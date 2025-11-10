From the muddy banks of a small muddy river in the hills near Nashville - fatefully criss crossed with Civil War era walls and graveyards - comes a sound.

The sounds - from my house to yours - from KW Norton Borders - to the listening world - is meant to brighten up our Monday.

Sometimes it is the only way I can figure out to step forward.

No apologies are offered or accepted.

On most occasions it is not going to be music alone - but liberally seasoned with a smorgasboard of cultural dimensions.

This playlist draws from a wide variety of points of view.

Thanks for listening to KW Norton Borders:

No ears were harmed in the creation of this playlist.

