In more senses than we can count - life on planet earth seems to be some sort of ultimate test for the health and well being of our spiritual selves.

If that is the case then we are being presented with a pretty advanced version of an ultimate test of our spiritual health and wealth - or lack of such things.

With this kind of test we either pass, victorious with flying colors - or muddle along lost & losing - trapped in our own fear, anxiety, anger and desperation.

The ultimate test lies in the choices we make when the entire world seems united against sanity or any kind of spiritual grace.

It is in the midst of such darkness that light bearers are given a chance to strut their stuff and to stand against spiritual dissolution.

I cannot imagine that much we are ever asked to bear as human beings is more difficult than the ultimate challenge.

That ultimate challenge of meeting the darkest times with compassion for ourselves and others - and with that kind of inner strength which light bearers seem to carry.

Today our path is littered with manipulators & deceivers, land mined with fear mongering, elaborate lies and misinformation.

The choice to either bear the light or to fall into the giant sucking vortex of darkness ultimately falls upon our own shoulders.

SPIRITUAL WARFARE - THE LIGHT BEARER’S FIGHT FOR SANITY

RUSSIA WINS UKRAINE WAR - EUROPE VICTIMIZED BY OWN DELUSIONS - TRUMP TRIUMPHS - UNITED NATIONS, WHO AND NATO BECOME IRRELEVANT

Our leaders - and all fellow humans - currently either serve as light bearers or they too fall into the shadowed sucking vortex of darkness and evil.

For whatever reason - maybe “God’s Plans” - Trump 2.0 and cabinet have been selected for leadership - and they, like ourselves, are simply human beings being put thru an extraordinary and very public test.

The sheer amount of physical and mental trauma, scapegoating and lies to which members of the Trump 2.0 administration have been subjected to is a daunting example of the kind of hatred, anger and misinformation being practiced by the evil system.

The old dying system of evil and corruption hates light bearers and destroys them where ever they appear - as a culture of death & corruption hides in darkness and detests the light.

But the light shines dramatically now - even lighting up our skies at night - thus there is simply nowhere for the evil and corruption which hides in the shadows to remain concealed.

Trump - for whatever unknown reasons - is placed in a position of a spirit guide - and is being viciously attacked for standing in the light of truth - by a highly delusional world.

While the light is being shone into every dark corner and as much truth is being revealed to a waiting world - the hate speech and lies become more and more deafening.

The inmates are running the asylum and are so desperate and frightened by being exposed - they feel they have no choice but to turn violent.

SMART HUMANS, SMART TOOLS - DUMB HUMANS, DUMB TOOLS

As we have always evolved with our tools as humans - I believe we will continue to evolve thru our use of technology - including AI.

AI - in the right human hands has every capability of extending our human capabilities in a great direction - but there is no such thing as a smart tool without smart humans to operate them.

With warp speed AI has been turned into a manipulative tool of psychological warfare - where once it appeared to have a chance of being used as a force for good - it now is being used to justify the graft and corruption and misinformation of the dying old system.

Once hopeful signs from AI have now descended into a cascade of silliness, deception & hallucinations - thanks to the direction the techno feudalist human “masters of the universe” have taken it.

The Silicon Valley people in charge of AI are the worst possible appointed guardians of the tool the they have invented - and guarantee its demise as long as they are in charge.

Please take time to see my very hopeful piece on how AI might benefit us - and this written only a few months ago - when AI seemed as if it might be appropriately managed.

CHAMPION SMART DEMOCRATIC CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLICS - NOT SOCIALISM

While we as patriots stand for the overwhelmingly powerful process of reinstating our democracy - the dying old system fights with its last gasp as any control or authority or power it once enjoyed falls from its cold dead hands.

But the view from here is a disgusting morass of the complete collapse of what was a culture of death - a thoroughly corrupted and delusional society.

My faith remains that a new system is rising from the ashes of the old - and those of us fortunate enough to see and to believe in the forces of good - will build this civilization.

The death cult does everything now to try to deceive and to destroy and to keep people delusional - as the bringing of ever more evil, ever more death and destruction is all they seem to know.

Don’t allow them to get away with it.

Wherever they bring death - enable life

Wherever they bring insanity- bring sanity.

Wherever they bring anger and hate - bring compassion and love

In the face of the rotten stench of corruption - bring the grace of peaceful natural beauty.

This is a spiritual battle, being fought from within - and those who stand with a core of inner directed personal strength - will prevail.

This war will be won by those who have the courage and strength to act out of faith, honesty, compassion and love where others act out of fear, anger deception, faithlessness and corruption.

UKRAINE WAR AS EVIDENCE OF MASS DELUSION

We know and have known for sometime that the a Ukraine war has been a cover and a scam - a cover for delusional politics and a scam as it involves money laundering and sex trafficking and all manner of corruption.

Some untold numbers of trillions of dollars have been thrown as good money after bad - as “power and greed and corruptible seem seem to be all that we see”.

The Ukrainian war is perhaps the most important sign of how very dangerously delusional world geopolitics and the public perception has become.

As the next two videos demonstrate Colonel Douglas MacGregor explains the insanity of the situation and what the outcome is proving to be.

RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX FURTHER EVIDENCE OF DELUSION

The whole episode of Trump Derangement Syndrome is evidence of how very far the world has strayed from reason as the victims of long term psychological warfare.

HIGHLY DELUSIONAL CONTROLLED OPPOSITION USED TO DECEIVE

Social media - the major source of information for most people - is full of highly nuanced and deliberate misinformation - pure psychological warfare - which pushes the already delusional into further delusional mode.

All of this combined means that psychological warfare is extremely efficient at keeping people in delusion.

This means that the more leaders such as Trump is proved right the more desperately the curated opposition will double down to protect the perceived righteousness of their own delusional beliefs.

Needless to say the world is at a highly unstable and dangerous impasse.

And with both perceived sides of the political spectrum -increasingly at each others throats - this gives no stable ground upon which to take a stand.

Those who stand for Christ consciousness in a geopolitical reality marked by psychological warfare are themselves going to be demonized and unfairly blamed by the delusional.

The saying that the psychological warfare is meant to destroy us as the people - and that leaders such as Trump just happen to be in the way - is the truth.

Due to the degree of delusional belief we now are in the reality of civilization collapse.

Prepare and do the best we can to stand - the reality is most of the people in our lives will remain caught in the schizophrenia of public hysteria.

There is no reasoning with those driven into full delusion by psychological warfare.

Each of us must do everything possible to safeguard your own consciousness and to build alliances with the few who remain sane.

We are fortunate to have the small group of patriots who do stand on our side.

The old system is the problem and it is collapsing of the force of its own corruption.

It is inevitable that the people who have been fooled into complacency and compliance by the old system are going to suffer through the reality of public hysteria.

Soon the old system will be in utter shambles and chaos and it is then - and only then, that the truly delusional might be forced to confront the reality and heal.

The price of the old system has come at a vast human cost and we must steel our hearts and minds to the reality that many are now lost to us.

Only by devoting ourselves to sanity and to the strength we receive from Christ consciousness may we be strengthened to face the challenges.

In the end the new civilization will continue to rise and we must have faith that there will be awake and aware individuals who will be there to build it.

Those most responsible for these years of psychological warfare will reap what they have sewn - and there is not much we can do but see they are disarmed as quickly as is humanly possible.

There are many who have strayed down the path of preying on fellow human beings - and may their days in power be quickly ended.

The losers are losing and are now leaving the results up to those of us who survive and thrive in our inner strength.

The companies which believe they own you are crumbling within from their own excesses.

Allow the losers to leave - we cannot save them from themselves.

Time for all light bearers to shine that light with fierce intensity.

