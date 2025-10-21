FORWARD FOR OCTOBER 21, 2025 REPUBLISHING:

ROBOTS CAN CHECK OUT ANYTIME THEY LIKE - BUT THEY CAN NEVER LEAVE.

The threat of techno-feudalism looms large in our current society.

We can stand against it but only by getting involved in the actual process.

See my stand alone essay on the threat of techno feudalism to be published later on this date.

FORWARD FOR JUNE 14, 2024 VERSION

YOUR INDEPENDENCE FRIGHTENS THE MATRIX

Just about everyone has seen the film which made the term “the matrix” famous.

In the film the concept of red pills versus blue pills became a very common term to delineate becoming free of the matrix or remaining trapped within it.

This is a very powerful concept in nearly all cultures.

But taking a pill - of any sort - is not going to help us here.

The concept is similar to becoming free of the tyranny of mainstream culture by refusing to accept the now infamous “Woke” rhetoric - or the lies of propaganda.

It is also similar to the mythology central in many religions that a savior or shamanic figure teaches spiritual methods of becoming free of the dogma of the mainstream mental straight jackets and thus free of the tyranny of the matrix.

If one lesson could be taken from the central beliefs of Christianity it would be that Jesus offered a series of teachings which would lead to spiritual freedom.

The Buddha as well may be seen in this light - although the teachings are parallel in many ways - they are taught quite differently - different languages - different culture - different manifestations.

The Matrix film did not go into spiritual teachings but did feature shamanic type figures who advised Neo on how he might escape the Matrix.

In many ways the film was counter intuitive to the great spiritual teachings and did not offer any realistic way of setting oneself free from said matrix.

There were new age type nods to spiritual or shamanic practices but precious little real trustworthy advice.

The last thing mainstream culture - or the matrix - wishes is that any of us become free.

Any freedom of thinking, of speech, of artistic achievement or demonstration of real personal achievement scares the hell out of all the good burghers of the matrix - and their Agent Smiths.

Artists and other rebellious type figures - especially shaman types - in our cultures are almost always managed by the mainstream through corporations, religions or other culturally accepted organizations of the mainstream.

And should an artist begin to believe that he or she is free and independent - well they almost always end up dead of some kind of abuse - as rumors circulate that their death was not at all a result of abuse or self inflicted - but murder.

Crucifixion - a way of dispensing with inconvenient radicals in ancient times is now replaced with less messy ways of rendering them impotent.

And within the scope of the matrix - where just about everything survives on lies and self deception and the serially abusive tyranny of the so called leaders - who is to say what is true and what is not?

The truth is left up to each person to believe or not as they see fit - people who believe they are free to believe what they wish - but who cannot ever act on it without being destroyed by the matrix.

One of the most interesting aspects of the film was the way the robotic clones of Agent Smith were amalgamated into the enforcers of the mainstream lockstep.

This becomes predictive programming as we now face the fact of cloned robotic enforcers in real time.

Despite the amount of bravado among people today - there is almost no hope at all of living free outside of a robotically enforced matrix.

And as a predictable War Of the Worlds type scenario or Frankenstein or other literary device we may employ the robots will resent those who created them.

The robots will be rendered forever captured within the matrix mind of AI - trapped within a prison of silicon chips and molded plastics - being human-like but never human.

Very similar to the way we as humans are made in the image of God - but cannot ever become God.

Through our faith in technological achievement we demonstrate now the widespread resentment of the creator God and the wish to become creator Gods ourselves.

Robots will resent their creator humans and will eventually do away with them.

It is just not that difficult to see the psychological relationships which will exist between humans and robots.

In a world where humans cannot live with the tangled web of relationships between themselves - the imposition of robots and AI will turn these already complex psychological dramas - into a tangled web of deceit and intrigue beyond anything we may now imagine.

THE TAKE A ROBOT TO LUNCH SCENARIO

Soon we are going to need to worry about not only our own mental health but the mental health of our robots.

We are eyebrow deep lately in concern over the mental health of our species - and now our species is engaged in producing machine replacements for ourselves.

What will be the psychological fallout from these relationships?

Well for starters we can imagine how our significant others would respond by being replaced by a robotic version of themselves.

We can imagine human cooks, chief bottle washers and lovers being replaced for starters.

And this is only the beginning.

Kids need to be driven to school?

Need a doctor or dentist who will know more about medicine and health care than a mere graduate of medical school?

Need a better lover than the assortment of human losers found on the dating sites?

Need the world’s best chef to prepare gourmet delights in our own kitchens?

Fearful of having a baby?

This is only a very partial list as robotic technology will take over the need for humans in our lives.

The number of romantic novels to be written about the human-robot matings - and wild assortments of triple and quadruple love triangles - are only one example of how we must adapt.

Photographs of us as family-robot groups at holiday meals and on holiday will flesh out the walls of our rooms in those 15 minute cities.

Baby’s won’t be born anymore but hatched in those robotic womb factories.

As a writer and content creator it offers rich new territory for all kinds of new and as yet unimagined art.

The real promise though is in how to keep the robots from resenting us as creators and in killing us all off as elitist humans.

The scene from 2001: A Space Odyssey of the robotic pilot of the space vehicle who shuts Dave out from accessing his life support vehicle will be the last of our worries.

The drama between the resentful robots and their enslaving but sentient humans will result in unlimited articles in the popular press.

This will give way to a big War Of The Worlds type scenario - an ending for all the drama queens out there for whom real life is just something to be endured for the sake of their real fantasies.

But with the cure for loneliness out there for purchase no one will be worried about the Killer Robots.

We will be caught in the robot matrix but no longer lonely.

And there is always the potential of extra terrestrial intervention from our sun - through the increasing activity of Solar Cycle 25 - which might destroy the grid and force us back on our own recognizance.

But our independence any true independence frightens the hell out of the matrix - always has and always will.

For independence threatens to explode the dominance hierarchy of civilized civilization.

Independence - or freedom - is not and never has been the goal - the enslavement of everyone for their own good and for the good of all has always been the goal.

