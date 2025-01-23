THE MUSKETEER AND THE TECHNOCRACY

(Originally published on Tuesday, January 21, 2023).

Well here it is Tuesday once again - and a work week which demands more than we independent media providers - content creators - and lone Tennessee Grandmother essayists - can manage to give.

It is yet another work week as we - who now make up the real - actual and informative media - which everyday people rely on for their information - are taxed beyond our energy and resources - to offer meaningful material.

And, once again, we are drawn to consider the origins of technocracy - and these days technocracy as it applies to the Musketeer - and the Trump administration - and the international military industrial complex.

To find content we enter realms our readers would be unlikely to go - without the secret cereal box decoder rings - we content creators carry as our “press passes” - as we seek out material.

Because so much is kept from us regular people - there is no way to know if this information is even true - but because our fates on Earth are tied to public figures like Musk we must take what information we can gather.

In the following video we find a more believable compendium on the background of the Musketeer - and very likely the shadowy origins of the proverbial deep state - as well.

If we watch - or read - H. G. Wells - “The Shape of Things to Come” - we receive a great mental model of a futuristic left wing technocracy - resembling the technocratic nightmare we have today.

The major news of this week - is of course the Trump Inauguration - in Washington D.C.

But the mis and dis information wars do not stop for any kind of human ceremonies - they just keep on giving - no matter what else is going on around this turning world

And among things we did not know - a great video on how the ruling families of California have managed their technocracy.

The deep, dark, shadowy realm of California politics is something I encountered quite a bit - having been born in Berkeley - and having grown up in the SF Bay Area.

These political families were always rather vague and mysterious - no less so back when Jerry Brown hung out around the political power centers associated with the Zen Center I used to visit back in the day.

And of course our survey would not be complete without a connection with the Trump administration.

Knowing that:

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom, who were married from 2001 to 2006, were once a high-profile political couple dubbed "the new Kennedys.”

Business Insider on history of Guilfoyle and Newsom

And of course let’s not forget Gavin Newsom and his history with the billionaire deep state Getty family.

https://calmatters.org/commentary/2019/01/gavin-newsoms-keeping-it-all-in-the-family/

But the real stars of the dystopian side show are the wealthy donors who foot the bill for this Dickensian political side show.

And in the slow going meantime - the technocracy is quite real and has been since the European Enlightenment - and the American Civil War - along with the international forces who manage to carry out the social engineering in order for this technocratic civilization to thrive.

Following the American Civil War the necessary federal power reached the point where the government could become instrumental in the rise of the Gilded Age tycoons - Vanderbilt, Morgan, Carnegie - and all the rest of the brutalist regimes of the early American technocrats.

Today we have a bit of a break from the diabolical in America as the Trump administration - a day before taking office, no less - has brought at least a temporary halt to the genocide in the Middle East.

And - in the first day - has ordered that our nation withdraw from the clutches of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition he has sworn that the USA will recognize only two genders - the biologically relevant ones - rather than the 57 varieties recognized by the WOKE insanity.

And as if this were not sufficient for the first days in office - as he freed political prisoners charge in the infamous January 6 Capitol incident.

And in an abundance of geopolitical riches - Trump orders the US to exit from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Despite the potentially very negative aspects of having the world’s worst technocratic oligarchs at the inauguration - we might also suspect that Trump has plans for these bad boys as well.

Maybe Trump is intelligent enough - and a good enough strategist - to be holding his friends close - but his potential - or real enemies - even closer.

So reason to be at least cautiously optimistic - as we negotiate our way carefully through the remainder of January 2025.

Throughout my Substack I dive into many methods of outwitting and defeating the all too demonic intentions of the technocratic deep state - and I have reason to hope now that we as human beings will extricate ourselves from the clutches of the damned.

“From California to the New York Island”

