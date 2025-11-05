Many of my direct ancestors were those men who made up the Continental Congress of 1776 - and one thing I know for certain is that they all had different “truths” which they believed in - and were more different than they were similar.

Yet each man recognized that the only critical thing was that they agree - and agree to support the best interests of the American people - against what was then “British Tyranny”.

Today, we in America are under attack from all sides - from enemies both foreign and domestic - enemies which Americans try to understand - but who require additional reliable information and education to adequately contend with.

We are in the midst of a geopolitical and public relations debacle and there is only one way out of this terrible conundrum - and that is to use the wisdom and considerable achievements of the Trump 2.0 administration to become even wiser and more effective.

We all know that if we lose this battle at this late stage - that the future of the world and of all human beings can no longer be guaranteed, let alone the survival of the USA.

We have elected a monster in New York City - and we must accept the consequences of the mistaken points of view by our fellow Americans or accept the very unpleasant consequences.

To protect and defend this nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Clearly the fault for having promoted a monster such as Zohran Mamdani lies with the Democratic Party - but we must also look to the reasons why a certain segment of the population supports such a diabolically corrupt and flawed party.

Politics as public relations is a two way street - and the ongoing dialogue with the American people is sadly flawed and mismanaged.

As a supporter of the Trump 2.0 administration this essay is going to point out flaws in this leadership which if corrected may allow them to win the upcoming midterms and the 2008 election.

This is meant as constructive criticism and in no way means anything but serving as a responsible citizen.

The people currently misunderstand some of the the optics and it is critical to clear up these misunderstandings.

Citizens like myself may fully appreciate the reasons behind Trump 2.0 strategy, but unfortunately - too many of my fellow citizens do not understand.

BROAD AND DEEP MISTRUST OF AI AND THE TECHNOCRATS

We all wish to feel warranted in placing our trust in our elected representatives in Washington but all too often the optics lead the people to an erroneous conclusion.

Podcasters and online memes are insufficient to communicate truth, yet, that is what is has come to, that we rely precisely on these inadequate forums to get the word out.

Unquestionably there are huge political prices to be paid as the result of inadequate information being transmitted to the American people.



The bond between representatives and the people is sacred and protected by an oath which when not taken seriously severs the trust bond between those elected and the people.



With the COVID-19 pandemic, people stopped trusting the experts and politicians - and therefore are extra sensitive to what they see thru the optics.

What the optics of a particular event may demonstrate is not necessarily what the representatives believe is being transmitted.



Although many of us know the sensibilities of renovating an old building such as the White House - the optics transmitted to the American people may be the opposite of what are intended.

The White House dinner with the technocrats and the ongoing relationship with wealthy and accomplished technocrats.

The people see technocracy and these Silicon Valley technocrats as a direct threat to their way of life and cannot understand it without further explanation.

Artificial intelligence, of which I am a strong advocate, is viewed as a threat to be feared and rejected by the common people.

The reasoning behind it needs the dedicated efforts of a strong and effective communicator, one who directly demonstrate - not simply speak of - the benefits of AI to the American people.

The framing of our enemy as Democrats alone when the people already are aware of the international threat from the globalists which fund and support the Democrats.

A spokesperson must be loud and effective and clear in communicating with the American people on this issue - despite obvious international implications.

Presidents and administrations and all politicians serve at the pleasure of the people - and if the people misunderstand and feel threatened they will be primed to accept empty promises from idiots like Zohran Mamdani.

Although it is a bitter pill to swallow - the following is my best attempt at trying to decipher what I know is the point of view of many of my readers and fellow citizens.

Shockingly it is the following video which demonstrates the uneducated views of our fellow American voters - which is most telling.

NYC & THE DEMOCRATS DRIVE OFF CLIFF - FALL TO SOCIALISM

I absolutely detest being right when something so easily predicted and so terrible happens - especially when those currently in power had the option of preventing this.

Readers here are at least not shocked this morning as a crazy demented Jihadist socialist gets elected as NYC mayor - and may have even expected this outcome.

Memories of the words of one Klaus Schwab echo as we flash on the announcement by Schwab several years ago bragging “ We are so proud of having penetrated the cabinets”.

This Klaus Schwab - of Nazi Germany origins - and as former head of the innocently named World Economic Forum (WEF) “think tank” - made the plans clear but the world ignored it.

The WEF is just one of many organizations which fund and promote the takeover of all democratic countries, institutions and societies across the world.

It is the governance of communism and violent jihadist movements that the globalists and WEF promote.

As the control and efficiency offered by these systems - combined with the capability for violent suppression of free speech and other social freedoms are their favorite tools.

Since the goal of these organizations is to bring in their brand of a New World Order - and certainly not a Democratic one - but an elitist ruled totalitarian one - they support tyranny.

Although I am certain the Trump administration knows of this - the silence they keep on the matter works against them - even though it is being done to try to keep the peace.

Trump has made it clear he takes the side of the American people in this matter and yet the American people cannot take a proper stand with Trump 2.0 unless they understand the full story.

In other words it is totally inadequate to keep the American people in the dark - believing this silence can remedy the situation - it won’t - and it cannot.

To serve as the representative of the people is to come clean on the information the people need to take proper action in their own lives.

Keeping the American people in the dark as to the forces behind the violence and atrocities and chaos they are seeing all around them will continue to lead to disaster.

Unveiling of the international forces behind this Trump Derangement Syndrome - is necessary to give Americans to play with a full geopolitical deck.

Trying to hide it from them is a huge geopolitical mistake - even as educating the world presents a public relations nightmare.

This Trump 2.0 swings a a double edged sword - damned if they do, damned if they don’t.

But that is politics - that is where a representative proves - or disproves - his or her ability to prove their mettle and credibility.

The people cannot act on what they do not have the information to comprehend.

Since the whole idea behind the USA is that the people are the government - hiring leaders as their trusted representatives - they must trust leaders are telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

When something is being hidden the people sense this and therefore will not fully support those “protecting” then from the truth.

In this case, the people know full well that globalist propaganda and technocracy is being used against them thus their trust with the Trump 2.0 team is being broken.

They know that other nations are being broken by these forces - and no amount of sweet talking - claiming that this is simply a domestic problem to be solved by beating the Democrats - will suffice.

The chaos which is claiming this nation is proof that it will not be sufficient.

The price of not coming clean with the American people on both globalist threats - and threats from poorly managed advanced technology - will be that the midterms will be lost.

There is only one way to solve this - and to avert the public relations nightmare which will tear the body politic apart limb from limb - and that is to break the truth to the American people.

Believing the American people are not capable of handling the truth is a massive mistake and cannot be tolerated in any proposed democracy or constitutional republic.

We either need to come to grips with the reality of this double edged sword and engineer solutions which solve the dilemma or find someone to support for public office - who can.

Zohran Mamdani was announced as the winner of the New York City mayoral race earlier than expected last night - an unmitigated disaster.

Apparently - no surprise there - the globalist forces who back a socialist monster like Zohran Mamdani have easily managed to so infiltrate the mechanics of USA political machinery that they placed this radical jihadist into office.

The post I published a few days back advising a White House-backed American citizen task force was no whimsical or fantastical plan but a possible alternative to actual civil war.

This win now becomes a huge flaming symbol of the degree to which the USA has been infiltrated and ideologically captured by globalist forces which I have described elsewhere.

It seems time that the Trump 2.0 administration must speak to the facts that what the Democrats promote does not originate within, but has been imposed from without by foreign enemies.

In the midst of this civilizational collapse it “should” be no surprise that our population have become so overwhelmingly ignorant and so fatally weakened by the degree of corruption.

My previous post on the need for an American Citizens Task Force: