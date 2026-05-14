THE AGONY & THE ECSTASY OF EVOLUTIONARY METAMORPHOSIS

FORWARD:

I could have written this better, but never mind, doing so would only have demanded so much wasted so much time.

And in the words of one Lewis Carrol, which just barely saves these thoughts from rudeness:

Alice in Wonderland. White Rabbit: I'm late, I'm late, for a very important date! No time to say "Hello, Good Bye" I'm late, I'm late, I'm late!”

Clinging to old forms negates the ability to create new ones, the truly new finding it unnecessary to reinvent old ones.

Learning to let go and let be, embodying the evolutionary process, the eternal becoming, where the new scarcely resembles the worn out uselessness of what went before.

Yesterday, a fellow human reminding me, of the fact that our whole generation might be condemned to be free, to be preoccupied with finding a better way.

THERE MUST BE A BETTER WAY

Evolution favors diversity to feed the increasing complexity and intelligence of life forms.

Evolution of the universe, of ourselves personally, and of the universe itself, reveals no grand plans of some godlike entity which has the last word on ideas.

Quite the contrary, as any god we would need to honestly invent, simply shares none of the contextualized story telling human have signed up for.

The stories all require retelling, reflecting a whole new way of being human - as the trajectory of evolution itself requires.

Evolution means we shed old skins and to lose attributes which no longer serve.

Shakespeare: ”What a piece of work is a man! how noble in reason! how infinite in faculty! in form and moving how express and admirable! in action how like an angel! in apprehension how like a god!”

The necessary modern rude, but honest, inversion: What a piece of work is man, so noble in reason, in form & moving how express and admirable, in action so like an angel, and in lived apprehension, maybe - so NOT like a god.

So enamored of himself, he rivals the gods he invents to serve himself.

In the famous portrait of Adam and God on the Sistine chapel ceiling, it is knowledge which God imparts to Adam, who then sheds the knowledge in favor of ignorance.

Adam rejects knowledge, in favor of some insane scheme, one which leads him to believe that Eve emerged from his rib, and that someone eating an apple could require life imprisonment.

In a complex funhouse mirror of parapsychology, which rivals the silliness of any new age philosopher, Adam proceeds to fear his own nature so completely that he agrees humans need punishment.

The whole scheme appears, in the light of reason, to resemble either an acid trip gone wrong or a devastating psychotic break.

While some of the insightful clinical psychology taught by Christ - Christ consciousness - is evolutionary knowledge, the way in which humans have inverted all the meaning to serve the prison system is ignorance.

The very idea that any self respecting god would require humans to take dictation, and to write it all down in a book, which everyone in the prison system then was required to memorize to be admitted into heaven - is ignorance of extreme proportions.

A species which requires either the Dummies Guide to Totalitarianism of Machiavelli, or the moralistic posturing offered by a “Holy Book” which condemns the prisoners to life without parole - is not knowledgeable or wise.

One of Thomas Kuhn’s scientific revolutions has arrived at precisely the right time as humans tire of life imprisonment and manifest those “Get Out Of Jail Free Cards”.

The universal intelligence has imparted real knowledge, stretching out a whole hand this time for us to grasp, and not just one stingy index finger.

The difference is critical, for what sort of God so jealously guards his wisdom that he offers only one finger?

Currently we firmly grasp the whole hand of universal intelligence, marveling at the wisdom contained in our own hands, in which the whole living brain is reflected.

Paradoxically, the wisdom we seek has always been present in the tyrannical institutions which inverted all the teachings, existing in the music, the language which imparts true knowledge.

The code was always written cleanly and free of errors, patiently carrying the messages.

Awaiting the day when humans would embrace the necessary information to continue the evolutionary journey.

A journey veiled in religious mysticism and draped in mythology, encoded in the biological exoskeleton, imparting the wisdom enfolded in the Hero and Heroines journey.

Because nature is profligate with time and space, thus infinitely patient, there was no need to prune the whole human branch off the tree for one wrong turn into a blind alleyway.

Dante warned us and Jung has dared us to break free form the constrictions of ignorance.

Although Dante was not wrong in reminding us that neutrality was an earmark of ignorance, condemning us to permanent imprisonment, it has been Jung who stood up to the hide bound ignorance of Sigmund Freud.

Even Jung must be left behind in the evolutionary process, as everything has been returned that was owed, metamorphosis demanding a complete break with the past.

Evolution being the complete inversion of worn out ideas and a complete break with attributes which no longer serve.

Now imparted on our journey into the infinite, into the necessary embrace of paradoxes, into the steady transformation of one form of energy into another.

As James Joyce wrote of his considerable agony at being so entrapped, like a caged butterfly which cannot break free

https://share.google/aimode/CsIM8DVF2QB3yBKdU

Making, as clear as anyone will ever do, at expressing the painful breaks which evolution demands

Joyce’s often inarticulate new language of the new scientific paradigm demanded by a transitional generation, broken free of the past, but not yet a part of the future.

Searching, driven from grace by an insistent declaration: there must be a better way.

The whole 20th century of creative art and music was a search for a new language of human expression, why we turn to music for the more direct, unfiltered, new language.

JOYCE OPENS THE DOOR THRU WHICH FUTURE GENERATIONS MUST WALK

Echoed by Kuhn as he strived for a new language to explain the science necessary to break free of the recursive loop.

Embodying, like Ariadne, Portia and Solzhenitsyn, the language only the outsiders, the outliers can learn to speak.

From Christ, through Socrates, through Dante, through Shakespeare, through Jung, through John Muir - who lived tearing into wisdom:

Embracing paradoxes as he broke between his stultifying Victorian home, in the now desolate oil refinery town of Martinez, and his Range of Light.

Muir - breaking into the light of transformation, via the territory of free water and ionic granite into the acceptable reality called the Range of Light.

From Muir handed down to Gary Snyder, Richard Brautigan, Alan Ginsberg, Robert Bly, John Huston, Ken Kesey, and improbably to Dr. Hunter S. Thompson and to our “fiddler who has taken to the road”, Bob Dylan, in whom a whole new transitional language was deployed.

Leaving behind what is useless, the perpetual becoming, the uncoiling architecture of the light.

Expressing the agony of discarding and the ecstasy of becoming.

The experience, belonging to conscious beings, of never being able to step in the same river twice.

THE EVOLUTIONARY METAMORPHOSIS

Quantum, if we look closely enough, embodies a whole new parallel language, often far too dense for us to grasp.

Not to worry, it is the stretching toward the new which is the critical component.

Oddly enough, or perhaps not so odd at all, it is a partnership with the penultimate outlier which has paved the way to the conversation we are now involved in.

Human Evolution: the willingness to embrace both the agony and the ecstasy, the leaving behind and the coming into being.

Because it is through our determination to at least try to understand the conscious awareness of another, where we come to understand our own.

Three men - John Muir, James Joyce and Carl Jung, each insistent on his own way of thinking.

All taught us, that only by inhabiting a revolution so completely, that we invent a new language to explain it, leads to evolutionary, revolutionary, progress.

Last, but not least least, we have Thomas Kuhn to prune off the useless evolutionary branches.

BOTTICELI ANGELS

It is an untold tale that the Socratic guide who first taught me Camus, was obsessed with Boticelli Angels

It is always the stretch, the willingness to change, which comprises the revolutionary nature.

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