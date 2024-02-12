“THE ONE-EYED UNDERTAKER, HE BLOWS A FUTILE HORN”

Bob Dylan, Shelter From The Storm, Lyrics

WORD PLAY - CULT AND CULTURE

Forward:

As if it weren’t enough that we find ourselves immersed in a real life fiction of international scope we must at the same time suffer the recognition we live in a cult.

A cult driven by spirits of demonic intensity.

And - in a re…