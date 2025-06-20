“Adolf Hitler is probably the last of the great adventurer-conquerors in the tradition of Alexander, Caesar and Napoleon, and the Third Reich the last of the empires which set out on the path taken earlier by France, Rome and Macedonia. The curtain was rung down on that phase of history, at least, by the sudden invention of the hydrogen bomb, of the ballistic missile and of rockets that can be aimed to hit the moon.”



― William L. Shirer, The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany

Our geopolitical strategy - world wide - and in America - is schizophrenic - with a people so divided - they no longer know which is right, which is wrong - and which is spiritually and morally defensible.

Later today I will publish a post on the Islamic State of Iran and on how this relates to the fact there are two Americas - and not one - as is commonly believed.

This essay is being kept purposely incomplete to shine a focus on this single really epic metaphor and the great video by Matt Walsh.

Child mutilation - is mutilation of our own psyches and cultures - - and of our nation states - and leads directly to a Shakespearean blindness of the heart - cultural schizophrenia.

Medicalized castration - mutilation of boys and girls - is a metaphor - a very potent metaphor - highlighting the very impotent moral and spiritual - and cultural - swamp - ruled over by the reptilian Globalist-CCP-Technocrats.

For those who desire more information on this - please read George Orwell - and The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.

“Now I will tell you the answer to my question. It is this. The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power. What pure power means you will understand presently. We are different from the oligarchies of the past in that we know what we are doing. All the others, even those who resembled ourselves, were cowards and hypocrites. The German Nazis and the Russian Communists came very close to us in their methods, but they never had the courage to recognize their own motives. They pretended, perhaps they even believed, that they had seized power unwillingly and for a limited time, and that just around the corner there lay a paradise where human beings would be free and equal. We are not like that. We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me.”



― George Orwell, 1984

As always, may our creator see fit to bless the peacemakers.

