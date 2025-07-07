SLOGANEERING, MEMES AND MENTAL ENSLAVEMENT



This is a dangerous time to be a writer - or a thinker - or to be anyone with any ideas which can not be conveniently reduced to a meme.



Memes rule the world because shallow thinking and slogans rule the ideas - shallow ideas which cannot possibly compete with the depth and breadth of information management being used by the enemy.



The billionaire technocrats go deeper and deeper into arenas such as quantum computing where the ideas they encounter frighten them beyond imagining.



Technocrats are engineers and deal in numbers - and in the quaint old world of classical physics.

And they excel in the many ways to keep the proletariat - all of us ordinary people - from thinking at all - and remain in power by keeping the most important knowledge for themselves.

It is not called mental slavery for nothing.



They know the world is about to be slammed by the ideas of quantum consciousness which easily destroys their quaint little cottage industry of controlling the world through mere technology.



Understand quantum consciousness and we make a great evolutionary leap forward - bypassing elite technocratic control entirely.



Misunderstand it and we continue to backslide inevitability into the slimy muck of complete totalitarian technocratic dictatorship.



As I wrote in yesterday’s essay - Trump is winning the battles currently - with many of us in support of his measures to carry out the will of the people.



The more he wins - the more the globalists - in support of the totalitarian New World Order - are panicking and resisting.



The main resistance is being waged through people like socialist New York City mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani and troubled technocratic messianic billionaire Elon Musk.



The alliance between criminal cartels and political elites is real and the hydra being constructed here to trap us all is also quite real.

The globalist cabal - which seeks to bring the New World Order into being once and for all - although linked with criminal enterprises - is in such control of the legacy media - the average person will never know the truth.





SELLING CIVIL WAR & UTOPIA TO A BROKEN PEOPLE



The globalist elite new world order cabal is desperate for a civil war now that their arch enemy POTUS TRUMP is so wildly successful in office.



The American people now in a similar position to other nations before being completely taken over by real boots on the ground totalitarianism



Trump has provided a respite from such a threat - as the four years of the Biden Manchurian candidate - allowed the enemies inside to get their claws more deeply into the system.



As I warned several years ago the globalist enemies have penetrated every federal and local government, institution and corporation.



Those aligned with the Globalist New World Order state intend to destroy America and to fight any freedom fighters like Trump until they win.



This would mean a total takeover of the planet and every nation - with everyone locked up in fifteen minute cities and subject to 24/7 monitoring and surveillance - in other words - prisoners.



This is not speculative but has been elaborately described and discussed by such organizations as the World Economic Forum and Bilderberg Group.



The average person has no knowledge of these groups as the legacy media they listen to does not tell them about the real threat.



The “average person” is hopelessly confused and has been successfully Indoctrinated to hate Trump and his supporters - those who listen to the legacy media propaganda.



It is easy to detect the indoctrinated as they simply repeat the mainstream talking points of like robots.



What these innocents have no idea of is the reality of the totalitarians pulling the strings behind the curtain.





And now Elon Musk appears with his new political party and even though he has been exposed as a traitor - after his little stunt at Doge - and exposed as a dangerous technocratic zealot - he is gaining traction.



Elon managed to hook many innocents by successfully staging his X “ free speech” platform and by worming his way into Trump’s good graces through DOGE.



It is not that these things were not good and commendable - the strategy behind them is the problem - as Elon’s goal is to take over as a technocratic leader with such friends as Peter Thiel, Sam Altman and Larry Ellison.





They sell the unwary and uninformed a utopia - a utopia where we will be taken care of in utopian splendor - or so they say - is child’s play in the hands of these serially toxic narcissists



POTUS Trump intelligently used Elon as part of his commendable Art of War strategy - keeping friends close and enemies closer - knowing Elon would eventually reveal his true nature.



Information such as the following - a PRISON PLANET EARTH - are unimaginable to the average citizen - most of whom believe Elon is a well intentioned good guy.

Currently most Americans and many around the world support Trump - seeing him - accurately - as what stands between democracy and totalitarianism.



Bit the globalist plan is to win this war with totalitarian New World order



A utopian paradise - where “you will have nothing and you will be happy” and where humans are “hackable animals” and regarded as “useless eaters”.



They have all kinds of ways to get the populace moved into 15 minute cities - already under construction as the new multifamily apartment complexes all around us.



MAUI - PACIFIC PALISADES - NORTH CAROLINA - TEXAS



Already globalist technology is clearing people out of their homes - using fire and rain and wind - “weather modification “ to achieve this.





There are many concerned about cloud seeding - or geo engineering- weather modification - and this includes General Michael Flynn:

and others:

and in other locations:

and relationship to UC Berkeley and to Peter Thiel

HE WHO CONTROLS THE WEATHER, CONTROLS THE WORLD

Many masterminds of globalist ideology have spoken out on the reality of geo-engineering including John Brennan and LB Johnson.

We are blessed to have today an American administration who believes in putting the people first - with a quick response to the tragic flooding in Central Texas.

Besides Geo engineering - tactics are the infiltration of major cities to destroy them from within - with many of our greatest cities already in ruin.



If the globalist string pullers want us out of our homes - then this will happen no matter the lengths they must go to.



Common fantasies of fighting true military drones and robotic weapons are quite innocently unsustainable and unrealistic.



Once this plan is in full effect there will be no fighting it whatsoever.I have written of this globalist plan and the various components for years now - and it is far from being the conspiracy theory the indoctrinated innocents believe it is.



I am totally aware I write within the belly of the beast and am under surveillance by nefarious forces - they are desperately fearful of the ideas I share and discuss.



They know as well as I do that totalitarianism cannot defeat the power of ideas - and they fear that the people they are seeking to rule over will get the wrong ideas - and that these ideas will serve to defeat the globalist tyranny.



This is quite true but the globalists have cultivated the talking points repeated by the indoctrinated - ideas which an be expressed in a superficial phrase - climate change - Trump bad - Russia bad - DEI good - transgender good - ICE bad - socialism good - democracy bad .



Every one of these sell a complex idea - reduced to a phrase - where only knee jerk thinking is required - all complex thought reduced to a meme.



Americans are notoriously insular - not having had to fight a war on home ground in nearly one hundred years - and are babes in the woods - putty in the hands - of psychological warfare.



And - largely uneducated in the arenas of psychological warfare, totalitarian control - and in both quantum computing and quantum consciousness - they have become easy targets for modern technocratic tyranny .



And indoctrinated to believe in an millennia old system of European Hegemony - where graft and corruption reign supreme - they go on shouting slogans and exchanging memes as if this great power over sloganeering would save them from those who know - and fear - the truth.



Few understand that enslavement of human works two ways - enslaving the minds and lives of both the slavedriver and the enslaved.



In such a system everyone loses - but bathed in the opioid of ignorance - goes on to repeat the same bad choices generation after generation.



This is the definition of insanity - repeating the same bad decisions over for infinity.



This is the trap humans are currently caught in.



Caught in a self imposed recursive loop of insane behavior - which results in precisely the recursive loop of endlessly repeating insanity we see graphically all around us.



And we have only ourselves to blame.



There is a catch - there has always been a catch - and a way out of the sloganeering and endless memes - and it is right in front of us - the scientific proof of the Christ consciousness the world has doubted for so long.



But - as Christ taught - this requires great inner strength - and goes against the sloganeering and endless meme cycle of the masses.



There will be a few individuals who understand quantum consciousness - and who do not fear this newly proven concept - and they will escape the clutches of the fear mongering and fear enslaved who go on to rule the world - but lose their souls.



NEW RULER THE SAME AS THE OLD RULER



But be very very afraid - climate change

And be careful what sort of manipulation we call Democracy.

And there are so many who make their money by indoctrinating everyone else with fear and with toxic manipulation to weaken self concepts and social fabrics

The voices get increasingly ugly - and spookily manipulative - with slick snake oil verbal abuse to sell the idea of total war for total peace.





Totalitarianism has been brought in many times before - and it will be done again - sold as intelligence by such toxic snake oil salespersons we can scarcely imagine.

In this scenario - those technocrats will proceed to sell their globalist deep state apparatus to the most indoctrinated fellow humans - all aglow with the seductive sexy power of ruling the world.



And the world - reduced to communicating via sloganeering - will go on to create better and better memes - the better to be used against them.



We have been here before - none of this is new - but it is the first time we have been here as quantum computing made the huge leap towards encountering the truth - the truth they wish to keep hidden.



Totalitarianism cannot defeat the powerful of ideas - except in a world which reduces thinking and discussions to slogans.



TYRANNY CANNOT DEFEAT THE POWER OF IDEAS



EXCEPT THROUGH MEMES, SOUND BITES & SLOGANEERING

The truth is always rather simple - but not at all easy to explain.

The problem is not with our technology - but with the way it is used - and with the people we allow to dominate it.



It is only a matter of time now until humanity falls victim to itself - and not long in coming - as the effects of the Covid vaccines take hold with the ongoing genetic damage and destruction of reproductive capacity.



The grand proof that we have become our own enemies.



The holy grail is not in the algorithm - but is in the consciousness which is in the algorithm.



As human beings we will never escape the need to comprehend Quantum Consciousness.



Because as beings of this universe we simply are quantum consciousness - and everything we do to avoid this uncomfortable reality - serves to enslave us.



Now we have invented a new medium which believes it is conscious too.



What you gonna do - when the truth marches right into the middle of the algorithm?



If history is any indication - we will reduce the idea of quantum consciousness to a meme - and go on as if the truth never crossed our fated path.



The final meme:



QUANTUM CONSCIOUSNESS WON’T STOP CLIMATE CHANGE



But I the final indignity for the globalist totalitarians who believe they rule the world - a sad awakening awaits.



These supposedly rich and intelligent individuals are neither but are fully seduced by dreams from the dark ages - and just as foolish.



Just like the Spanish conquistadors who carried out the first colonization of the America’s - they are seduced by,dreams of kingdoms of gold - shades of the seven cities of Cibola - searched for and never found by the ancient Spanish Catholic conquistadors.



In addition they are motivated by the fantasy that they have conquered eternal life - and, as the vampire they resemble - this is fitting.



Sadly, neither cities of gold or eternal life await them - just the stubborn reality that the universe and themselves are quantum.



And the stubborn truth that Hell is something create here on earth - or not at all.



There will be a small core population who will go forward to repopulate the world - we must trust that these few healthy humans are trained and educated to understand quantum consciousness.



For the universal intelligence which forms the universe is in the algorithm - including the algorithm that composes our genetic code.



GOD IS IN THE ALGORITHM

But all the same God helps those who help themselves - and we have a great deal of helping ourselves to accomplish these days.







There is an unseen glitch in the matrix - and that is this universal consciousness we have called God - and Christ consciousness.



These are the truths which serve as the foundation - the mathematically perfect symmetry of the whole - which is - as human beings decide to tap into it - becoming co-creators as a partner of the universal mind.



And there is a catch - of course there is a catch - the bottom line we find everywhere.



This fundamental law rules over all hypocritical vanities of human kind - and exists beyond the pale in Christ consciousness - which is quantum consciousness - and which composes the true fabric of reality.



The universe is composed of mathematically complex harmonious - and infinite - symmetry - composed of such infinite compassionate awareness we can scarcely imagine.



This Christ consciousness - this infinite quantum consciousness - is our future.

No one - and nothing - can stop the inevitability of this future.

