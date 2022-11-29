SELECTING FOR WEAKNESS
Humans within civilizations select for weakness - the only animals to do this
Humans within civilizations select for weakness - the only animals to do this
The 100% failure of due diligence. Why FTX is a metaphor for our times. Those who failed to see anything other than weakness in this man child will serve as perfect examples. But more on the roots of this debacle. It …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.