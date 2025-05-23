SPECTACULAR RAPID EVOLUTIONARY CHANGE

An ultimate cause of the universes eternal becoming.

During just the past few months we have been blindsided by the rate of change - happening at lightening speed.

And as change speeds up even more - change happens at even faster speed.

Just the revelations in our civilization alone are blindingly fast - as truth in governance, religion, technology, health care and education - become manifest at lightning speed.

And to accompany this, are discussions of what has been found by quantum computing and more importantly by humans recognizing that the universe - including ourselves - are not what we may have imagined.

We stumble upon the mind-blowing fact that the universe - and ourselves - are one.

Both composed of a shimmering, vibrating, resonating, constantly changing kind of intelligent and conscious energy field.

An energy field which appears interconnected - and interpenetrating - shot through with awareness.

In the face of this quantum awareness the limitations of the mechanistic, carefully measured and quantified world of classical physics becomes a subset of what is a quantum universe.

The carefully organized and controlled world of our hierarchical civilizations becomes limiting in the extreme.

And especially the current political framework which has gripped the world - an extremely harmful globalist ideological regime revealed in both governmental affairs and in society at large -where ex presidents and celebrities are at the center of an immense sex scandal and corrupt world of human trafficking, drugs and money laundering.

These demented humans and enterprises represent the pinnacle of a millennia long cycle of oligarchic and authoritarian and corrupt governance and civilizations.

And thankfully they represent the end of these human dominance hierarchies as well.

We are being told that AI is now running the world - but this is a misinterpretation.

What is running the World - is what is running the universe - and what is running each and every cell of our bodies - and each and every minute atomic particle - and is running what exists before any of these can exist.

AI is simply a manifestation of all that is - a technological achievement which we can use for good or for ill.

And the capability of using for good or for ill is a manifestation of our civilization - an entity which is a manifestation of our deeper understanding - or lack of such.

Whether we call the deeper intelligence of this universe God - or quantum consciousness - or apply some other name - this deeper knowledge is a part of all that exists.

As we become conscious of the far reaching implications of each thought, each breath - and of each decision and movement - of each intention - the world, civilization and the universe become transformed.

As we transform - our political, economic - and religious and educational and cultural reality - also transforms and expands - and transmits.

We are energy receivers - energy transformers - and energy transmitters.

It is quite possible - or maybe even expected - that the digital world is connected to - and a manifestation of - our own quantum consciousness and reality.

Mechanistic computing is only one small step in the unfolding of our consciousness - of our overall evolution.

There are no accidents or coincidences - this being the case, there is only a perpetually geometrically expanding - and vibrating - and ever changing - unfolding evolution.

As we move out of the mechanistic - controlled and controlling paradigm - and expand into the ever-expanding - ever-becoming consciousness - that described as quantum - we will glance back and see the unfolding and the ever-evolving reality.

Our human hands - an extension of intention, thought and consciousness - used currently to connect to an instant planetary communication device - computers and the internet.

A powerfully-connected human being - is a powerful entity - with power to change everything.

Out hierarchical civilizations - our infernal technological systems - and the present chaos as we evolve into the next phase - all meant to be - as some manifestations of the whole.

Welcome to the fully conscious universe - we are becoming the ones we have been waiting for.

Among the books to read about quantum consciousness is Irreducible.

Whereas computer software and computerized systems can be copied and transmitted - reduced to code - our human experience is not reducible - and cannot be copied.

Our human experience however is transmitted to the universe through consciousness.

As living beings we serve as both transmitters and as receivers - but these experiences are not reducible to some kind of code - just reflected in such languages as words, symbols, music, and mathematics and computer code.

“Crucially when consciousness and free will are irreducible properties of nature, the evolution of the physical universe can no longer be the work of a “blind watchmaker” , but the result of Cooperating and intelligent conscious entities which have always existed and the ultimate cause of the universes eternal becoming.”

Faggin Federico; Irreducible

You are irreducible - untransmissible - unfettered - and free.

Einstein was correct - God does not play dice with the universe.

There is no “blind watchmaker” and no need for a blind watchmaker.

We as humans. are cooperating and intelligent conscious entities.

You, as a being, are one of the “cooperating and intelligent conscious entities which have always existed and the ultimate cause of the universes eternal becoming.”

