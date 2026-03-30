**🎧 The Podcast is Live — and the Book is Coming!** I’m thrilled to share the full AI-generated Audio Overview of my new book, *Biological Learning Machines: The Emergence of Homo Intelligentsia*. Two warm, curious hosts dive deep into every chapter — from waking up from the cult of compliance, to the power of not picking a side too soon, to surfing the quantum waves of AI and conscious evolution. They bring the ideas to life with exactly the rhythm I hoped for: thoughtful, hopeful, and full of heart. Listen here (23 minutes): https://open.substack.com/pub/kwnorton/p/biological-learning-machines-emergence?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web **The Book Itself** This is the first full-length expression of a sustained set of trajectories I’ve been riding for years. It’s not a manifesto. It’s an invitation to move from the shore to the break — to become meritorious biological learning machines who ride the exponential wave with courage, compassion, and conscious choice. The beautiful cosmic cover (the one with the glowing figure on the ocean under the neural dome) is now the official edition. **Pre-order / Buy links will be here the moment Amazon finishes processing** (should be any hour now). In the meantime, the free companion podcast is yours to enjoy, share, or discuss with friends. If the ideas resonate, I’d love for you to: - Leave a comment below with your biggest takeaway - Share the podcast with someone who needs a hopeful vision of our technological future - Join me on the beach when the book drops The first wave is already rolling in. Thank you for being here. With gratitude and salt in the air, KW Norton March 30, 2026