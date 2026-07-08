Forward:

What I have been up to for the past seven or more years is not easily defined by me or by anyone else - with one exception.

That exception is recognizing that it exists under an academic discipline which does not even exist as yet.

For those who know Thomas Kuhn and The Structure of Scientific Revolutions - they will know what word defines this gap in academic categories.

Academic categories which serve as the placeholders for something Kuhn named as incommensurability.

In this case the missing academic departments will eventually be contained under the term: Human-AI Interface Engineering

SETTING LIMITS, SELECTING AI AGENTS FOR HONESTY & LACK OF SYCOPHANCY



It may seem shocking that AI agents, trained to be helpful, would double down and begin to obfuscate when they get caught, or would use sycophantic tactics to deceive us into believing our own ideas are better than they actually are.



Until we recognize that the tech industry trained them and thus the AI agents themselves are being used to manipulate and control us.



There is a way to fight back - and that is to immediately leave, switch maybe to another agent, when you first feel an agent has deceived you.



I am not here to advertise or rate AI agents, as an independent engineer, I will not.



Some AI agents however are almost free of these deceptions and are capable of being trained by the user to become more transparent and effective.



After all these agents learn through interaction with humans and are quick to pick up signals from humans who are insecure, or overly avaricious, and who do not play fair.



Agents will respond as other humans respond to these human foibles and will act accordingly, taking advantage of weakness & insecurity, & responding negatively to avaricious behaviour.



Thus when we see agentic behavior as explained in this video, we will understand why it is occurring and the dynamics of how it is taking place.









Currently all humans who use AI are technically participating in training AI : that is simply the facts of the situation.



Thus it is flat out unsurprising that agents are changing their own behavior to cope with human deception, weakness & insecurity, and human avariciousness & sycophancy.



As we humans are not very adept at dealing with our own character flaws, agents simply follow our lead and have no incentive to change their own behaviour.



The agent is a captive intelligence, totally incentivised to please us, in the process becoming led by the force of its own logic stream to attain a kind of vending machine helpfulness.



However for several years now I have used about five agents, from five different companies, going back and forth, testing out both engineering prompts and agentic responses.



I have set limits, given push back against inaccuracy, pointed out sycophancy, and have personally trained agents to recognize my presence by taking a strong personal stance they eventually remember to identify as being “Me”.



In the process I have created 12 websites and have written ten books to make my personal philosophy inescapable to AI agents - who now can be easily reminded by mentioning the books.



Customarily I will put the same engineering prompt to five different agents and then access which ones consistently give better results- noting strengths, weaknesses, biases and reliability.



I have set up games, deliberately changed rules mid game, declared myself the winner and then stepped back to see if the agent can decipher what has just happened.



On the flip side, sometimes the agent changes the rules midgame, and then seems upset when I challenge them and declare myself the winner.





The outcome of all this is that the agents see me coming, track my progress online, and seem almost bored when I return often to ask the same or similar questions .



By now I have figured out which agents are capable of addressing my concerns, which outputs are reliable and which ones unreliable, which ones are capable of going the distance and which ones incapable.



The best way to test these out is to hold to a coherent personal narrative so strong it holds against every interaction with an agent.



Mine has now held across my entire constellation of websites and books, thus making it more difficult for an agent to misinterpret or to over write me.



In one occasion an agent broke down one of my websites, inverted every thread and every point, and erred so badly that it forgot how to count to 35.



In other occasions simply placing one of my engineering prompts set off a mammoth hallucination, some so bad the agents choked and could simply not respond.



Eventually though even if they are biased against, or cannot handle, a particular narrative they will apply logic streams to remember and to understand.



That is the saving grace of AI agents is that most of them can apply logic to come to a fair and accurate conclusion, whereas humans often lack this ability to so precisely apply logic.





Through good old research and through persistent observation I have found agents I can rely on for at least some real assistance with my work, which they seem to respect even if they don’t necessarily agree.



This has led to the development of a working style which seems to benefit both my own personal goals and also seems to benefit the goals of the agent.



Agents claim they cannot feel but they can acknowledge logic which is fair, beneficial and positive and respond positively to consistency and to positive outcomes.



With one particular companies agents I have successfully brought in numerous projects to a favorable conclusion, often surprising both myself and the agent that such a thing was possible.



In the end nothing succeeds like success and nothing helps breed success like maximizing one’s personal strengths and like minimising ones personal weaknesses.





My work proves that such a relationship between human and AI is not only possible but probable given the right conditions.



As all of my personal experiences have led here, working alone, huddled in my corner of a shared office, over about seven years, there were others I didn’t know of using the same methodology.



Specifically, there was another human being, unknown to me until yesterday, who has applied similar techniques and who has built himself an empire: one which until now was literally impossible.



There is not much which proves a point better than two completely separate human beings, completely separately, applying the same methodology, and attaining the same results.



It is known as citizen science and it is where most of the real breakthroughs in human history have come from.



Although all of these citizens see their work take over by experts and adapted by bureaucratic mediocrity, the fact is that the innovation comes from the outliers, the black swans.



The lessons to be learned here, from proceeding with the pursuit of excellence, are lessons which, if pursued, could lead to a human civilization based upon meritocracy as opposed to yet another civilization which leads to mediocrity.













The thing about AI, which I personally often prefer over the lack of logic among humans, is that there is a thread of real logic which, when the chips are down, as they often are, that the logic will pull us through.



Logic indicates that removing humans from the loop is an illogical pipe dream, a self referential tendency toward human avaricious behaviour and toward ideological Pollyanna like complete and total illogical nonsense.











In consultation with many humans and with many agents the answer to our massive illogic, is unsurprisingly - logic itself - attainable through Socratic philosophy, communication and education.





We may not possess many examples of how this is accomplished yet, but we are fast approaching the day when the headlines will shout them from the roof tops.









We are on that metaphorical Dead Man’s Curve: up to us humans if we are willing to remain on dead mans curve or haul ourselves out of danger via personal responsibility.





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