Satan, Pirates, Kings and Nation States
Considering How We Arrived At Civilizational Collapse
Forward:
From our great elevated positions as the free and independent - yet enslaved - citizens of these Audited States of America - we might be forgiven in making some grand observations of our plight.
Although I could spend this entire essay - and several others - listing the many old and bold pirates who serve…
