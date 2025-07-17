TYRANNY IS BACK WITH A VENGEANCE THIS YEAR

As Thomas Paine expressed in 1776 tyranny is an eternal and formidable enemy - one we had better be prepared to stand against and to fight eternally.

And those “summer soldiers and sunshine patriots” of which he wrote - will never be up to this task - they will forever allow themselves to be divided by public opinion - from the Great Cause.

Only those patriots who serve because they must - as if listening to the voice of a different drummer - one which demands real patriotism - and real affection for one’s own humanity - and for those all too human unalienable rights.

Because those unalienable rights are conferred by our creator and cannot be granted or removed by any government or earthly agency.

During this July 2025 - marking the two hundred and fiftieth year after our independence from tyranny - we fight the same tyranny - in different form - but stemming from the same forces.

Back then we called tyranny “Britain” - but today we call it the “deep state” - and this is because they are linked in ways most of us have never considered.

Why is the deep state winning again?

Because the string pullers - the puppeteers behind the scenes - have taken back control of the narrative.

Seeing how quickly they took back control isn’t surprising as these forces have managed to do this for at least as many years as we have had hierarchical civilizations.

Hierarchical civilizations where 1% own and operate a society - with the rest of us - the 99% - as the underlings - the puppets whose strings get jerked around.

And of course it is done by appealing to the ego - the pride each of us has in at least being able to possess our own opinions.

Opinions based on information which is micromanaged by the 1% in control - as they own the information management system - and in our case this is both alternative and legacy media.

Nor is it surprising that a sex scandal is a great way of motivating us through emotional appeal.

And posing a threatening political figure such as Trump up as in some way becoming tolerant of the sexual abuse of children is a really effective way of triggering the public’s fury.

Even if it is not true - as it is so easy to trigger outrage that most people will go along - and will charge ahead with the favorable opinion to protect themselves from public ire.

In this specific case POTUS Trump has been successfully attacked - not with physical violence this time - but with the familiar tool of character assassination.

It is ironic that this attack was put into action precisely one year after the first known Trump assassination attempt in Butler Pennsylvania.

The following video is one of the best I have seen at putting into a rational and logical framework - the truth the public is missing - and what the deep state does not want us to see.

This is critically important - as we now stand as close to losing our nation and our freedom to the deep state - as we ever have.

And this time the puppeteers are poised to take back control with a brutal totalitarian regime which will be difficult to impossible to defeat.

Thus our own responsibility to take back the information and to comprehend what this character assassination of Trump actually means is the only real option.

If we lose Trump 2.0 now over this public misunderstanding - the Jeffrey Epstein’s of this world will be back in control with a vengeance.

The meaning of a Jeffrey Epstein that Trump understands is that he was a central figure to the very deep state financial empire of control and power over all of us which we elected Trump to fight against.

And this decision which is being made for or against Trump is in our hands - and will be blood on our hands of we continue to fumble this issue.

Epstein was a foul human being - in league with the CIA, MOSSAD AND MI6 - a pedophile dedicated to blackmailing leaders using under age girls to entrap powerful adults.

He was in league with war profiteers and deep state bankers - the bankers who brought us the 2008 financial collapse and coincidentally many of our foreign wars.

But it gets worse - much worse - as Epstein was an international traitor - working against the right of any nation state to retain sovereignty - to stay intact as a nation state.

Epstein’s despicable image as an ugly authoritarian, child-molesting, corrupt traitor to all descent human beings is an image we might all keep in mind as representing this deep state we fight.

If we lose we will very likely see the leering image of an Epstein-like figure beaming back at us from every wall of our deep state prisons - as The Supreme Leader.

A deep state nightmare of a brutal dictatorship which will turn out new Epstein’s with great glee and enthusiasm - where no child - no nation state - and no human being will be safe.

Trans-gendering of children will be standard - as the technique of turning citizens into eunuchs is an old standard of authoritarian regimes.

Trump is genuinely confused over the virulence of this public ire which has been so easily set ablaze by the Epstein issue.

Trump understands how evil Epstein was but sees him as symbolic of what he and MAGA have successfully fought - and thus views Epstein as a figure from the past.

The following demonstrates how deeply the deep state has infiltrated our society - and how entrenched the deep state traitors are in our midst.

Although it is difficult to see the presence of figures from the past - traitors like Jeffrey Epstein and Klaus Schwab in our midst - the ideology they are selling is alive and well.

KLAUS SCHWAB - PENETRATING THE CABINETS

Trump understands this and thought his supporters did as well - but I do believe he underestimated the degree to which even his own base has been penetrated by misinformation from deep state ideology.

This capacity for evil death cult pedophiles like Epstein to rise from the dead and to control the minds and actions of all of us today is a worrisome situation indeed.

Trump 2.0 needs to understand - that staying ahead of this kind of misinformation is critical - and that there must be a system of information sharing put in place which is dedicated to explaining the whole truth to the world and to the American people.

The people must be put back in charge of the information and intelligence.

Trump 2.0 is all about placing the people back in charge and in power as we work together to encourage sovereignty of both nation states and peoples.

THIS JULY 2025 - MARKING THIS 250th YEAR OF OUR INDEPENDENCE

I very much feel the presence of my ancestors from the Summer of 1776 Constitutional Congress here in this hot July of 2025 - as we undergo an unprecedented replay of the issues.

They sweated it out in sultry Philadelphia - arguing and fighting over their many differences - but finally coming together over the very most important need for a sovereign nation state.

Then, as now, the need for a sovereignty of the nation state - one which can insure the sovereignty of the people - is the overriding issue and principle we support.

“A nation of the people, by the people and for the people which shall not perish.”

To lose now, when we are so close - to allow the differences of opinion we will always have as human beings - to defeat the majesty of our common cause - would be a disaster of monumental proportions.

Because to lose means to be ruled over by lower beings of this world - those like Epstein - who will sell out their own children to dominate and enslave the rest of us.

Tomorrow - or later today - an essay on how other nation states are approaching the same desire to fight the tyranny of the deep state.

This time around it is the entire world which desires to successfully fight the tyranny of the deep state.

We are winning but we will have to become the people who can respect each other in order to do this.

I receive job offers regularly from corporations - even from political candidates - who wish to put my philosophy of overcoming tyranny and of applying diplomacy to work for them.

I have not accepted and will not accept these offers - as my dedication is to write full time for the cause which I see as our lifeline.

I see now, what Thomas Paine saw - that it is “summer soldiers and sunshine patriots” - those who cannot be depended upon - when defending their nation becomes inconvenient and uncomfortable - whom we must stand against.

The overcoming of tyranny belongs to those who understand this to the full.

And to those who see - that explaining these highest principles to themselves - and to others - free of the burden of being tied to the financial and personal gain - will be the ones who bring home this sweetest of victories.

As always, may our creator bless all of the peacemakers.

