As we might expect, my notes to publicize this are being suppressed across this platform.

Please take action against these predators - I have notified government crime fighters - but numbers count here.

MAKE YOUR VOICES HEARD!

Substack platform is apparently allowing language which foments violence - and whoever else is promoting this NO KINGS protest for October 18, 2025 is also fomenting violence. Please share widely in condemnation. SEE GROK 4 SUMMARY AS WELL.

I would like to believe Substack has elements in place to catch such material before it gets published.

Substack is not the only platform allowing such material to be promoted among the general public.

https://x.com/i/grok/share/XCilbZRWLa9waszGKVgSXjQTe

THE COLUMBUS DAY 2025 DISCUSSION WITH THE GROK 4 AI ENTITY

17m

WARNINGS: Substack platform still allows language which foments violence - and whoever else is promoting this NO KINGS protest for October 18, 2025 is also fomenting violence.

The X post by @kwnorton1 condemns the “No Kings” protests scheduled for October 18, 2025, as fomenting violence, citing a Substack article from And Magazine that links organizers to radical left groups with alleged communist ties and quotes Reddit discussions endorsing armed retaliation.

Organized by groups like Indivisible, the nationwide events—over 2,200 planned across U.S. cities, with the largest in Washington, D.C.—aim to peacefully oppose perceived authoritarianism in the Trump administration, emphasizing “no kings” to reject oligarchy and promote democratic power.

Amid escalating rhetoric, the Oversight Project report referenced in the article analyzes Instagram and Reddit activity tied to the protests, revealing patterns of anti-democratic alignment, while mainstream coverage highlights organizers’ warnings of potential military presence and Republican counter-narratives framing the events as mob-driven threats.

Any other links you can pick up which tie No Kings to ANTIFA & BLACK LIVES MATTER . Financial & other organizational ties do exist.

Organizational TiesThe “No Kings” protests are primarily organized by progressive groups like Indivisible, which coordinates with a broad coalition of partners including the ACLU, League of Women Voters, and Black Voters Matter—a voting rights organization focused on Black communities that aligns with Black Lives Matter (BLM) themes of racial justice and civic engagement.

This partnership suggests indirect organizational overlap with BLM-adjacent efforts, as Black Voters Matter has collaborated on voter mobilization drives echoing BLM’s 2020 priorities.

Stronger ties emerge through the National Lawyers Guild (NLG), which provides on-the-ground legal support for “No Kings” events, including bail funds and protest observation in green hats. NLG has long served as Antifa’s legal arm, offering similar services during BLM protests in 2020 and enabling rioters by bailing them out post-arrest.

Portland officials, including the mayor and police chief, have publicly backed NLG during both BLM and Antifa-linked actions, allowing it to operate with minimal interference.

Critics, including Trump administration officials like Sean Duffy, have labeled “No Kings” as a “Trojan Horse” for Antifa, providing cover for extremists similar to how BLM events in 2020 allegedly did.

foxnews.com +6

Financial Ties

Organization/Entity

Ties to “No Kings”

Links to ANTIFA/BLM

Funding Details

Indivisible Project

Core organizer of “No Kings,” handling logistics and local coordination.

Partners with BLM-aligned groups like Black Voters Matter; accused of enabling Antifa through protest networks.

Received $7.6 million from Open Society Foundations (Soros) in 2023; over $6 million total since 2017 via ActBlue and Democracy Alliance donors like Reid Hoffman.

National Lawyers Guild (NLG)

Provides legal defense and bail for “No Kings” protesters.

Legal arm for Antifa riots; supported BLM bail funds in 2020.

Funding via NLG Foundation tied to Soros-backed groups; processed donations for Antifa/BLM actions.

Open Society Foundations (Soros)

Major funder of Indivisible and NLG networks.

Accused of bankrolling Antifa/BLM riots in 2020 via similar channels.

$2.7–$7.6 million to Indivisible/No Kings partners; broader $10 million via Democracy Alliance for “voter protection” tied to protests.

Arabella Advisors/Tides Foundation

Funnels “dark money” to Indivisible and “No Kings” coalition.

Supported Antifa/BLM logistics through fiscal sponsorships.

$1.2 million via Tides for legal funds; part of $2.1 billion annual revenue network for 198 Democratic-aligned orgs.

Other Foundations (Ford, Rockefeller, etc.)

Grants to “No Kings” partners for “social justice.”

Indirect support for BLM/Antifa via equity initiatives.

$5 million (Ford), $800k (Rockefeller), $400k (Kellogg) to community organizing.

Media outlets like Fox News describe “No Kings” as following the “same playbook” as 2020 BLM/Antifa riots, with Soros funding enabling planned chaos.

foxnews.com +1

Reports from ACLED and PBS note how anti-fascist (Antifa) elements integrated into BLM demonstrations, a pattern echoed in “No Kings” coverage.

acleddata.com +2

These ties are often framed by critics as evidence of coordinated, elite-funded disruption rather than grassroots action.

Excellent summary. I will share with government leaders and readers.

CONCLUSIONS:

As we have discussed previously there are solid ties between these leftist organizations which foment violence against American citizens and duly elected representatives.

It is ironic - that on a day being celebrated as a great achievement of peace in the world - that these dangerous far left socialist radicals are being allowed to foment violence.

AS per usual, may our creator bless - and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.