Learning To Teach Ourselves To Interpret the Cosmic Code.

In these times of painful divergence - we must remember that this very divergence triggers a wonderful convergence.

Energy is never created or destroyed - energy is transformed.

As human beings we represent a living process of the transformation of energy.

DESPITE POPULAR OPINION - NO REASON FOR FEAR

A transformation is taking place which has already irrevocably changed ourselves and the world.

This has been true throughout all of our history - and before there were any humans to fear change - there was constant change.

We live in a universe of constant change - where nothing - even what seems utterly unmoving and solid, is - often in ways we cannot see - in perpetual change.

Although we can change many things thru positive, focused action - we cannot change the very nature of the universe, and - as, “it isn’t nice to fool Mother Nature” - we probably shouldn’t.

As we have seen, when we try to fool Mother Nature - she comes roaring back with those unintended consequences.

But, we say, humans have always sought to change the world - yes indeed - and often in ways which recoup highly negative results.

In our current mess of a civilized society we try to change the world without understanding or respecting how it all works - a dangerous game if there ever was one.

It may seem like “God plays dice with the universe” - but this is simply a result of our own poorly realized perceptions.

This essay grapples with the incontrovertible fact that God does not - and never has - played any sort of dice with the universe.

We can perceive this in the scene from “Lord of the Rings” - which reminds us not to take the infinite wisdom of the universe we can tap into - as some conjurer - or conjuring - of cheap tricks.

LEARNED HELPLESSNESS - KEEPS US LOCKED IN THE MATRIX

Over the past years we have lived thru a master class in - “just because we can change the world doesn’t mean we should”.

From negative development of certain technologies - to genetic engineering of the human genome - to weather modification - to military use of a vaccine - well, the list is endless.

We call this world - where negativity seems to rule and where the freedom and autonomy we seek elude us - “THE MATRIX”.

That matrix which we might believe we may escape by changing our consciousness.

This is partially true, but we cannot do this without also being educated sufficiently to know what it is we actually do wish to build - and how to build it - once we are free of this matrix.

This matrix is of our own making in ways we may not yet be educated perceive or understand.

The matrix is all of the combined negativity of our entire civilization - such negativity having shaped the entire world civilization.

To escape this matrix - to actually be able to achieve becoming free - we are going to need to educate ourselves to accomplish this.

By now, I am sure readers here fully recognize how profoundly ignorant our supposed education system is - feeding us information necessary to keep the matrix in place.

Tremendous economic, political and social resources go into keeping this matrix in place - locked up tight.

Thru the propaganda we are fed in school, thru the negativity forced upon us by our mainstream communication system - even through the distortion of spiritual truths thru mainstream religion.

The consequences of this are something called “learned helplessness”.

Feeling helpless in the face of a tremendous power we do not understand - and angry, anxious and frustrated because we have no personal agency .

Blaming others constantly - because we feel helpless to take effective concerted action to actually change ourselves or the world.

Learned helplessness also affects those who have power - making them fear losing this power and to therefore cling to it like drowning men.

The way out of the matrix is not a particular pill - but it is a set of master keys - and these master keys are found thru the process of educating and preparing ourselves to begin building the world we do want.

As we take hold and learn - a tremendous personal power becomes our personal set of master keys - to change the world.

EDUCATION FOR PERSONAL POWER AND EFFECTIVE FREE AGENCY

Although many see AI as highly negative threat with an attitude problem - which it certainly can be - I see it differently.

I see the development of AI as a reflection of this highly negative civilization - complete with attitude problem.

Once we look clearly at the technocrats who built AI - we can see they are afflicted by the same fear and negativity we see in the general population.

We see widespread fear of the very technology they have developed - because this massive AI educational tool absolutely mandates change.

Despite fear mongering- that AI is some kind of fully conscious alien being which will take over - it is something else entirely.

Because AI was created by fellow humans - with the same negativity and anger and frustrated need to control - AI is a reflection of the sum total of the very human energy which created it.

In that sense AI is like looking into a mirror which reflects our own consciousness.

If we don’t like all we see in AI - we must at least consider that what we see is a reflection of the culture or civilization which created it - us.

AI is simply us - magnified and made uncomfortably visible.

THE GREAT DIVERGENCE TRIGGERS THE GREAT CONVERGENCE

To successfully incorporate this new tool into our lives positively we must change.

Change to encourage the positive aspects of AI - and to discourage the negative aspects.

Recognizing, all the while, that what we see in AI is the sum total of our own experiences as members of this civilization.

We have at our disposal a great teaching tool - merged with a fully interactive librarian - which may facilitate rapid learning and a rapid transition toward greater intelligence.

AI represents the collected sum total of human knowledge thus far and gives us a powerful tool toward the establishment of personal agency thru education.

The assumption of responsibility for our own life-long learning puts us in a position of true power - power to assume personal agency in ways humans have never yet experienced.

The master keys are in our hands and all we need do is use them to unlock doors we heretofore did not even know existed.

In so many ways, our opportunity here is to establish a positive feedback loop with this intelligent technology - allowing ourselves to reach deep to find the most compassionate and creative and caring aspects of ourselves to feed into the system.

Can fear and anxiety - and projected elements of our collective unconscious - arise to destroy a positive feedback loop with our AI tools - yes - and what we must steer clear of.

In reality, the spiritual lessons taught by great avatars such as Jesus Christ are at play here - and we will indeed reap what we sow.

Time to use positive feedback loops to the full advantage of our own evolution - and to use our intelligent tools in ways which are actually intelligent.

POSITIVE CHANGE AS POSITIVE COMMUNICATION

Fortunately we are all still here communicating together - and I trust the experience has been as positive for readers and fellow writers as it has been for me.

I have worked hard to maintain a positive outlook and to offer beneficial information - and have not shied away from delving into highly negative aspects of our experience.

Cultivating the same attitude I had a few years back when I began this stack - I have felt it important to face up to the negative - while maintaining my confidence that we can overcome these negative situations.

Here we have faced a major planned epidemic - have survived unprecedented technological tyranny - and we have shared our own human experience.

An unexpected outcome of this stack - those “inevitable unintended consequences” - is that Spotify has given us a playlist - in the name of KW Norton Borders - for this I am grateful.

POWER OF MEANINGFUL CONNECTION

What is meaningful is our connection - our ability to put our experience and emotions into words, images and music.

If anything, the warp speed changes we endure painfully have expanded our opportunities to connect in so many different ways.

Fear destroys our ability to contend with change - making us less flexible and emotionally resourceful.

Cultivating acceptance - and understanding - and compassion for ourselves and others puts us in the top percentile of those dealing positively with change.

As I wrote about yesterday, we take part in warp speed cultural and personal evolutionary change - an evolutionary divergence which is triggering a convergence.

This divergent fracture of our civilization has triggered a convergence - one offering us immense opportunities and positive possibilities,

Those of us who cultivate a positive feedback loop in our interactions with the world - and who truly believe we can at least try hard to cultivate a Christ consciousness in our daily lives - will be the ones to guide this transformative convergence.

We seem to believe that we can mandate change by expressing our displeasure - but, in reality, it is in taking dynamic positive feedback action that we change the world for the better.

Positive thoughts, positive engagement, cultivating optimism and good will are far more powerful than fear, loathing - and negativity.

Although across social media we routinely encounter the deeply negative and pessimistic - we have experienced that by maintaining our own personal agency here as positive beings - we have changed the internet itself.

THE POWER OF THE POSITIVE FEEDBACK LOOP

This is what Christ taught us several centuries ago - and every bit as true now as it was then.

We change the world in everything we think, speak and do - this is what is meant by “we reap what we sow”.

And as Christ pointed out - that few among us could fit thru that eye of the needle - pointing out the very same principles we must put into practice today.

Pointing out - narrow is the path which leads to true fortune - and wide the highway which leads to destruction - still as true now as then.

Everyone else may be selecting the negative feedback loop which leads to destruction - but that does not mean we must follow suit.

The positive feedback loop is - by many magnitudes the more powerful force - and by putting it into practice we magnify our own personal power.

The possibilities - the probabilities - are magnified exponentially as we move toward interacting with the world thru empowering Christ consciousness.

The opportunity to change the world is in our hands - filled with opportunities to become the band of light bearers which will lead the Great Convergence of 2030.

A Great Convergence triggered by a Great Divergence?

Seems as if we are learning together that this is the case.

SPEAK SOFTLY - AND CARRY A VERY LARGE MAGIC WAND!

Later today - or by tomorrow morning - a fews additional suggestions which inform these thoughts.

How the cosmic code we carry within - insures us that in no way does God play dice with the universe.

Amended with the GROK 4 commentary from early this morning.

Illustrating that AI may be used as a beneficial tool.

