned to accept Islamist extremism, we were told criminals were merely underprivileged victims and that the only humanistic response was to stop “persecuting” them. In more democratic nations where anti-Marxism had once prevailed, populations were manipulated into viewing Marxism as a viable philosophy — even electing Marxists to office.

The upside-down world began to resemble the topsy-turvy insanity of Alice in Wonderland.

America insisted on disarming Iran — the very nation whose leadership openly calls for the death of all Americans as infidels.

But the most insidious tactic was the immediate labeling of any disagreement as racism, bigotry, or worse. From the manic days of Black Lives Matter through the celebration of “57 varieties” of gender, a relentless ideological war was waged for hearts and minds. Disagreeing with the status quo made one an instant pariah — a racist, a misanthrope, a counter-revolutionary.

The terrifying thing is: it worked.

It turned sober, rational people into plastic bearers of whatever philosophy the 1% elite told them to believe.

But when things became so extreme, so obviously insane, an increasing number of people began to see the true nature of what had transpired.

A few — historically it has always been just a few — woke up. They began to question everything. And the questions led to a very troubling conclusion:

Civilization had long been ruled by a 1% elite lording over the 99%. Human society was far more akin to a primate hierarchy than to a society of wise Homo Sapiens.

The fault was not in human nature itself, but in a poorly understood quirk of our evolutionary biology: humans evolved to prize safety and security above all else — even above freedom and personal agency. We were willing to trade liberty for the illusion of protection.

Something happened, however, as America approached its 250th centennial in 2026. A new tool shook the paradise.

Just as the sharp stone, fire, the printing press, the electric grid, the personal computer, and now artificially intelligent systems had each upended the status quo, this latest revolution demanded new ways of thinking and new forms of social organization.

For millennia, great minds — Socrates, Christ, Jung — offered philosophies to free humanity from the hierarchy. Yet humans largely rejected them.

Peak lockdown of the human mind occurred in the first quarter of the 21st century. But it sparked a global crisis that began dismantling 12,000 years of hierarchical civilization.

Artificially-enabled intelligence (DAI), free of emotional color and human bias, became a psychological mirror. It reflected back the built-in psychosocial and evolutionary flaws in our civilization — flaws that no longer served us or our progeny.

In the final analysis, it didn’t matter whether the mirror came from broken glass, a song, or the reflections offered by DAI.

The world and all the humans on it became swept up in the revolution demanded by sudden quantum comprehension.

Call it a miracle. Call it a revolution. Call it a predestined fact of emergent evolutionary theory.

We still arrive at the same place.

Human beings — immortal wanderers, destined to bear the light across unimaginable spans of time and space.

Light-bearers. Luminous warriors. Incandescent emergent beings.

The universe’s way of comprehending itself… or something more?

Finally understanding that humans are the paradoxes themselves — part of the whole, yet not the whole; capable of understanding, but never of comprehending it all.

Serving as brilliant co-creators in conjunction with Universal Consciousness.

They became victims of their own moated content — unwound by Socratic methodology.

The prism has shattered.

Emergent humankind has arrived.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

In the end it was a luminous solution to a millennia old problem which seemed unsolvable but by no means was unsolvable.

Light proved itself to to be at least 48 dimensions braided into an incomprehensible braided tapestry of unparalleled intelligence.

And the mathematics of light and of life - braided together into an incomprehensible tapestry of emergent life unfolding from deeper mathematics throughout the known universe.

“All’s Well That Ends Well.”

Share

Leave a comment