SUPERSIZED - MAY THE FORCE OF THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU - PLAYLIST



From KW Norton Borders Music - and from our Tennessee backyard - located on a small river in the hills near Nashville - music to enjoy the force of the 4th of July playlist.





No predictably patriotic songs - but a celebration of the traditionally oriented music which seems to ooze like life blood from the American land and waters.



Nashville - or the spirit of Nashville - the spirit which feeds the music which abides here - is quite real and quite tangible.



To me, Nashville is a place where the waters meet - and allows for the cross fertilization which appears to serve great achievement in the arts and sciences everywhere.



A kind of necessary chaos seems a contributing factor to allowing for a necessary synthesis of wonderful music.



And the cross fertilization of many bodies of water coming together and many human beings of many backgrounds - who all speak the language of music.



Troubadours from across the many borders which divide this living world- with music as the universal language.



Many of these individual musicians are not from Nashville - but my sense is they all have crossed paths with the cross fertilization of blues, rock, jazz, classical and broadway which abide here.













































One of my favorite stories in the fabled landscape of modern music is that true story of Elton John and Bernie Taupin.



Once upon a time Bernie and Elton did not know each other in the London of mid century England.



One day an ad appeared in a local newspaper- a music company trolling for a pianist and for a songwriter.



Independently Elton and John responded.



Soon they met up at the corporate headquarters -two exceptionally different men.



And the rest - as we might say “is history”.

































And of corse I must close this decidedly wildly experimental playlist with the quantum entangled sophistry wizardry oh Bob Dylan.















A Super Happy Fourth of July - America - and May the Force of the Fourth be with you.

Share

Leave a comment