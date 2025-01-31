TRIPLE WHAMMY: VACCINE GENOCIDE - TRUMP 2.0 TRIUMPH - AMERICA 2.0

It would be a great understatement to say that the revelation to the mainstream world of the vaccine genocide alone would come as a huge knock out punch to their collective psyches.

But combine this with the parallel revelation that just about everything they had been taught - and led to believe - was a lie and we have a huge potential knockout punch for us all.

These lies are being revealed in technicolor on live TV - and contrary to my own expectations- the revolution is actually being recorded and televised.

It is not only in the USA that authoritarian government is being exposed for what it is - but in virtually every nation state across the world.

The obvious failure of nongovernmental organizations like the World Economic Forum - and the parallel failure of the British Empire and of Germany’s government as usual - of all of Europe provides stunning insights.

Furthermore Eastern powers such as China are not doing so well either - although mainstream WOKE ideologies want us to believe China is doing spectacularly well.

The incarnation of a government which attempts to be straight with the American people - as being played out by Trump 2.0 and America 2.0 - is a tremendous body blow to the terminally WOKE.

So, in reality, this is far more than a triple whammy - and a global failure of civilization itself.

I cannot know just what this feels like to anyone else - but to me this feels like the largest ever civilizational collapse.

We watch as our leaders try to hold the social contract together but can readily see that they are barely managing to hold it all together.

And artificial intelligence and robotic transhumance technology is proving to be just another scam of a wildcard in the deck - with no hope of living up to the hype whatsoever.

If anything the whole AI / trans human / robotics thing is further destabilizing a planetary civilization caught in a tailspin - and headed straight into the ground.

No amount of digital technology can stem the tide of such a huge collapse of human worldwide civilization.

There are really only a few things which can provide a foundation for survival after this massive collapse and that is good old human ingenuity - and common sense - and an integration of human logic and feeling towards a common goal.

When the center is clearly not holding and everything - literally everything - is falling apart - it is back to basics - really foundational - and truly elementary - building blocks.

Those building blocks proven to work - without a shred of a doubt - in the real world.

True logical due diligence is missing from our mainstream enterprise - and mainstream thought - driven by the spectacular and dramatic illogic of mainstream media - and promoted by our airhead brainless glitterati - our phony baloney fraudulent celebrities.

All of the foundational principles offering true due diligence for the operation of a legitimate society have been missing inaction for a very long time - something my generation discovered in childhood and proceeded to proceeded to rebel against - as children of the apocalypse.

And predictably - as children of an apocalypse - we failed abjectly and absolutely to change anything - anything but the beginnings of a new social contract.

Now we stand amidst the increasing flood tide of garbage from our garbage societies - and recognize that we have what amounts to a massive garbage problem.

It is tragic in the extreme that a violent aircraft collision over the heart of the Potomac River in the Virginia heartland - the land where the ideas of our founding fathers - came to coalesce into our present government - may come to symbolize this tragic fall.

The great American revolutionary experiment in establishing a government of the people, by the people and for the people has failed - attacked and murdered in cold blood - by the very tyranny which threatened her at her conception.

As the system which underwrites our civilizations - is tyranny - and it is tyranny all the way back - to the first agriculturally based - organized civilization.

And in this system of tyranny - lies the secret master key to the fall of all of them - on repeat - predictably - and as if on schedule.

Now we see through the secret heart of the betrayal - revealed at last - the tremendous wonderful task ahead - overcoming the garbage problem - and creating - and building anew - the civilization we were capable of all along .

We cannot know the ways of this universal purpose and universal intelligence - but we can come to understand why we need builders at this point - masters of due diligence and masters capable of seeing the foundational blocks which must be laid before we fall once again prey to “masters of the bluff and masters of the proposition”.

Sometimes I feel so low-down and disgusted

Can’t help but wonder what’s happenin’ to my companions

Are they lost or are they found

Have they counted the cost it’ll take to bring down

All their earthly principles they’re gonna have to abandon?

There’s a slow, slow train comin’ up around the bend



I had a woman down in Alabama

She was a backwoods girl, but she sure was realistic

She said, “Boy, without a doubt

Have to quit your mess and straighten out

You could die down here, be just another accident statistic”

There’s a slow, slow train comin’ up around the bend



All that foreign oil controlling American soil

Look around you, it’s just bound to make you embarrassed

Sheiks walkin’ around like kings

Wearing fancy jewels and nose rings

Deciding America’s future from Amsterdam and to Paris

And there’s a slow, slow train comin’ up around the bend



Man’s ego is inflated, his laws are outdated, they don’t apply no more

You can’t rely no more to be standin’ around waitin'

In the home of the brave

Jefferson turnin’ over in his grave

Fools glorifying themselves, trying to manipulate Satan

And there’s a slow, slow train comin’ up around the bend



Big-time negotiators, false healers and woman haters

Masters of the bluff and masters of the proposition

But the enemy I see

Wears a cloak of decency

All nonbelievers and men stealers talkin’ in the name of religion

And there’s a slow, slow train comin’ up around the bend



People starving and thirsting, grain elevators are bursting

Oh, you know it costs more to store the food than it do to give it

They say lose your inhibitions

Follow your own ambitions

They talk about a life of brotherly love show me someone who knows how to live it

There’s a slow, slow train comin’ up around the bend



Well, my baby went to Illinois with some bad-talkin’ boy she could destroy

A real suicide case, but there was nothin’ I could do to stop it

I don’t care about economy

I don’t care about astronomy

But it sure do bother me to see my loved ones turning into puppets

There’s a slow, slow train comin’ up around the bend

SLOW TRAIN, BOB DYLAN

But the words of our founding ancestors catch fire and light our way all these years later - as we come to finally understand.

The American cause - not an American cause - but the cause of all mankind.

“The cause of America is, in a great measure the cause of all mankind. Many circumstances have, and will arise, which are not local, but universal, and through which the principles of all lovers of mankind are affected, and in the event of which, their affections are interested. The laying a country desolate with fire and sword, declaring war against the natural rights of mankind, and extirpating the defenders thereof from the face of the earth, it is the concern of every man to whom nature hath given the power of feeling; of which class, regardless of party censure is.”

Human kind sees the truth - and will take the proverbial ball and run as they always had the capacity to do.

These unalienable rights - handed out at our very conception - by the universal intelligence we regard as God - or as our Creator.

Rights which no earthly entity - and certainly no tyranny - or governmental structure - is capable of taking away .

Rights which no system of government and no tyranny can remove - but which can be supported and made supreme by a government of the people - by the people - and for the people.

A Government - which shall not perish from the Earth - but which shall prove to be the GREAT IDEA that no tyranny may defeat.

May God bless all of the peacemakers and these vibrational entities we each - and all - are - these wandering minstrels - these immortal vagabonds - here together for a short time - to be tested - and found worthy of all we can achieve as human beings.

The foundational principles of which we are made - and which comprise the foundational building blocks of which we will build the foundations of the new world even now rising into being all around - and within - us.

GOD SPEED.

