How do we tell the real from the fake - the artificial from the actual - and the intended evolution of human kind from the mess we now live in?

It is pretty easy - look around - engage in a shamanic practice of seeing and engaging - within and without - and dedicate yourself to a path of combined logic and feeling.

Learn to rely on compassion for ourselves and for others - as opposed to the hatred and division we are sold.

We really are all in this together - for better of worse - and whether we like it - or not.

How did the advanced primate with a reputation of being the smartest animal in the universe manage to sell itself down the wrong evolutionary highway?

Maybe it didn’t after all - many times in the past history of life on the planet evolution has seemed to veer off course in a random direction.

The time spans involved in the universe are well beyond all human or animal time frames.

Life has begun and evolved and taken seemingly wrong turns and been wiped out and started again in time spans we cannot even imagine.

We started out well and for millions of years survived ice ages and all kind of difficult conditions.

In point of fact this very need to outwit and survive these conditions fed directly into the rapid evolutionary progress of higher brain functioning and even spiritual and social evolution.

Humans survived as hunter gatherers and as cooperative highly social beings whose gregarious and ebullient natures led to a rapid increase in cooperation and in group communication and mutual endeavor for the good of all.

As hunter gatherers - humans lived by hunting wild game and by gathering a few plants in season - a high protein diet fed the rapid growth of both brain growth and human performance.

Hunting also required intense group participation and increased individual and social coordination and cooperation.

Human kind became the athletic runner, the nimble dancer, - the being which could negotiate and follow - and anticipate - the complicated way of the natural world.

Human beings developed a spiritual sense and connection which led them to become singers, creators and makers of music - and celebrators of the divine essence of the life force of which they were made.

For whatever reason humans who lived where the world warmed after the ice age began to experiment with agriculture and with turning away from their migratory ways toward settling down in one place to plant seeds and to grow and harvest crops.

To say this changed human consciousness would be an understatement of profound significance.

Not only did agriculture mean the settling down of large groups of humans in one palace but it meant that the great trajectories of human evolution got sidetracked.

Suddenly a cooperative, spiritual species who shared everything with the group became an owner of land, a defender of land, a husbandman of the kind of stability required for agriculture.

Suddenly civilization was required - a way to house and care for rapidly expanding populations living in one place.

The way of eating for energy changed from a high protein carnivore diet based on tracking and hunting wild game - to a diet based on cereal grains and the eating of grain fed domesticated animals

Just this alone led to a significant change in the health of the population - the sugars in grains leading to a sudden weakening of the teeth and to profound secondary health issues.

But the sudden change to grains and tooth decay and secondary health issues led to another profound change.

As the human populations grew rapidly in one area so did the growth of rats and mice which fed on the grains and on the collecting garbage of sedentary humans.

This led to the first recorded incidence of the bubonic plague as the fleas which bred on the rats spread to the humans and served as the reservoir for plague.

As if these changes were not enough it became necessary to invent warfare - to both defend the land holdings and to aggressively appropriate the land of others to feed the expanding populations.

And to aggressively attack populations of hunter gatherers who had now become undesirables - a change which involved the raping and enslavement of women and the killing of men.

Everywhere across the world humans who preferred the art and science of hunting and gathering became regarded as persona non grata - and suffered the inevitable results of widespread genocide against this.

I believe there is plenty of evidence of psychological instability in domesticated human kind which underwrote this widespread homicidal genocide.

So in the span of a mere small portion of human history we have the following changes:

Domesticated agricultural populations - weakened by disease and by a change to a more sedentary life style.

The necessity of war to both defend - and to attack and expand resources - for a rapidly growing population.

The sudden necessity for governments to control - and to protect - and to maintain the stability of an out of control situation.

The individual - once a part of a collegial group - and important both as a healthy and superbly-functioning individual and as a member of the healthy group - became important only as either an unhealthy slave or as a ruler of an unhealthy society.

Psychological and spiritual instability became endemic and as this grew the blended aims of the modern state and church merged in a desperate attempt to control the increasing instability of the population

The spontaneous nature of the human as a proactive hunter gatherer - where the individual was both the supreme healthy functioning unit - and at once a keystone to the health and survival of the group - changed.

The individual who was socially and spiritually and creatively and emotionally and physically a respected autonomous entity and a critical link - who functioned as part of an tightly coordinated healthy group - was gone.

Suddenly the worth of an individual was equated with whether or not they could serve the needs of a group of unhealthy farmers and farmers wives.

Gradually this grew into what we have today - a population of eight billion unhealthy humans trying to survive on an unhealthy planet sustained by unhealthy air, and unhealthy water and food.

When we consider the real story of what has occurred here - the future based on an extension of the present mess based on trans humanism and on artificial intelligence becomes laughable in the extreme.

To the time span of evolutionary time - the past mere 12,000 years are an ephemeral moment - shrugged off by the universe as not even a bad dream - just one of the inevitable twists and turns of life finding its way.

Humans will either go extinct as a failed experiment - or they will be returned to where they were about 12,000 years ago when it all went wrong.

The universe does not care - but in the enormous time spans by which she operates just rolls on with the process - trusting the process - founded on larger scale concerns than the concerns of her progeny.

Most likely human beings will pick up where they left off at the end of the ice age - once more forced back into taking up their own recognizance - functioning as a free individual in a free world where that freedom is what matters as the individual unit of a thing called life.

In the context of shamanic wisdom - where what the individual does is what matters to everything - whether that wisdom is in the making of a basket - or the shaping of an arrowhead from a stone - or in some spiritual envisioning which foretells the future.

The fashioning of one of these baskets - or of a functioning arrowhead carved from stone - or the spiritual envisioning of the future - are all representative of that “simple” intelligence of life which would confound and stump the modern mind.

There simply is no way to fake the nature of the universe and no way to overcome the nature of the evolutionary universal mind - humankind has lived trying to fake it for 12,000 years.

To say this has not worked would be a massive understatement.

The evidence for those still of such sound mind as to see at all - is all around us.

If there was a future in all this we would have found it by now.

And now we are tasked with having to overcome a huge garbage problem and with - to the best of our ability - getting back to the business of getting on with real life and with real human evolution.

We are going to have to trust the process here as we are simply a part of it and not by any means in control of any of it.

Is this my dark vision?

Not at all - this one belongs to all of us.

The life force which fuels us all - and which belongs to the infinite wisdom of the goddess still remains intact for us to discover - or perhaps for us to find a way to rediscover.

The last 12,000 years stands for all to see - like some refrain of a bad dream we once had.

I have written about the past and the present - and will continue to do so - as long as this internet we have as a figment of our imaginations - remains as our temporary and impermanent communication device.

But there is one thing in us which remains behind - and to be depended upon above all else - and that is the human conscious awareness we have been tasked with - and which serves us beyond our wildest dreams.

That there is a universal conscious awareness - and that this awareness - had to have been there first - as a condition of the existence of our own - is our future.

Human beings - created as the universe’s way of comprehending itself.

Share

Leave a comment