Despite the heady, atmospheric, changes of these times I try hard to limit my thinking to the rational and thoroughly grounded, based on solid, verifiable, trustworthy information- although, truth be told, I rarely succeed in this endeavor.



Taking the war in Iran for instance: I am sick at heart that our hand was forced, necessitating that we take this action into all out war against Iran.

War weary Americans hate that we have had to take this fateful course in human history - and how deeply I hear this disappointment.



Nobody in the present administration wanted this war, but when negotiations failed, indicating that Iran was more than ready to use nuclear weapons against all neighbors and against America as well, war became inevitable.



Trump has found it necessary to put his own political career at risk to save the world from such a terrible fate as death by jihadist Caliphate.



We are not out of danger yet, bringing home the point, that if governments serve any good purpose, one of their most critical responsibilities is to keep their citizens as safe as possible from harm.



If we must have war, then we need war being waged by sure footed, and sure handed, professionals who will do everything to limit that war to the strictly necessary.



Which brings us to the real subject of today’s essay.



THE SHAPE OF THE NEW AMERICA - MASSIVE AMALGAMATION OF NORTH, CENTRAL, SOUTH - AND EVEN CARIBBEAN ISLAND - AMERICA



It is a subject so massive, so entirely speculative, that few of us dare to even broach the idea, so unbelievable in scope and character, that the mind boggles at the very thought.



So potentially beneficial to all participants, who would suddenly be world class players, rather than bit players in a romantic comedy of errors, that the mind struggles to comprehend.



Maybe it is simply the massive overthinking, over imagination, of people like myself - and maybe we are reading some proverbial writing on that proverbial cave wall.



If ever there were a time when the universe seems to be demanding more of us, when attempting wild and woolly, outside the box, thinking is warranted, it is now.



Therefore, I begin to free associate and imagine a world where all the Americas are merged into one huge hemispheric nation state.



Admittedly a subject so massive, as would be an American Hemisphere, that the mind struggles, unnecessarily and unhelpfully, stalled out by so much implied information.



A UNITED AMERICAN HEMISPHERE? TMI - QUITE LITERALLY



Then, however, filtering thru our overtaxed and gobsmacked imagination, a piece of incoming information causes the brain cells to temporarily seize upon a vision.



A vision of the Americas, formed into one America, the entire hemisphere, from the tip of Patagonia, thru the isthmus of Panama, across the Mississippi, and taking in the Canadian plains, all the way to Hudson Bay and beyond, to the far north country.



Despite the tiny amount of mission specific information - I will have to leave this over imagining to those who are better at it than myself - those true poets and dreamers we have now elected to Washington.



Is this indeed a possibility, no matter how remote, and how, in each of your estimations, would this change the world for the better?



TRUMP MOVES KRISTI NOAM TO SHIELD OF THE AMERICAS?





It may be that Trump is playing a Marvel Comics hero - maybe a Flash Gordon style character, one who resolves to take on the futuristic protection of the Americas.

Although Trump Derangement Sufferers prefer to believe Noam is OUT, FIRED, GONE, my own knee jerk reaction was that she had been moved, that she was too valuable to be ousted.



My first knee jerk to Sen. Mark Wayne Mullin being appointed was positive, and has not changed in the slightest - he has every indication of being the very best man for the task.





UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES OF GLOBALIST INSPIRED IMMIGRATION



The following video places the dangers, created by those like Biden, who enthusiastically supported globalist policies such as illegal immigration, in bold relief.



Being a bleeding heart liberal American is not as easy when you realize the people you believe you are helping, are secretly plotting Death to America.

In precisely what imaginary world did we contemplate that America would not suffer a price to be paid for supporting the likes of Democratic Socialists??



For enabling the likes of these Totalitarian Globalists, those who dared to use every trick in the Machiavellian play book to manipulate susceptible Americans into sabotaging themselves.

It has been heartily disappointing to me personally to see how most people’s knee jerk reaction to this change has been to assume that Trump callously ousted Noam, when this is hardly the case.

CALLOUS HEARTS, CALLOUS EMOTIONAL REACTIONS



Just about everything we have been taught in school is wrong, and supportive of a tyrannical government.



For myself, I barely survived this education and spent most of my adult life overcoming it.



I have nothing in common with the universities which trained me in the sciences and humanities, and it pains me to see them transformed into brainwashed institutions which support a form of governance which proved itself untenable many centuries back.



These universities now serve as institutions to train the unsuspecting victims and to serve to take the fortunes of these unsuspecting individuals thru endowments at death.



Although the reactions of the many are personally offensive to me, what serves to reinforce my optimism, is the fact that for the first time in my lifetime, we have political forces which I would have placed there myself, should I have been given the power.

IMAGINE: A GOV’T OF THE PEOPLE, BY THE PEOPLE, & FOR THE PEOPLE





The founders were quite leery of the word Democracy, believing that democracy all too often leads to mobocracy, with the majority being so easily led by tyrants.



In this they were correct as now in our own lifetimes we observe the masses being easily led by such a powerful route to tyranny - Democratic Socialism.



This is why it is preferable to change our vision of the correct form of governance to that of Republicanism over strict democracy.



It may be that this Republicanism serves most effectively to deliver freedom, personal agency and both increased productivity and equitable access to wealth and power than any other known system



Government would be unnecessary if humankind were perfectible, but short of that utopian ideal, we are stuck with the American Alternative to European Tyranny.



We must understand the history, that the European Continent had many centuries in which to upgrade its governance style into one supportive of the humanistic framework outlined on the Magna Carta - but the plain vanilla facts are that they failed to do so.



Part of the reason that desperate Europeans boarded leaky, pestilence ridden, dangerous ships to cross the Atlantic to the unknown discomforts and dangers facing them in the New World, was that life IN the Old World has become impossible.



Conclusions:



Available mainstream news reports are so laden with negativity that I ignore them and simply offer Noem’s statement :



Thank you Trump POTUS for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.@SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren.The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security. We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again: we delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children, FEMA delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, we ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard.

Former Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem)



It is heartening to see that even our most outrageous and outside the box thinking is not impossible or unimaginable.



The sky is no longer the limit Americans - go forward into the future with wings unfurled and with unbound imagination.



The universal intelligence is speaking to us loudly, and in neon lit clarity, via massive highway signs.



Strange to recognize, but we are no longer traveling down that dismal Route 66 anymore.







AMERICA: GO WITH GOD, GO WITH WINGS UNFURLED

