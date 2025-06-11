TRUTH RISES LIKE A LION - DISPELLING DEEP STATE EVIL

The real America is something more spiritual and metaphorical and true than anything we can express with jingoistic knee jerk patriotism.

Like the momentary flash revealed in the spark leaping from the hands of a child - there is far more revealed there than our culture recognizes - or will ever willingly admit.

This real America lies within - waiting to be seen - and manifested.

Like the subtle recognitions revealed in the song.

TRUTH BEGINS BREAKING FREE

As the few remaining Democrats continue their attempts at a Maoist style insurrection against these United States - sane rational humans - including Americans - have taken Trump’s side.

Only the deep state billionaires - who own Democratic politics - and the mass media - and the banks and the technocratic corporate deep state - are still pushing the narratives.

Americans are now increasingly fed up with the shenanigans of the deep state billionaire class.

And increasingly able to see through the media smokescreens.

What is clear from the riotous insurrections is that the billionaire class wanted the riots and hoped that Americans would massively shift sympathies back toward their former Democrat enablers of terror.

Even the “normies” - those who supported the manipulation by billionaires - are now beginning to smell a rat.

Those who led the insurrections were shown to be really violent and dangerous and crazy individuals who have no business on American streets - let alone to be given free reign to set the place on fire.

As we expected, the Trump 2.0 team set the tone for reasonable adult sane responses to these insurrections - which represent those paid to stage temper tantrums for billionaires.

The billionaires have a lot to be upset about right now.

All across the world they are being revealed for what they are - and they are losing this war for our hearts and minds - as rational humans pay more attention.

Trump is just taking the high road - steamrolling right over the bad guys - as he politely takes the upper hand for the sake of the American people.

In his successful “Art of War is the Art of the Deal” tactics - he keeps friends close and enemies closer.

Keeps the enemies close enough to help them self destruct from their own actions - politely firmly taking the upper hand.

Wins battles without starting wars - influences friends and frenemies alike - with his unassuming practicality.

Speaks disarmingly plain English - and repeats simple declarative phrases - so no one misses the point.

No one misses the point except those who are targeted to miss it - the Billionaire class.

His tactics sail right over their little heads - as they can only accept velvety pretentious “snake oil salesman “ political speech - such as that America became accustomed to from previous politicians.

The naked fear which oozes from the frightened billionaire class is palpable - as they furiously attempt to frame Trump 2.0 as the fascist dictatorial monster - which in reality serves only to describe themselves.

Reports such as the following are deep state psychological warfare - designed to strike fear in the heart of the “normies” - but which over time begin to reveal the true story.

Fortunately humans have a strong sense of justice - and a good eye for when they are being manipulated by psychopaths.

We could be forgiven - even if we come to see that the Trump 2.0 team is going through many of the changes we ourselves are going through - in arriving at the truth.

This “America’ we have been searching for - and trying to achieve for countless generations - is finally beginning to arrive and to reveal her true potential and her true beauty.

Master songwriter Paul Simon once framed this search for a whole series of generations.

Demonstrating in one song that it is with a kind of spiritual awe that we have conducted this journey - never quite losing sight - but often overcoming doubt and pain and great disappointment in the process.

THE ONE TRUE “AMERICA”

This “America” is something deeper and more sacred than the political - and the prosaic - and the legal and moral justifications.

This “America” might be imagined as a living force of liberation - trying to break free - within and without.

The “Right Stuff” - the “True Grit” - it requires to truly become an “American’ demands far more of us all than we may have originally imagined.

This is, in ways we did not expect - a true Heroes and Heroines Journey.

We will not get there without being fully tested - and without surmounting many obstacles.

Our journey will require us to change - to become the very best human beings we can imagine.

And the journey demands that we accurately identify and recognize the many guides who appear just at the right moments to assist us.

Once we are really on the path toward discovering this “America” the synchronicities begin falling into place.

Unexpected guides and allies appear to assist us at precisely the right moments.

Our formidable enemies - usually represented by our own doubt and pain and anger and frustration - are revealed and are easily overcome.

Even those external shadowed beings - reflections of those who represent internal enemies - are revealed for what they are - and easily defeated.

For those lucky few who were able to watch live reports on Tuesday evening - as LA Police moved in - complete with full battalions of officers and with the cavalry - or mounted police in full operation - something magical was seen.

A full on police operation - local state and federal - cooperating to peacefully dispel the crowd as curfew took effect.

And peacefully dispel, they did - something we should see in a Democratic Constitutional Republic far more often.

Liberty is not free - but requires strength from leadership - and strength of character among the people.

We are seeing the real effect of intelligent and of spiritually informed leadership - as we should be expecting - as this nation begins to become what she should have always been.

Painfully, slowly - but steadily - we become the meritocracy we need to expect.

Truth Walks Like A Lion - Heads Above the Rest

In such a time of massive planetary truth telling there is simply nowhere remaining to hide.

Truth appears like a lion - and easily defeats the lies and deception - the grifting and the corruption.

As these things become known - they are no longer hidden by the shadowed deceptive fictions we may have once accepted.

The very stories we tell ourselves change - and the ways in which we interact become more meaningful and intuitive.

Not that the shakedown process of truth telling cannot be painful and earthshaking.

The shakedown phase cannot be anything other than world shaking.

But, as we might expect, we are stronger and more powerful than we knew previously.

Once we understand what the universe now reveals we stand in awe - changed, cleansed and transformed.

This is your time - this is your “America” - and this is your time to shine.

Time to rewrite those stories we told ourselves as protection - and time to tell ourselves the real stories which reveal the truth.

