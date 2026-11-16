The Absurd Mathematician

Sisyphus on the critical line, and the problem next door

To the outside world, a life spent in pure mathematics must look like a form of madness: a quiet rendering of Camus’s Sisyphus, a solitary figure shouldering an immovable stone up a vertical cliff, only to watch it roll the whole way back down to the valley.

Look closely at the struggle over the Riemann Hypothesis, though, and the number theorist is not the tragic figure in that painting. They are the absurd hero of it.

The hypnotic rock

Riemann conjectured in 1859 that every nontrivial zero of the zeta function lies on a single vertical line in the complex plane, where the real part is exactly one half. For more than a hundred and sixty years the strongest minds available have put their shoulders to that stone and pushed it straight at the summit of a head-on proof. The mountain has beaten all of them.

It does not beat them by looking hard. It beats them by looking easy. The statement is short, the object is elementary, and the difficulty is entirely structural. James Maynard, speaking of the neighboring problem he came back to year after year, put the trap in one sentence:

“It almost sucked you in, and it looked much more innocent than I think it was.”

The sideways slope

Unable to reach the peak, the modern mathematician comes at the mountain sideways. If the hypothesis will not be proved outright, then prove that the exceptions to it are strictly limited. “In many cases, that can be as good as the Riemann hypothesis itself,” Maynard has said.

In 2024 he and Larry Guth did exactly that, beating a record on those exceptions that Albert Ingham had set in 1940. They translated the question into Dirichlet polynomials, built a matrix, and recast the problem as a hunt for its largest eigenvalue. Then they made the move Maynard says looks “completely stupid” at first sight: they refused the standard simplification.

“In chess you call it a gambit, where you sacrifice a piece to get a better position on the board.”

Making the mathematics look worse in the short run exposed a symmetry the tidy version had hidden. And Maynard is candid about where it stops:

“I feel that these aren’t the right techniques to solve the Riemann hypothesis itself. It’s going to need some big idea from somewhere else.”

That candor is the honest version of the climb. A foothold is called a foothold.

The problem that hits back

Sisyphus’s rock is not a passive lump of granite. It is an opponent with a position. Piet Hein put the whole relationship in four lines:

Problems worthy

of attack

prove their worth

by hitting back.

The Riemann Hypothesis hits back with elegance rather than mess. It defeats each new method on structural grounds, which is why every serious attempt has had to invent new tools to get any purchase at all. Much of analytic number theory grew out of those attacks. The stone has not reached the top. The people pushing it have been rebuilt.

The trapdoor in the logic

There is a stranger turn. Robin’s theorem shows that the Riemann Hypothesis is equivalent to a simple arithmetic inequality holding for every whole number above 5040. A computer could check one number after another, forever; the hypothesis is the claim that it never finds a failure.

If the hypothesis is false, a counterexample is a finite thing, and the search would eventually reach it. So if it were ever shown that the hypothesis can be neither proved nor disproved within sound arithmetic, no counterexample could exist, and the hypothesis would be true. In this one unusual case, unprovability would be a kind of proof.

Nobody has shown that it is unprovable. It is a possibility, not a result. But the shape of the statement makes the paradox available: the calculation must run without end, and being condemned to push the stone forever would itself be the testimony.

The stone on a quantum processor

The sideways climb has now reached the laboratory. In a paper published in Nature Communications in 2026, ShiJie Wei, Gui-Lu Long and colleagues mapped the zeros onto dynamical quantum phase transitions. The real part of the zeta argument becomes a temperature and the imaginary part becomes time. On a five-qubit nuclear magnetic resonance processor, tuned to the critical line and run to the time of a zero, the probe qubit’s signal collapses.

It is verification machinery, not proof. An experiment can only ever check finitely many zeros, and the authors say so. The zeta structure is also built into the apparatus by design. The processor does not show that nature holds the zeros; it shows that we can build a system that reads them off.

The problem next door

Solving Millennium Problems is the latest trend — in my humble opinion, going nowhere quite fast. It is why the Riemann had to become the quasi-Riemann.

The difference between the two kinds of climb is the name on the result. Guth and Maynard called their foothold what it was.

We must imagine the mathematician happy

From the outside, it looks like madness. Look closely, and the number theorist has fully registered that the summit may be unreachable, declined both despair and false hope, and gone back to the stone anyway, because the climb is where the meaning is kept.

“The struggle itself toward the heights is enough to fill a man’s heart. One must imagine Sisyphus happy.” — Albert Camus

They stand at the bottom of the mountain, look up at the critical strip, and put a shoulder back to the stone.

A Quasi-Mathematician, In a Quasi-Quantum Universe - KW Norton

Read the whole essay, for free, at https://theparallaxidentity.com/essays/absurd-mathematician

Sources

Jordana Cepelewicz, “‘Sensational’ Proof Delivers New Insights Into Prime Numbers,” Quanta Magazine, 15 July 2024 (all Maynard quotations).

Larry Guth and James Maynard, “New large value estimates for Dirichlet polynomials,” arXiv:2405.20552 (2024).

ShiJie Wei, Gui-Lu Long et al., “The Riemann Hypothesis Emerges in Dynamical Quantum Phase Transitions,” arXiv:2511.11199; Nature Communications (2026).

Guy Robin, “Grandes valeurs de la fonction somme des diviseurs et hypothèse de Riemann,” Journal de Mathématiques Pures et Appliquées 63 (1984).

Piet Hein, “Problems,” Grooks (MIT Press, 1966).

Albert Camus, The Myth of Sisyphus, trans. Justin O’Brien (1955).

The full essay, with four grooks in Hein’s manner: theparallaxidentity.com/essays/absurd-mathematician

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