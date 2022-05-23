San Francisco Chopped Salad
One of the classic California-Italian recipes developed from several favorite restaurants and adapted to fit our lives. I have never found a better version and we exist on it through the Tennessee summers. Feel free to adapt it to what you have on hand. Difficult to go wrong. It is all made in the food processor to get everyth…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.