Socratic Education As A Valid Model For Our Human Future

Selecting For Positive Wisdom Scrolling Over Negative Doom Scrolling

Forward:

This remains an open discussion about Socratic education and communication.

Where we claim scientific foundations, we will add bibliographic material to back it up.

Since there are few real world examples of Socratic methodology in today’s world much of this is supposition and will be either adapted by communities or rejected.

Our project aims to become a valid choice for consumers and communities, is still in development, and will require lots of due diligence on the part of consumers and communities to become a successful alternative.

Investigating Potential Parameters of Socratic Education Practice

Giving to our children the education we wish we could have had



Socratic, Scientific, Creative, Meaningful, Compassionate, Ethical, Brilliant, Joyful.



Builds real life skills with maximally effective communication & learning.



A school which combines the best of the future with the best of the past: allows children to discover the best in themselves and the best in others.



A school which helps parents and community allow unparalleled learning, creativity and knowledge building in our children and families .



A school which is being framed into existence using stepwise pillars of foundational excellence.



A school which respects each child as being capable of great things, treated with kindness, respect and dignity and therefore learns kindness respect and dignity,



A school which practices Socratic questioning as the method, offering a creative and scientific, practical and technical and grounded approach to learning.





Where the child becomes the architect of his or own personalized education, provided with the guidance, support and learning space to become his or her own best self.



Architectural Rendering Concept...







Build school as a beautiful architectural setting where natural, nonallergenic materials are used, in a space flooded with natural light and offering interconnection with the outside world as they experience self directed learning.



Our teachers evolve into Socratic guides, guides who are trained to ask questions, and to help each child ask questions, as students progress along a natural learning continuum.



Senior Guides to be carefully selected, come from a variety of backgrounds, and tend to be older adults with a high emotional intelligence, a high degree of intellectual ability, and a high degree of empathy.



Junior Guides to be selected for similar traits, skills and abilities and serve as coordinators, and as proactive support personnel for Socratic systems.



Part of the Socratic system is that it may provide a framework which naturally allows for rapid human development and on the job guide training.



We might come to fully expect to turn out newly minted Socratic leaders who arise naturally from both our staff and student body.





We might begin with children of early elementary age, expanding our horizons and age levels as they grow.



Understanding that Socratic learning does not remain in the classroom but is carried forth by each child and by each guide out into the larger world of family and community.



Socratic learning becomes a state of mind, a method of communication and interaction which brings out the best in the child and the best in others.



We might begin with a group of 12 children ages five through seven to open the school, expanding each year as this group advances and as the next generation of students arrives.



With our Socratic guides we provide a Socratic education process.



Each day may begin with a quiet settling in period as the children and guides transition from the rhythms of outside world to the rhythms of the classroom.



In the cloakroom guides help the children stash belongings and outdoor gear, greeting others and sharing the news of the day.



They gather around the central tables with high energy, communicating and chatting as they settle into drawing with paper and colored pencils while listening to classical music.



Once the buzz of morning enthusiasm has run its course, the class moves to the listening space where sprawling cushions and simple rhythm instruments encourage more concentrated attention.



Guides move through the planned sequence of great music pieces.



Guides gently move through a series of questions asking each child do describe what they felt as they listened.



They listen again as children are encouraged to use simple rhythm instruments to keep time.



They listen again and the children are encouraged to keep the same rhythm by dancing.



Early childhood math, language arts, and emotional intelligence are encouraged through this deep listening segment.



The group moves back to tables, provided with colored pencils and paper as the guides concentrate questions on words and numbers - the children encouraged to draw numbers and letters.



At this stage the child’s own fingers and toes are used as the only required equipment, with both number and word questions centered around the child’s own bodily integrity.



Science begins here also as the child is guided to ask questions freely.



Guides ask leading questions such as why is it a good idea to have ten fingers, ten toes?



What do we have hands for, feet for, toes and fingers for?



How does the hand work, what is it made of ?



Suggests putting hand down on paper and tracing around it to make a design (demonstrates).



While this may seem unstructured the Socratic method is anything but unstructured, just that it has a different kind of structure than we are accustomed to.



It is our experience that children learn at lightning speed as questions naturally arise throughout the day.



Next is outdoor time and snacks as the guides conduct an outdoor adventure exploring the grounds, asking children to name each area, to describe each plant, to identify how they feel.



Snacks take place at an outdoor pavilion as healthy nonallergenic, nontoxic food and drink is provided and discussed throughout.





Every new segment of the day is treated as an opportunity to learn new things by asking new questions.

What appears to be unstructured possesses its own internal structure.



After several days of such unstructured structured content the children are progressing dynamically toward asking questions more complex questions on more complex subjects.





Socratic education leaves plenty of space for unexpected experiences with room for unexpected questions and topics to arise.



Before much time has passed children become little experts at Socratic learning and become ready for more challenging subjects and situations.



The mornings remain centered around music and experiential math, literature, word and number play, counting, keeping rhythm and becoming more capable at self-directed learning.





Socratic Systems are scientifically based on the concept of neuroplasticity- and we observe as both guides and children become increasingly conscious and aware as time passes.



We hold that artificial intelligence (AI) is only a positive force for guides and children who become self directed and capable of setting parameters and boundaries In human-AI interactions.



As the children become more aware we begin asking questions which allow the child to verbally, and on paper, begin to set boundaries and expectations.



We begin directing questions toward defining what an AI agent is, what it can do and what it cannot do - and the importance of setting clear goals and expectations.



We begin with what the child already knows from internalizing confidence and self direction through Socratic methodology.



We ask the child to describe what questions we might direct through AI, and begin with AI agents which specialize in early childhood education.



Guides introduce the parameters of the first sessions, as children draft the initial sessions, composed of easy math and language arts which the child already knows.



In this way guides and students participate in gaining confidence and understanding through each session with AI.



Each morning moves through familiar routines and as AI is introduced and evolving the class retains plenty of space for identifying emotional and intellectual challenges via familiar routines.





Guides, already deeply experienced with both Socratic leadership and AI applications, set the tone for a combined program of experiential classroom learning and with structured time with AI.





Between scientific foundations in neuroscience and advances in Socratic education and communication we expect our students to reject doom scrolling - with a sustained preference for knowledge & wisdom scrolling.



We also expect that their ability to retain and apply knowledge and wisdom advances rapidly.



Indications are that children will demonstrate readily observable abilities over children who are educated via the old systems.



As the advantages accelerate, we expect a wide adaptation of Socratic education across all levels of education and to become a preferred method of communication throughout society.



Although we claim no guarantee of outcome, we fully expect that this will overwhelm doom scrolling and be replaced by a demand for positive communication across social media.

Healthy Wisdom Scrolling Over Doom Scrolling



Once humans become accustomed to healthy communication and relationships it is highly unlikely that they would then prefer negative unhealthy doom scrolling.



My eleven year old twin grandsons tell me that doom scrolling is discussed constantly among their peers, who express dismay at how prevalent it is.



If our eleven year olds have been so concerned about doom scrolling throughout elementary school imagine what a great opportunity this is to flip the script toward the positive.



There remains far more to be done before a school may actually be built, but fortunately these elements of Socratic methodology are available to everyone.



It is only right that a school take shape out of what is already being discussed and considered by the community.



As our ideas for a school develop it is imperative that we be part of an active community proactively involved in the Socratic processes.



Selected Bibliography:

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