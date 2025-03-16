Forward:

Today we recognize that several major battles have been won - for America - and for the human species as a whole - the majority of fellow humans desiring long lasting peace & democracy and and working against war and tyranny

We can most definitely mark that these United States have scored a victory against the Globalist Deep State enemies we have been pitted against.

GLOBALIST ENEMIES ARE EVERYWHERE - WE ARE INFILTRATED

These enemies are primarily governments - although there are many enemies scattered far and wide - especially those who have infiltrated the national and local governments of our own nation.

But aligned with these governments have been many corporate and institutional leaders as well - and those globalist enemies who have infiltrated these entities will need to be taken into account.

When even the YMCA and the American Red Cross are stakeholder capitalists of the globalist WEF - we must suspect all of our institutions and corporations as infiltrated - until proven otherwise.

In addition to our American nation state being infiltrated by globalists they are also concentrated in many other nations.

As I named in my post for Friday, March 14, 2025 - many globalist enemies are concentrated in Western Europe - England, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Germany - and their counterparts in North America (Canada and Mexico) - the Democratic party in these United States - and their Australian allies - and last - but not least - in China.

Essentially - wherever Globalist WEF-style agendas have been put into place by politicians and their allies - this is what we are fighting against.

It may seem odd to us to have the United States and Russia united as allies against the Globalist Deep State - but not so much when we look more deeply.

Trump and Putin are allied - albeit as fiercely independent leaders - and going their own way on a path to a cease fire - or to a longer term ending of the war.

Both Trump and Putin are aligned against the far leftist globalists.

Today we can see that Trump has won many small victories for these United States against the globalists.

Combating DEI, transgenderism, men competing in women’s sports - and criminal use of programs like USAID - to steal from the American taxpayer.

Cooperation from both Canada and Mexico in beginning to take responsibility for having facilitated illegal immigration, the fentanyl scourge and other crime into our nation state.

Negotiating a cease fire with Russia in the Ukraine - is proceeding as we would expect.

The terrorist regime of Vladimir Zelensky in the Ukraine is under attack - and complete victory is in sight.

Identification of many of those who have infiltrated our nation - and worked together to defeat us from within.

Trump has managed to enact the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to help defend part of the criminal invasion we have suffered.

This triggers the question as to whether former elected American political officials - those who enabled an invasion of alien enemies - might be charged with treason.

This may not seem like much - matched against all remaining to be accomplished - but these are tremendous steps toward the final victory.

After the past five years we have been through together - it is almost impossible to declare any kind of victory - as we have lost so very much in the process.

And yet that is what we must do as human beings - make mistakes - correct them - fail - learn to fail better - pick ourselves up and begin again.

Despite setbacks we must celebrate small victories as we achieve them - as they are landmarks along a difficult road - and celebrating is necessary to help mark the way.

Aa my long term readers know - I have predicted that a day like today would arrive - and that all of us who have maintained allegiance to the correct side of history - and to our political and spiritual foundations - would eventually win.

On this Sunday morning - it is sufficient that we are now experiencing big victories - and my faith lies in the fact we will continue to experience these.

