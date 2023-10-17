Standing for Hero's Like Reiner Fuellmich
There Are Many Unsung Hero's Who Stand Against the Globalists
Thanks to US Presidential Candidate Emanuel Pastreich and fellow SubStack writerfor his excellent article in Global Research published yesterday.
Protest Against the Illegal Seizure of Reiner Fuellmich by the German Government
Global Research, October 16, 2023
As Pastreich writes - something I cannot stress the importance of -
We kno…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.