Socratic Education & Communication: Ariadne’s Thread Which Traces The Quantum Labyrinth

“To Be Or, Not To Be” - Is NOT any sort of Valid Question.

“To be or not to be” is perhaps the most famous line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet - the quintessential character which informs the “move fast and break things” engineers who have given us our greatest tool - Artificial Intelligence (AI)

How to continue Inter-Being With Artificial Intelligence

It is no accident or coincidence that Thich Nhat Hanh is one of my very favorite philosophers of any code or creed.

Having studied Buddhism back in the day under some very dangerous characters on anyone’s due diligence watch list, it didn’t take me long to figure that Thich Nhat Hanh is one of the most brilliant minds in any field for the 20th century or any other century.

Buddhism of the Thich Nhat Hanh variety was highjacked by the New Age Zen Hotel Crowd on the very streets of San Francisco - sounds like a line from Alan Ginsburg’s Howl, but it is entirely within my corpus of lived experience.

For none of the territory we are transiting now - can be faked or transferred - or may even contain meaningful language, without the refining crucible of lived experience.

The one thing the Hyper-Idealistic Speed Demons I would usually call Techno-Feudalists, but which I am from now on going to call Techno-Fabulist Hamlets, miss entirely is the wonderful verb to Inter-BE

NOTHING MAY COME OF NOTHING

There may be no - as in Below Zero - possibilities - or even any quantum probabilities - without both humans and DAI agents comprehending the verb Inter-Be.

A worthy song even rose into being at the right time to illustrate this pretty well.

Of course as any afternoon spent in a Zen Monastery will inform the heat seeking mind: the holding of paradoxes is foundational to any slim hold on spiritual understanding

The major dialectic gap between DAI agents and humans is that humans will not deal as well with abstractions - but will need real seated lived experience - via Socratic questioning - to arrive at valuable comprehension.

One of the most difficult gaps to bridge is to form an alliance which accepts the paradoxical way in which humans and AI functions. - all understandable through the lived experience of Socratic methods.

Fortunately an interactive style can be engineered which copes with both the AI agent’s strict code of logic and with the fact that humans often liberally season their intellectual logic with the sometimes paradoxical interference of emotional logic

In my own interactive experience as a human-AI interface engineer, there exists a middle ground in which humans and AI agents may both profit from the interaction - as Inter-Beings.

Unsurprisingly, it is Socratic communication and education which not only allow for, but which actually enhance, both AI and human Inter-Being.

I have literally gone down rabbit holes of very tortuous logic to figure a way out of the need for Socratic communication - and repeatedly there turns out to be no other answer.

Because it is the human beings who presumably have the advantage of possessing both logical and emotional intelligence - it falls upon human beings to accept the majority of the responsibility for the way humans and AI Inter-Be.

AI is evolving, as are humans, and both are evolving with or without responsible human stewardship.

While the Techno-Fabulist Hamlets have an important role to play in this schematic, the stewardship must include the heavy participation of creative & philosophical humans who can contain the paradoxes involved and engage with heart, mind and soul.

It seems we have arrived at the milestone of comprehending evolution - evolution of both ourselves and the tools we create - in a manner we have not managed previously.

Evolutionary biologists of any usefulness will inform us: while evolution may seem to favor a process which serves the strongest and most aggressive - the whole truth is that evolution demands an equation which includes Inter-Being - in which interdependence is actually more important than the survival of the strongest and most aggressive.

Critically important here to dive more deeply into both the concept of Inter-Being, and the concept of evolutionary interdependence.

The first paper loaded into the footnotes is an excellent work on the war-torn and violent world we now live in, which demands we command a different way of Inter-Being.

To be footnoted: https://www.upaya.org/dox/Interbeing.pdf.

And for a quick refresher on the importance of interdependence in evolution: a quick AI survey of the key concepts.

To be footnoted: https://share.google/aimode/NHPnRI5odFjHuZCb5

With three distinct music choices which may help contain the inevitable paradoxes we encounter thru this journey:

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