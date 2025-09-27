A TOP SECRET MEETING - WHICH ISN’T SECRET

One might think - and probably be completely wrong - that a secret meeting of the United State’s top military brass - might be utterly nonsensical.

But then, upon reflection, it is totally in keeping with the times we live in - chocked full of paradoxes and implied meaning.

A situation which just threatens the Monday morning quarterbacking characteristic of the You Tube, Facebook, Instagram & Sub Stack Mafioso to the point of verging upon near hysteria.

Precious few understand the strategy of the Trump administration is an increasingly opaque strategy which rivals Sun Tzu’s The Art of War.

This administration breaks completely with tradition - thus this current strategy is totally in character with the well outside the beltway non-traditional traditions.

If they did something which fit the old models of governance then we might be warranted to be doing a double take - but in ways not understood by the mainstream - the strategy makes perfect sense.

The problem here is the mainstream no longer makes sense - and thus it lies totally outside any parameters of sense making.

The very point is to stop making sense in the way your opponents might make sense - making confusing them the top priority.

In this way the geopolitical strategy is too completely exist outside the parameters the opponents use to make sense of this world.

By seeming to do one thing - and thru paradoxically doing the other - opponents are thrown completely off guard - and remain tortured by their own expectations.

Some day the world will look back and see the sense making of this strategy.

Currently the mainstream geopolitical strategists and media are so locked into their own ideological capture they cannot see.

The lens of complete ideological capture has them intellectually paralyzed - unable to make any sense whatsoever.

This makes it far easier for the administration to deal with the situation - knowing that the opposition is lost to idealogical capture - and, in many cases, even public hysteria.

My two cents worth as a Tennessee grandmother - and ya’ll really need to watch those Tennessee grandmothers - is that Trump is going to finally go after and root out the ideologically captured.

Regardless of the cause of the public hysteria and real time insanity out there - in order to recoup some measure of sanity and responsible governance - we must take back our cities and civil engagements.

It is paradoxes which go all the way down - embrace the paradoxes.

May the force - and the peace of the ages - be with y’all - and may our creator protect and defend all of the peacemakers.

