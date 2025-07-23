HOW DO WE FREE OURSELVES FROM THIS MATRIX?

This essay is intended to be blessedly short - as I am well aware readers prefer the short and sweet - quickly accessible information which may be more likely to aid us in formatting our lives.

This has probably been the goal of all good writers for millennia - to be both brief and accurate - but I - like you as readers - am developing into being the right sort of writer for both myself and for you.

If things are going well these goals become better aligned and - if not - this is a complex business - this human to human communication.

Because I work with the messiness of songwriters and session musicians and engineers and mixing specialists and recording gear and technology as my day job - taking many years of difficult and often confusing work to see one great song come alive - let alone many - I am able to step back from this process of writing to some degree to see what is at work here in the process of creativity we are all a part of.

But there is no process of true creativity which is not messy and confused as it is unfolding - if we knew everything and were perfect we could just snap our fingers - and shazaam!.

In our superficial culture it sometimes is assumed that true creative effort can be indulged in superficially by superficial people - and be successful - but this superficial creativity never satisfies.

In light of all this I turn to the problem of artificial intelligence - AI - and of technocracy.

AI as a force of new technology in our culture.

I would love to see AI as a force of good which will save the world - that would be wonderful - and all too logically impossible.

We must be careful to access development of new technologies - the “future” - with an eye to the past.

And we must take a good hard look at those who are creating this technology and cast a strong light on their motivations for doing so.

In music, in writing, in social engineering and in technology development - in anything we do in life - motivation is a great determiner of how things turn out.

SHAMANS AND SHAMANIC ENERGY AS TRUSTWORTHY GUIDES

As Carlos Castaneda will tell us it is a path of feeling which most successfully guides us toward a successful conclusion.

“Anything is one of a million paths. Therefore you must always keep in mind that a path is only a path; if you feel you should not follow it, you must not stay with it under any conditions. To have such clarity you must lead a disciplined life. Only then will you know that any path is only a path and there is no affront, to oneself or to others, in dropping it if that is what your heart tells you to do. But your decision to keep on the path or to leave it must be free of fear or ambition. I warn you. Look at every path closely and deliberately. Try it as many times as you think necessary.



This question is one that only a very old man asks. Does this path have a heart? All paths are the same: they lead nowhere. They are paths going through the bush, or into the bush. In my own life I could say I have traversed long long paths, but I am not anywhere. Does this path have a heart? If it does, the path is good; if it doesn't, it is of no use. Both paths lead nowhere; but one has a heart, the other doesn't. One makes for a joyful journey; as long as you follow it, you are one with it. The other will make you curse your life. One makes you strong; the other weakens you.





Before you embark on any path ask the question: Does this path have a heart? If the answer is no, you will know it, and then you must choose another path. The trouble is nobody asks the question; and when a man finally realizes that he has taken a path without a heart, the path is ready to kill him. At that point very few men can stop to deliberate, and leave the path. A path without a heart is never enjoyable. You have to work hard even to take it. On the other hand, a path with heart is easy; it does not make you work at liking it.”

― Carlos Castaneda, The Teachings of Don Juan: A Yaqui Way of Knowledge

Does this work of Castaneda seem not right for you?

Then according to Castaneda’s own advice - do not follow it.

Fortunately there are other shamanic writers - some even here on SubStack who can help guide us and I recommend the work of

.

Often by listening to several spiritual teachers we are guided toward the correct path for ourselves - and we have many great ones - including Jesus - to help align us with a favorable direction.

As Castaneda tells us - if at any point we feel we are on the wrong path it means we are - and need to then self correct to a path which feels right.

We as humans have barely begun to use our true powers - because it is in the interests of our society or civilization - for us to stay weak and therefore more easily manipulated.

And this is the point of view in which I will approach the development of AI.

As you encounter these technologies - ask how they make you feel - especially ascertain your feelings about how they are likely to be used to either benefit or harm you.

So let us use the very tools of this technological revolution to shine a light on them.

If we like the world run by BlackRock, BlackRock, Google, Tesla, Amazon, and Meta and company then we will love AI and biotechnology.

As time allows please watch these videos and pay attention to how they make you feel.

If you are anything like me your tolerance for watching them is so low - and so heavily weighted with really negative emotions we cannot even finish them.

At least for me Castaneda’s path of feeling leads me to reject them out of hand - and when I push it further and pursue the logic of it as well - it becomes totally ridiculous on the face of it.

This is all I need to reject AI and the path forward recommended by these experts.

I am not an expert but have used my creator conferred unalienable rights to summarily reject the future recommended by the so called experts.

Not only this but based on my own human powers of observation, of feeling and of logic, I have rejected any further attempts by these experts to sell me their snake oil.

And along with my own feelings and logic I have accessed the motivations of these experts and civilizational overlords and found them unsound and therefore I reject them.

This new AI revolution is billed as the latest, biggest thing since sliced bread to be bringing happiness and prosperity and world peace to us all.

As has been done for the past ten or so thousand years it is always the next thing on the horizon - that thing just out of reach - that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow - the thing which never quite manages to deliver - which we are sold.

We are sold a wonderful and beautiful future - one which sadly never lives up to the promises which are made.

We chase the next pot of technological gold to the end of each rainbow only to be bitterly disappointed that there is not a pot of gold for us.

These pots of gold which do exist always turn out to benefit those who run our society - but never us - the supposedly ordinary ones who make up the bulk of humans.

And yet were our priorities straight - were we given the same chances to determine the course of of our own history and the history of our own culture as the civilizational overlords - things would be far far different.

And it is precisely here where our keys to becoming free of the matrix which enslaves us lie.

We recognize that we have not been given a chance - have been denied the keys to our own liberation by the overlords.

THOSE WHO ENSLAVE ARE ALSO ENSLAVED

This is a tragedy for both overlords and for us so called ordinary people - as they who must live to enslave us are simultaneously enslaved to live as the overseers in a slave colony.

Under this system no human is ever free and may never achieve the heights to which they may rise.

I am telling you - and any honest person of shamanic mindset will tell you - you are extraordinary and special - with capabilities you are unlikely to be able to even imagine while living in this particularly dystopian matrix of a civilization.

The hero of our own Christian culture - Jesus - taught us this - and all true humans capable of real shamanic achievement have taught us this before and since.

So why have we denied walking the path of feeling and logic Jesus walked - and why do we seem to support the latest reincarnation of the Roman state and the main enabler of the Roman state - organized religion?

Because for us to own our own power and to follow a path of real feeling and logic means the authority of the Roman state and its companion enforcer - organized religion - become irrelevant and immediately lose any power over us.

We are sold increasing levels of technological achievement - from farming and the agricultural technology which has led to vastly increasing population and to the rise of the city state.

From the agricultural technology came the bureaucracy and power structure - type of government, corporations and institutions required to operate our civilizations

It is nearly impossible for people today to comprehend the vast history of humans on the planet or to comprehend the growth of the civilized planet agricultural bureaucratic state and the way it has in turn determined our consciousness.

The bottom line is that you are extraordinarily powerful and simply need access to the keys to this personal power to tap into it- learn with other humans how to use it - and the tyranny of the overlords is rendered impotent.

