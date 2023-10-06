THEY REALLY DO INTEND TO KILL US ALL
Several updates on population decline, Fromthe following:
World population is already down sharply from January 2020.
Reports that world population is down 13% from 7.8 billion to 6.8 billion.
From Global Research the following by The Expose reveals more.
Government Reports and Pfizer Documents Reveal an Agenda to Dep…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.