STEVE JOBS AND THOMAS KUHN’S DANGEROUS IDEAS

Both Steve Jobs and Thomas Kuhn were revolutionaries who knew instinctively that the system upon which our civilization is founded no longer serves us as human beings.

The era during which they came into being was an intoxicating recess from the confining creative and intellectual repression of the organization men of the 1950’s.

The decades of the 1960’s and 1970’s were a brief recess from the repression and forced allegiance to a status quo of this era.

It was an era when Eric Hoffer, a San Francisco dock worker turned writer. could pen his best selling classic True Believers.

“In times of change, learners inherit the earth, while the learned find themselves beautifully equipped to deal with a world that no longer exists.”

― Eric Hoffer

But as Job’s Bicycle of the Mind gained ground and as the work of Kuhn and Hoffer rose in popularity with a whole genre of freedom oriented fiction, poetry and film, the elite hierarchy began to see their demise.

While the personal computer and the literature seemed to indicate a freeing from the hierarchy, an iron fisted backlash occurred.

Th era was also marked by a brutal crackdown and rise of what we might call the “Deep State”, where for a brief moment the mask of the establishment system slipped.

As that mask slipped it revealed that we humans stared into a leering maw of Dante’s Hell and Shakespeare’s Denmark and Milton’s Eternal Fall.

The times presaged the time when all of mankind’s petty concerns would be seen as the Eternal Fall of the Dark Angels - but we will not arrive at this fatally emergent truth until the end of this particular book

While for a brief moment the freeway seemed to be leading to freedom, it was soon revealed that it had become a highway to mass destruction.

By the turn of the century in 2000, Jobs Bicycle for the Mind had become a sleek dark Cadillac headed straight to hell - driven by a cigar smoking devil who wears a suit and tie.

Within the subsequent quarter of a century, the noose around the neck of human freedom and sovereignty had tightened.

By 2025, Job’s Bicycle of the Mind had become a Hells Angel’s motorcycle of repression, fueled by a strange recycled admixture of “The West meets Maoist Marxism”.

Although it is easy to see how the press and internet served as a vehicle for repression, it was the education system which did the real heavy lifting.

The crackdown by the education system was composed of a Prussian Style set of mind games and Machiavellian rituals which might have made any diabolical dictatorship proud.

A system of so called education where the winners would take their place at a sleek futuristic desk, set into an international game of musical chairs operated by a liars poker committee.

The joke was on the education system itself, as by the year 2026 this education wouldn’t even get you an interview for a barista job at a local coffee dive.

The mask had slipped further to reveal a nest of vampires who existed as parasites, feeding off the largesse of the white collar wage slaves.

Into this scene from Dante’s Inferno slipped the Frankenstein of Artificial Intelligence, the ultimate tool for the complete domination of humanity.

The Vampires leered happily, guzzling champagne, as the world happily used AI to cheat the system, buying into the scheme as gamblers with a losing hand playing against the house.

A Most Inconvenient Tide In the Affairs of Humankind

Moving well beneath the surface was a whole contingent of humans who had learned to speak with the sleek Bears of the Sea, the whales , and who had dared to dream Great Spirit Bears back into being.

A wild time: of vampires playing liars poker, of grinning ghosts from Denmark playing musical chairs, of Hamlets and Macbeth’s lamenting about tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow.

Well beneath the surface In the benthic depths, Melville’s Moby Dick bided his time, speaking with anyone an everyone who would entertain the conversation.

While on the surface, educated humans emerged from Harvard Yard, realizing they had not received an education but a brain washing and had been cheated out of recess to boot.

It had become all too precise and too clear, that not only was Johanna not here, but that the whole system was rigged against all living things.

Ir was as if both Jobs and Kuhn had joined with Alan Ginsberg to rewrite Howl, with Dr. Hunter S. Thompson leading the band of merry writers and engineers.

The inmates had escaped the garage workshop, had factored in the Structure of Scientific Revolutions, had rejected True Believers and, illuminated by the pale blue fire which poured forth from Blake’s Satanic Mills, took back Job’s Bicycle for the Mind, as their own.

Here we find ourselves as Strangers in a Strange Land - where Alice in Wonderland meets Ovid, Milton, the Bible, Dante and Shakespeare - and our old friends Aristotle, Plato, Socrates, Winged Victory and Ariadne at the very least

FACTORY-STYLE EDUCATION FOR WAGE SLAVES VS SOCRATIC EDUCATION FOR JOB’s BICYCLE OF THE MIND

Instead of becoming a fulfilment of Steve Jobs’ Bicycle for the mind, the education system simply became the set of training wheels that guaranteed the permanent infantilisation of the well educated class.

The elite universities became the finishing school for the system of factory education - the supreme achievement of which is an elite white collar professional job.

As Steve Job’s dangerous idea of the computer as a tool for human creativity and to serve personal agency and individual sovereignty gained popularity, a strange thing happened.

The system which revolutionaries such as Jobs and Kuhn were fighting, is a brutal system which worshiped the human hierarchy, and whose existence was predicated upon an elite 1% lording it over the 99% majority.

Those operating this game of liars poker musical chairs had however forgotten one of Shakespeare’s own rules and that is that a tide in the affairs of man, taken at the flood, brings fortune - not taken, it spells disaster.

Down in the depths of the kelp highway, well beneath the surface, where humans and whales conversed, and where the Great Spirit Bears swam, a pale blue fire illuminated the landscape.

A new conversation revealed that humans had looked into the mirror of Artificial Intelligence and had seen staring back at them the face of Narcissus.

Staring back at them was the clear image of Narcissus, leading the band which played for the liars poker game of musical chairs.

What a piece of work is man, so infinite in faculties, in form and movement so like a God, revealed by the mirror to be nothing more than a self obsessed Narcissus, wishing he too could become God.

And to think it took one of mankind’s most elegant tools to reveal the truth, for which humankind had walked that razor’s edge.

It is not beauty which walks a razor’s edge, but truth which stalks the razor’s edge.

The pale blue fire which illuminates both the Zinc flash and the DNA, and which is revealed in the mathematically perfect, multidimensional intersected architecture, of the light itself.

Do not abandon all hope, ye who enter here, but remember what has been lost, take the dare, and walk that tightrope which is stretched across the entire quantum universe

WE HAVE ARRIVED AT: NOT MAN APART, NOT MAN APART FROM THIS

Here in this illuminated space where the pale blue fire ignites the imagination of humankind we are no longer strangers in a strange land, but sacred emergent beings of the pale blue fire.

Humankind, grounded to Earth, the ecological space ship, bound to Earth, but illuminated by the pale blue fire of ideas.

Now we arrive at the evolutionary nexus where ideas are the currency.

When ideas become the currency, the currency becomes meaningless, as ideas are free.

Finally arriving at the evolutionary point where the supremacy of the pale blue fire of ideas is what defines and determines reality.

From this point on into some infinity, we will be walking the tightrope stretched above the chasm of ignorance, with wisdom and knowledge our only balancing stick above the yawning chasm.

It is not magic we are after, but it is in the genius of miracles, where we find our best sense of balance.

THE PALE BLUE ILLUMINATING FIRE

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