TAKE HEART - THE GLOBALIST MAOIST AGENDA IS IN DEFEAT - & USHERS IN THE QUANTUM AGE OF HUMANKIND

This is going to be long.

I cannot apologize for the length, as it sometimes take such length to get to the point I am trying to illustrate.

I speak as a woman now, to fellow women, as we have been much disparaged and mocked and abused by the civilization we have been living in.

The time has arrived now, when all we may have believed we had to apologize for, that inner weakness associated with we as women, was not weakness at all, but instead, great strength.

My appreciation to fellow women who stood when it was impossible, and who bore the light when the darkness intensified, and who continued to bear the truth when the pain of doing so threatened to break them.

Whether we recognized this or not, there are many men who simply have never bought into this particular fairy tale, and who have stood by us as women when it was most inconvenient for them to do so.

We experience now, a critical moment in space and time which marks one of the most significant transformations in human history.

This moment belongs to the women who have stood, and to the men who have dared to stand with them.

I am writing a separate essay on the specific tactics used to help convince young white women that they were the spawn of the white devil - and thus indoctrinated to hate themselves.

So terribly tragically we have lost many of our sons and daughters to such hateful indoctrination.

WHERE WE STAND IN THE MIDST OF THIS WORLD WAR III

There are plentiful signs everywhere, and these signs telegraph to we who are listening, that a great change has come to humanity, a change which marks the birth of what I will call the quantum age of humankind.

It is happening, many feel the subtle shift, and we will be rewarded increasingly by a fundamentally changing new consciousness we will not be able to ignore.

Is it weird that such a massive fundamental shift should be marked by this massive social and biological evolution we are experiencing?

I certainly doubt that the past six years, or even these years devoted to whole lifetimes, were anything but the unfolding of a massive evolutionary shift.

THE APPROVED NARRATIVE OF THE TOXICALLY NARCISSISTIC KLEPTOCRATS

Why bother to call the elites and their enablers such names, after all, isn’t the WOKE sickness defined by totalitarianism?

With a qualified yes, I would make the observation, that regardless of the geopolitical terminology that these human beings who cling to the approved narrative are defined by, that the element which sets the situation in stone is deeply psychopathic and sociopathic.

These are undoubtedly kleptocrats who seek to validate their weak self image by stealing from everyone else.

Moreover they are observed to be far more likely to exhibit tendencies we would associate with toxically narcissistic personalties.

There is a whole system of thought which describes a tripartite version of sociopathy defined as the Dark Triad.

A human hierarchy where a 1% self-described Dark Triad elite, lord it over the remaining 99% of the populations.

This 1% is marked by a tendency toward a Dark Triad constellation of narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathology.

In the following video we have a well described human experience associated with the socialist form of totalitarianism, one where any diversion from the trending narrative receives punishment.

The problem with trying to define the sociopathic need to cling to a narrative comes down, not to right or to left, or to capitalist versus communism, or to democracy versus totalitarianism.

It has far more to do with human beings who have been psychosocially manipulated by toxically narcissistic parents, politicians, other authority figures, or by all of these.

Thus, a civilization which values and promotes an agenda, a set of values, an agreed upon narrative as part of an individual’s value to society, manipulates that individual into being afraid of rocking the boat.

Only those good children, and good burghers, who assimilate by agreeing with the trending narrative are valuable as members of polite society.

The individuals who fail to agree with and proactively support the trending narrative are exiled from the company of polite society and suffer what amounts to solitary confinement.

Going against the trending popular narrative has always been dangerous to one’s health and wealth.

Thank our lucky stars we have had those who wouldn’t stand for this arrangement.

Precisely why we now need to undertake a process of creating a Department of Socratic Knowledge.

The absolute tyranny of the trending accepted narrative is exactly why we are in great need of both Socratic-style education and the reinstatement of a government which faithfully promotes the governance engineered by the American founding fathers.

We are under active siege by a radically ideologically-captured set of globalist totalitarians who are well paid for their “professional” services.

California is next in the general collapse of our once keen intelligent American edge.

Estimates of California fraud range between $250 Billion and $500 Billion.

If any of these are within range, the spider web of interconnected systems of fraud would be discovered to be exponential in nature.

I descend from a long line of California working class liberals and have been forced to transform into a Tennessee conservative by these geopolitical circumstances.

My working class ancestors had great hopes for the future of the Democratic Party.

I never bought into this, but watched as uninformed working class Democrats and Republicans voted politicians into power who were deliberately destroying the people they pretended to serve.

The purpose of education, as defined by education by the state, is a top down process of indoctrination and of becoming socialized to be a good citizen.

As in modern socialist Britain, the establishment wishes to “educate” the population into further submission, to usher in an even more Orwellian system.

It is similar in Australia, another sovereign nation state ideologically captured by globalist Maoist ideology.

From what I hear from friends in nations such as Canada, Australia and Germany, France and England they have lost hope that the system will ever change.

The demoralization is nearing the level where change will no longer be possible without change enforced from the outside.

Even across America the proper non-WOKE authorities were not informed soon enough and allowed an immense degree of associated fraud to be perpetrated.

ASSOCIATION OF THE DARK TRIAD, WEF MEETING 2026

I regret to inform everyone that it is now time for billionaires to meet once again at Davos 2026.

Larry Alex Taunton will be attending this year and is expected to furnish a set of decidedly jaundiced eyes on the proceedings for us to follow.

A meeting which promises to leverage a final Maoist digital economic prison on us all.

Trump and his cabinet will be attending and they are expected to read them an even more strict riot act than Trump himself did last year.

At this fateful juncture Trump will either stand for America and Americans on this issue, or he will cave and acquiesce to the globalist Maoist ideology.

I don’t believe Trump will cave to these kleptocrats but many still doubt his intentions and believe he will sell we Americans down the river.

These people are controlled opposition and will be defeated, as will others, such as the infamous Tucker Carlson, those who have now become apologists for a trending WOKE ideology on the right.

I know my readers understand that, as an American, I stand with the so far valiant efforts taken by Trump 2.0 to stand for the values of our revolutionary ancestors.

I believe we in America have a preponderant source of strength in our allegiance to those unalienable rights as spoken of in the Declaration of Independence.

I believe that Trump has seriously and honestly vowed to protect these rights and will not sell us out, that unlike other Presidents, he took his oath seriously.

As I described at length recently I do not believe “The West” is dead at all, and I believe that American Geopolitical strength will even serve to stamp out this globalist Maoist ideology in other nations.

Not because America or Americans are special or different or some kind of elitists but because these geopolitical strengths and values actually work when applied seriously in real time.

Because, in the final analysis, this dream is, as Thomas Paine wrote, not exclusively American, but is the dream which exists in every human heart - that of paying somber spiritual tribute to these unalienable rights thru governance.

And that it is, as Solzhenitsyn wrote of apartheid - something which must be healed at the level of the individual human heart and which will only then shared by full governing bodies.

My trust in what Trump is doing was not gained easily but has been born in baptism of fire.

A geopolitical baptism by fire, the experience of growing up in America under what I consider to be a steady erosion of the government engineered by the founders over my lifetime.

A steady increase in authoritarianism, and a steady erosion of the social fabric, and the slow steady destruction of the socioeconomic and sociopolitical and psychosocial framework.

Our cities turned from beautiful to ugly, as even our children began to experience the homelessness which Thomas Jefferson had warned of centuries ago.

Our whole entertainment and arts community slowly turned into something really ugly and designed to completely destroy our self-respect and dignity and humanity.

Our artists, musicians, actors & most politicians became highly paid whores for the military industrial complex.

We began to doubt our spiritual and geopolitical and personal worthiness and self respect.

Our institutions became increasingly infiltrated by this Maoist ideology, this rotten-to-the-core despicable regime which targeted the very validity of those unalienable rights.

They came for our kids, grooming them sexually, and targeting their very basic identity as human beings, with ideology which belongs to the despicably evil sewer of Maoist China and Nazi Germany.

It was as if the sickening evil of the 20th century had become a bilious green miasma and had surrounded our societies like a nauseating fog.

Not only did societies buy into not knowing the difference between a man and a woman but they bought into no longer remembering what a human being was.

Schools, churches, corporations and government became permeated by a sickening psychopathic dis-ease which easily co-opted the weakest among us.

But regardless, this dis-ease came for us all, testing our human spiritual and psychological strength, working away at all that mattered, so we would cave in to the cheap and the easy, and buy into the sick ideological agenda.

We saw parents and grandparents and physicians give up the children to the ideological agenda, surgically and medically butchering children on the alter of an ideological agenda so rotten. it assaulted the sensibility of anyone who managed to remain human.

We saw the establishment proactively censor our speech, throw dissidents in prison, and saw them maintain a heavy silence by paying off their propaganda agencies, while millions died.

But for those of us who managed to discover an immovable strong center of stoic spiritual strength, the ideological capture failed to hook its claws and teeth, or needles, into our hearts and minds.

For about 15-20% of humans this became a relay race, a personal quest, with a gauntlet thrown down which we would not fail to proactively pick up and carry forward.

That gauntlet forms the center of a human being and is why we are designed around a neurological system of great biological and spiritual complexity.

This neurological center, our brain and spinal cord and extensive network of neurological and cognitive and sensory components, is designed to function to give us a stoic and spiritually stable center from which to encounter the challenges of life.

Those who are weak will avoid the pain required to grow and to change and to really live.

In a way we might regard this set up as a situation which makes life itself a testing ground.

A life which then turned nightmare years such as the 20th and 21st centuries, and especially these years from 2019-2026, into a spiritual quest and a spiritual test.

After all, that is the process of winnowing out weaknesses, and of opting in strengths, which feeds into the evolutionary process at every turn.

When I say we have entered the quantum age, I am not speaking lightly, but instead seriously.

We are, as human beings, the universe’s way of understanding itself - biologically and physically and neurologically and spiritually.

We are part of a system which is interconnected and interpenetrating through nested relationships and which is present on a microcosmic and macro cosmic level.

A system which possesses a fundamental intelligence, and which is aware at both the very specific and tiniest part, and also at the very largest and most diffuse level.

A system which directs a built in, ever changing, ever expanding network, rippling out forever across time space and conscious and physical awareness.

There are those self described quantum experts, those who mistakenly interpret quantum reality as if it were some huge mathematical simulation, one run by an imaginary force or by some anthropomorphic God-like entity.

They are wrong in this interpretation, however, and are confused by the fact that we as humans are capable of perceiving mathematically coherent structures in this quantum universe.

Our experience as humans is not algorithmically compressible or otherwise transferable.

The mathematics and the coherent structures we perceive are indeed present, but they are primary, and are simply being discovered as our science improves.

The quantum universe distills time and space and consciousness into one intelligible experience but intelligible only to each organic component of the system at any one time and place.

We cannot package, or mathematically, or in any other way, make this experience transferable to another by compressing it into a transferable format.

There will never be an algorithmic system capable of transferring the experience of being consciously human, intelligibly to another.

We are miraculous elements of the whole universal system - and not at all separate from it.

The quantum age has been approaching all the while, but witnessed only by those who could see it.

The riders were approaching but only those who were meant to see, were able to see.

And that wild cat - she marked the sacred presence.

Those remaining now begin to recognize what life is worth.

Sacred, resonating, ever changing, and ever evolving consciousness.

Share

Leave a comment