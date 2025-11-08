Forward:

As a writer I cannot tell someone else’s story - as, with all writers, the actual story we tell - must always be - at least symbolically & metaphorically, our own.

We all wish for power and freedom and personal agency as human beings - but the ultimate test lies in our motivation for seeking these things.

We all want to change the world for the better - and this may be closer to becoming a reality than we imagine.

Our modern knowledge is edging us ever further towards being able to accomplish this in one lifetime - thru quantum educational empowerment and increased spiritual intelligence - even thru the mathematics of the exponential foundations which compose the universe of which we are a part.

Many of us are daughters of the kind of man referred to in the lyrics at the end of this essay - and many of us are fortunate to have grandparents who helped break a negative chain.

I had the blessings of being the granddaughter of a rugged former child laborer from the coal mines - and of a California pioneer from the Humboldt Redwood country of the North coast.

I learned from these individuals to never ever quit - and that is the most important quality to have if we seek to change the world.

Using such pathways as Carlos Castaneda’s journey toward changing the world - we take the first steps and the last - guided by the presence of death on our left shoulder and fortified by the inner guides we carry which guide us unerringly toward a path of both logic and feeling.

The path of Christ consciousness - is a far more complex and nuanced path than I was ever taught - it turned out to be a journey of enormous complexity.

One where the map is never, ever, the territory- nevertheless we must learn to trust the path the map leads us thru.

Build the map - take the first step - the journey is long and fraught with peril and danger - trust the trail will be be guided by some very determined spirits.

One thing we are guaranteed however is that our journey will be reflective of the fact we are 100% original creations of God’s plans.

Unknowable plans, perhaps - but plans which we have no choice - but to accept as The Way.

Traditional Christians may well be angry at such an approach - this is their problem - and not my own.

TOTALITARIAN WORLD DEATH CULT REVEALED - AS REAL CHRIST CONSCIOUSNESS RISES

Learning to bear the difficult painful reality of Christ consciousness thru the most profound darkness of spirit.

I share the following video with you as a means of demonstrating the very sick political game which is being played out now across the cities, roadways and neighborhoods of America.

A sick, globalist-financed scheme, which has already trapped nearly all of Europe and Africa and much of the rest of the world in its deadly embrace.

Totalitarianism doesn’t care if it is strengthened by Islam, by any other religion, or by communism, socialism, Naziism or modern globalist propaganda.

It uses any available social, political or religious philosophy as a vehicle - to advance its causes - and to hide and disguise its true nature from those it victimizes.

Totalitarianism is psychosocially ambivalent - a political ideology based on toxic narcissist and Dark Triad psychopathic tendencies - or sociopathy.

The appearance of such a systemic sociopathy in a nation is evidence of the deepest sociopolitically rooted cultural rot.

“WATERMELONS” - GREEN ON THE OUTSIDE - RED ON THE INSIDE

It is especially poignant that so many entitled and socially progressive women - and so many rich and privileged celebrities - are so enamored of this very sick self-inflicted delusional victimization.

Poignant, as women and cultural minorities - such as LGBTQ - are to have no rights at all under totalitarian systems.

And it is telling that the most visible victims - women and cultural minorities- are among the biggest supporters of these philosophies.

The newly elected Mayor of NYC - and the system which made him possible - an international death cult which cloaks itself in the sheep’s clothing - delusional sponsors who have earned the designation “watermelons”.

It is the sociopolitical equivalent of the way psychopaths psychologically manipulate and subdue their victims- and keep them trapped under their violent control.

The victims play the victim game - justifying the relationship with whatever rationale they can muster - the ultimate self delusion - in a terrifying macabre dance.

Victims come to see themselves as benefiting from the relationship in a perpetual game of sadism and masochism.

COVID-19, THE GLOBALIST DEATH CULT CROWN VIRUS

By the Autumn of 2019 I began to see the rise of frank totalitarianism in so called “polite” society.

In the winter of 2019, by Christmas, it took the form of medical tyranny - which trapped the entire world in a game of deadly cat and mouse.

In this metaphor, the cat being the globalist funded and engineered COVID virus - and the mice being the human population of the world - successfully trapped in a deadly scheme.

To make it clear, the totalitarian regime set out to weaken and to entrap as much of the world as possible in a deadly scheme designed to look like a deadly epidemic.

The scheme was a perfect interplay of medical tyranny (sadistic tyranny) and the cringing allegiance of masked and frightened victims (enthusiastic masochists).

As the years went by I bore not-so-silent witness to the way my fellow human beings and privileged highly educated Americans - even much beloved family members and friends - fell victim.

I have been soundly hated and resented for my efforts - as have all who refused to comply - scapegoated by the not-so-silent majority.

GOD DOES NOT PLAY DICE WITH THE UNIVERSE - ON GOD’S PLANS

As the terrifying scenario unfolded all around me - taxing even my most powerful and loving relationships - I became increasingly stoic and increasingly strengthened by a rising spirituality.

The cruelty and betrayal - the emotional trauma - drove people like me to take refuge - to find inner sources of spiritual strength we may not have been previously aware of.

Instead of breaking - I sought to became the rock against which others will find to be a rock against they must break themselves.

I found many other humans who served as light bearers - guides - who also became foundational rocks against which others would be forced to break.

This is a painful process - one in which we must transform painfully into that spiritual and stoic rock upon which everyone around us will have to break themselves.

It is a lonely and dangerous and truly educational journey - a journey in which we return to so called normalcy with information we could not have gathered in any other way.

It is a journey which separates the men from the boys - the women from the girls - and the stoic survivors from the victims - and the fellow spiritual allies from the traitors.

Thru such a process we come to recognize the real reasons why we have been born at all - and the nature of the human experience.

It seems that God - or the spiritually-fueled supreme intelligence of the universe - may have, all along, had other plans for us.

And really, who are we, to question such a scheme?

CHRIST CONSCIOUSNESS - THE HANDY HIP POCKET GUIDE TO ENLIGHTENMENT

Our journey is not to “go along to get along” - but to be willing to be transformed into that foundational sort of rock which everyone else is forced to break themselves against.

As demonstrated all those centuries ago on a lonely hilltop in Ancient Rome - Christ gave us the specifications of how to transform into that rock.

A handy hip pocket guide to the painful - but powerful and beautiful - process of spiritual transformation.

LIVING PROOF GOD DOES NOT PLAY DICE

How perfectly ordinary human beings come to encounter and to just begin to comprehend the compassionate awareness which serves as the foundation for the universe.

Our human future lies in Christ consciousness - the transformational journey in which we become the rock against which all must break themselves - as we become stoic defenders of the only path which makes sense to us.

This Christ consciousness is not just a metaphor - neither is the metaphor of the rock foundations we must become to become relevant.

From birth we bear the crown of painful transformation - and must bear the weight of the cross.

Our culture becomes the force - which tries to break us - doing everything possible to test us and to keep us from becoming that stoic compassionate self - that rock foundation against which everyone else must break themselves.

IMMORTAL WANDERERS - BEARING COOL PALE BLUE FIRE

Being born here on earth - as an immortal wanderer thru space time.

Human beings - imperfect quixotic impulsive - and full of paradoxes and inscrutable quantum phenomena.

Destined to become lost to be found - broken to be healed.

Human beings born of pain and fire - destined to transform - via the cool blue flaming crucible of existence.

Tangled up in this cool pale blue fiery crucible of existence - Light Bearers.

CONCLUSIONS:

A verse for all those out there who believe they are doomed to self destruction due to the sins of the mothers and fathers:

Your daddy, he’s an outlaw and a wanderer by trade He’ll teach you how to pick and choose, and how to throw the blade

Bob Dylan, One More Cup of Coffee

