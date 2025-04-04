THE HUMANS OF PLANET EARTH CHOOSE A PEACEFUL AND CIVILIZED FUTURE

No matter who we are - and no matter what the size and scope of our personal resources for dealing with the worldwide planetary criminal element - the task is going to be overwhelming.

Today I look to two fellow authors to help unwind the foundations of this criminal governance we happen to be living under.

To begin to learn the players in the international scheme we might begin here with the excellent reporting from

(Sam Cooper):

To get up to speed on the more domestic - American - part of the problem the work of

is highly recommended.

And as we investigate further we find that both the domestic criminal activity and the planetary criminal activity intersect and feed off of each other.

Unless we begin as individuals to possess the capacity - and spiritual and psychological and intellectual capability - to comprehend the nature and scope of this war being waged upon us we cannot possibly begin to take measures to attack and prevent this.

WE THE PEOPLE - as the ninety nine percent of the population - being ruled over - and taken criminal advantage of - by the so called “elite” one percent - must take on this responsibility.

Although we now have leaders in place to help us overcome this massive problem - many of us are so overwhelmed by the sheer scale and nature of the opposition we cannot even see which leaders to support.

This is a shame - as we are going to need leaders - and the leaders are for the present going to inevitably - for the present - come from the wealthier and more privileged among us.

As the system shifts over to the new system - the one which is arising to take the place of the old - it will depend increasingly - on our ability as individuals - to take responsibility.

Leaders do not lead in a vacuum - they lead as guided by the conscious awareness of the people - the individuals - who give them energy and resources.

This criminal governance we have been living under - did not arise in a vacuum - but arose in a system fostered by a certain kind of conscious awareness.

We all knew we were not being guided by truth - and by those who have had our best interests at heart - but on the contrary - we have all been aware that we have been manipulated by and taken advantage of by the worst sorts of criminal elements.

As far as I am aware - there is no defensible spiritually - or culturally - beneficial awareness - existing in this universe which can be validated on these grounds.

There is no system of logic and reason - or of emotional truth - or of spiritual endeavor - and no civilized civilization which can be properly defended on these grounds.

A one percent of so called elites - who are simply other human beings - and not elites - being allowed to take over the lives and decisions of the remaining ninety nine percent of us - is flat out insane.

There is no stance in this which can be defended on any logical, emotional, spiritual or psychological grounds - whatsoever.

And yet the new system which is even now rising in our midst - defended by leaders who do have our interests at heart - is present in reality - and is being defended in real terms by those who understand.

Either all humans will come to comprehend the kind of system of freedom and equality which is being defended here - or what the tremendous division we see now will determine who is here to have a future of any kind.

Those who can individually participate in a civilized - and interdependent future - where give and take - and reciprocity - are at work for the benefit of all one hundred percent of us - will prevail.

The world of criminality and serial manipulation which has now managed to split us as human beings into two opposing camps - is dying a loud and miserable death.

This dying one percent elite are grasping - in their cold dead hands - the shreds of power and agency they once enjoyed.

But they are in the throes of death - and will continue to act out as the drama queens they are as they die away into history.

The individuals who will thrive in a world of interdependence are already demonstrating they have the conscious awareness to go forward and to help support this kind of civilization.

The humans of planet earth are sick and tired of the old system - and are taking steps to build a civilization which is truly civilized and based on the cooperative - reciprocal - and interdependent consciousness which is capable of being truly civilized.

In this future - now being born - each individual human being will be necessary - in a civilization where all the different abilities of each of us - are necessary - to to the building and maintenance of the truly civilized and evolutionary human reality we are capable of .



As always - may the creative intelligence of this universe - serve to bless all of the peacemakers - those who seek to live in a sane - and fully interdependent - true civilization.

Share

Leave a comment

Note:

I hope to convince another Substack writer to write about tariffs and the expected economic fall out of having lived under the rule of what amount to terrorists.

But if I cannot convince anyone else - I will write such an essay myself.

Understanding tariffs - and the reasons they are being implemented is necessary.

Necessity is - as always - the mother of invention.