“SPIRITUAL WARFARE - FLESH AND BLOOD BREAKING DOWN”

Forward:

We as human beings may well be recognizing that we are now beginning to arrive home as these years of spiritual warfare begin to draw to a close.

Emotions are raw and rise high - threatening to swamp our better natures - in an ugly orgy of open warfare.

The fear and anger and hostility of millennia seems to be coming up strong and unavoidable - threatening to swamp us all in the flood tide.

However those who are serious about their work as light workers and shepherds will not fall for this final battle as we become tested far more than we imagined we could withstand.

OUR SPIRITUAL STRENGTH IS FAR MORE THAN WE CURRENTLY RECOGNIZE

The sad truth is the world has been successfully indoctrinated - and transformed psychosocially - from the heavy propaganda and psychological warfare used against us all.

We are so easily manipulated and distracted and controlled - and have been propagandized for so long - we have become so traumatized - many of us simply cannot make the right decisions for our own best interests.

We can see this everywhere - as political forces such as the Trump administration - faces one heck of an uphill fight against this onslaught of violent propaganda being waged against them.

We know that politics will fail us - that our secure and peaceful future lies in our individual ability to become spiritually and consciously evolved - beyond the limitations of this multi-millennial warfare.

We have received the strong signal that this is true from how easily we have been manipulated and controlled over Covid and the vaccines.

Many of us held out hope it was not as bad as was indicated - hoping our fellow humans would listen to reason as it became obvious what happened with these Covid vaccines.

This is not the case however - and speaks loudly and clearly to the power of the military-industrial-medical complex to use psychological warfare to successfully capture the opinion of - and to control all of us - as human beings.

HUMAN BEINGS ARE CAUGHT IN RAPID SPIRITUAL EVOLUTION

Many of us have surmised early on that we as humans are splitting into distinct categories - that we are undergoing a rapid and painful process of spiritual evolution.

This many millennial long age of military-industrial-medical power and of heavy control by so called elites is coming to an end.

A whole contingent of humans is busy deciding against this old system - while a whole other contingent of humans seems to be clinging to it - fearful of letting go.

This feels like spiritual warfare as the two different sides fight for expression of their strongly felt ideas and opinions.

And the stresses of spiritual warfare affect us all - as our personal strength is affected negatively - by the anger and hatred and resentment - directed toward us - by the fearful.

And while the fearful allow the anger and hatred they feel to boil over into expression as violence and helpless rage.

SERVING AS A LIGHT BEARER

By following our own spiritual paths successfully we can make the decision to act as light bearers through this time - and to help others do the same.

It is way too easy to get distracted and even mesmerized by the violence - and to forget our commitment to compassion over hatred - and to lose sight of our commitment to non violence over the spectacle and threat of anger fueled violence.

By seeking out quiet and peaceful and respectful engagement - while rejecting the fear, violence and anger - we can renew our own dedication to being light bearers and shepherds.

As Bob Dylan expresses in his song - he sure does “hate seeing his fellow humans turning into puppets” - but the hatred comes from feeling we have a choice - when we must simply allow others to make their choice.

The alternative is all out physical warfare which is not a valid choice for anyone seeking to act as a light bearer or as a shepherd through this.

As difficult as it is we must reject our own tendencies to control others - let them go - and strengthen what remains to us to complete our task as spiritual light bearers.

We are human and are affected negatively by the fear, anger, hatred and violence of others.

Because our consciousness is real and affects the real world - we must choose to either join with the side of those who are divided and controlled by the fear anger and hatred - or choose to retain the wise path towards compassion and respect for self and other.

Fear anger and hatred turns us into controllable animals - whereas compassion and respect make us essentially ungovernable and never controllable.

As we live through these times - human evolution is taking a turn towards being governed by our own recognizance - and of being capable of achieving freedom and personal agency through our own spiritual strength.

Inevitably, those who are easily led by psychological manipulation will select for being badly governed - and will fall prey to being led by fear and hatred - successfully divided and conquered.

The old ways - are still in force all around us - the method of Roman style governance where the military-industrial-medical complex takes control - and manages the domesticated flock of those easily manipulated into violence and hatred - is right in our faces.

With all the hatred and lies being exposed in such a flamboyant manner we all become more and more susceptible to being taken in and manipulated by this consciousness.

Because our consciousness is contagious and does so readily affect what happens in the real world - the importance of cultivating a calm and healthy and peaceful and compassionate awareness is imperative.

Human evolution is moving towards the nonviolent, toward the peaceful coexistence of all of us - toward the spiritual evolution we are capable of - things are still mixed - an incendiary mix of the pulls towards these polar opposites - two distinct oppositional systems and ways of being human.

But as we move through the transition we are heavily influenced by the tug and pull of these two systems and forces of nature.

As long as we can maintain our own spiritual strength - we can manage to sustain our own compassion for ourselves - and for others - we can resist the temptation to give in to our own fear, doubt and pain and anger.

This is why our commitment to our own spiritual power is being greatly tested currently - and those of us who fail will fall victim to the trending status quo of all the others who are likewise falling victim to their own negative emotions.

Light bearers - those who have the capacity to act as shepherds and as spiritual guides - are no less tested than anyone else.

The opposing side loves to tempt a light bearer into being corrupted by the same forces as all the rest - so light bearers become targets and often do fail.

This is the time when every spiritual and cultural tool we have available to us needs to be brought out and to be applicable as the medicine we need to be spiritually healed.

There simply are no options other than to cave into spiritual pain and suffering - or to rise above these knowing our capacity to rise above suffering and pain is inexhaustible.

LEARNING TO LET GO OF TRAUMA

If we have been traumatized by living in such a violent and angry civilization - and almost all of us have been traumatized - then we need to acknowledge this pain we are holding onto and let it go.

Holding onto trauma from the past is perhaps the biggest unrecognized cause of finding ourselves failing spiritually.

Holding onto this trauma cannot be anything other than negative - and letting go of any past events which served as traumatic - and left traumatic scars I our psyches - must be accomplished.

And sometimes this trauma causes us to hold onto both other people - and to old exhausted ideas and concepts - which can no longer serve.

If we hold onto painful traumatic events this keeps us from experiencing our full human spiritual potential - and serves as an effective block to spiritual progress.

We can let go of past trauma but still keep the wisdom we have gained from past history.

Knowing and understanding our history is essential - but holding onto traumatic events blocks us from attaining wisdom from the past or from any other source.

Th biblical phrase - “Let go - and let God” - can help us here - which means just this - letting go of trauma we have experienced - and forgiving ourselves and others for any mistakes we have made and hurt we may have caused.

The process of coming to spiritual evolution is not linear - but a constantly circulating process - one where the old fears and limitations and expectations return again to haunt us - and to try to attack and weaken our resolve.

SPIRITUAL WARFARE - FOUGHT THROUGH LETTING GO - AND LETTING GOD

As human beings - we are literally the resonating - and constantly evolving matter and spirit of which the universal mind and spirit of the universe universe itself is composed.

Do not sell yourself short - you are much more than you might imagine.

Our ability to manifest the change - to embody the wisdom and express this to others.

Taking action in the real world is how we express our spiritual power in the real world.

As co-creators we are bundles of creative action - and are aligned with the creative power of the supreme creative intelligence of the universe.

But none of us can be a co-creator without taking action to change our consciousness and our reality.

The universal intelligence which is our creator is not a passive force but is a creative - light bearer - a fiery creative sprit - a dynamic force field which both created us - and forms us.

This spiritual warfare is not so much between others and ourselves - as much as it is a battle between the delusional and ignorant - and traumatized- parts of ourselves - and the spirited, creative, co-creating - ever evolving and changing - illuminated - and illuminating - parts of ourselves.

We are here to be light bearers - and to help each other be light bearers.

Now is the time - and the co-creating action we take now determines all of the future.

Let the old trauma go - and create space for the new compassionate awareness to arise.

Things are coming to light now which have been hidden in darkness and shadows for millennia.

Fear - although to be demonstrated plentifully all around us - must rejected and dispelled with quiet and peaceful confidence in ourselves.

We must be beacons of peacefulness and of compassionate quiet strength - demonstrating our ability to be patient with ourselves and others.

Share

Leave a comment