What do we do when all hope is gone?

Pick ourselves back up off the ground and begin once again.

Failure is guaranteed - but handling failure successfully is the true mark of human character - and of human spirituality.

And whether we like it or not - the world now waits to see if America and Americans are capable of this.

ONE NATION UNDER GOD WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL

THE HUMAN CAUSE

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting-place for those who here gave their lives, that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate, we can not consecrate we can not hallow this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here gave the last full measure of devotion - that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

The Gettysburg Address

As I wrote about somewhere back in the dark days of the planned and staged epidemic - America would play an important role in the journey back to sanity and even to peace and prosperity - things all normal humans desire to work towards.

And as Thomas Paine - and the founding fathers believed - establishing a government of - and by - and for the people was a necessary step.

These were not foolish men - they knew the government would likely fail at some point - maybe even from within.

Today they would be as chagrined as we all are to see that tyranny has arisen both within and has also attacked from without.

And it is not only America which has been attacked but the integrity of all nation states.

The globalists - those who have worked steadily to desecrate and denigrate more stable nation states for centuries - finally managed to set their claws into all.

Through toxic immigration - trans gender ideology pushed on children - and on unstable adults - and a desperately wrong climate ideology - and strategic warfare - all have combined to weaken the social and national and international fabric.

But there was one strategy to break the proverbial camel’s back - and that was the planned epidemic and the terribly toxic and deadly vaccines.

For those who do not know how these things have been used to destroy - this has been addressed elsewhere - and would take several essays to fully explain.

For now the important thing to recognize is that the world now seeks answers - and it has happened that the world looks to America for the solutions.

This is not because America is so great - no, not at all - for America has been deeply - and almost fatally - wounded and desecrated and destroyed - by the same forces.

We must remember the dark days the founding fathers endured to bring about this government they sought - a government of the people, by the people, for the people.

These men - with no modern conveniences - endured hardships almost unimaginable to us today - to attend the uncomfortable and difficult and dangerous Continental congresses.

These were wanted men - men - who if caught by the British - would have been summarily executed as traitors.

And as the founding fathers met to hammer out the beautiful words in which they placed their trust - they plotted - and then proceeded to fight - a war against the British Empire.

I don’t know how fully modern men and women can appreciate the sheer impossibility of what these men accomplished.

Not only did they defeat the British - but they did this while engaging in profitable diplomacy with international leaders - and while hammering out their own differences to engineer the foundations of government we still have today.

Whenever I have fallen to doubt and pain and despair over the past five years I have drawn strength from remembering how desperately - and how successfully - these men and women worked to achieve the impossible.

I have reminded myself that nothing truly worthwhile comes easily and that as Thomas Paine wrote -

“The American Crisis



Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.” ―Thomas Paine,The Crisis

These leaders - like leaders today - are not perfect - and often those willing to make the sacrifices to be leaders are perhaps less perfect than we wish them to be.

Eventually we might be capable of choosing more perfect leaders - but for now we all have the leaders who have stepped forward to carry the world on their shoulders.

This brings me to POTUS Trump - and the burden which he carries - a burden which will either be successfully carried - or not.

But much of the success - or lack of such success - will depend on we the American people.

Back in 1776 the thirteen colonies which composed America at that time of the Revolutionary War were not united behind the founding fathers - with many citizens supporting the British.

Only later did the nation begin to unite as the war began to turn in America’s favor.

America - like any other nation state moves slowly and cautiously - ponderously - lacking the nimble flexibility of a smaller group.

But once the tide turns - and a nation decides - winning against tyranny depends on each and every citizen - on uniting behind a common cause to prevail against tyranny.

And that is where we are at.

THE UNINTENDED SUMMIT AT NOTRE DAME

I watched enough clips of the “summit” of world leaders at Notre Dame - and although it was not set up to be a summit - a summit it was - to pick up some critical observations.

The most critical observation is that of the gravitas of the occasion - a gravitas worn as the demeanor which President Trump bore himself.

Donald Trump carried himself as a man who has the world on his shoulders - and indeed he does.

And as I said earlier we can always fantasize about more perfect leaders - it won’t get us far - but we can fall into that exercise of self sabotage if we wish.

America was forced by circumstances to vote the globalist tyranny of Biden and Harris out of office - and a good thing they did so.

And there are many arguments to be had about having access to more reasonable choices.

But that time is not now - this now demands that we come together and unite with the rest of the world to fight this cancer of tyranny which holds us all in its sharp claws.

What we the people demand of our leaders - is what sane leaders are most likely to follow - as even just sufficient self-interest will steer sane leaders in the direction the people wish them to go.

Right now the world is looking to POTUS Trump and to America for guidance toward the proper course of actions.

But America and Americans have been as damaged and weakened as any other peoples or nation by this globalist cabal of tyranny.

How are we then supposed to work with imperfect leaders - as imperfect people - under dire circumstances - to see this tyranny defeated?

By taking a page from history - and by understanding how and why this nation was formed - and by comprehending the tyranny which it was formed to stand against.

The founding fathers knew this day would come - that we would have to fight tyranny once again.

And today sane men and women know tyranny can no longer be fought through war.

As modern people we can see where war has brought us - strengthening tyranny rather than defeating it.

From this vantage point we can see that war always plays into the hands of tyranny - as war further enriches and empowers tyranny - and eventually results in more and bigger wars.

To a great degree the tyranny we experience today is a result of the perfection of underhanded intelligence tactics - the psychological operations - which were employed and which evolved during the first and second world wars.

Psychological operations have always been used to win people over to fight wars - but there is psychological warfare for good - and psychological warfare for bad.

Modern psychological warfare has culminated in serving the interests of tyranny.

Today tyranny will be fought through cooperative diplomacy - through the things which connect us rather than the things which divide us.

The Trump administration seems dedicated to cleaning house of the corruption and of the tyranny which are keeping us from being the Constitutional Republic we intend to be.

They - as we - and the rest of the sane world - understand this will not be accomplished by one administration - in the space of a mere four years.

What we endeavor to accomplish now is to rid ourselves of the demonic and insane influence of modern totalitarianism.

This cancerous tyranny has rotted the foundations of our Democratic Constitutional Republic - and we must now heal our broken nation state from the inside out.

The gauntlet has fallen to POTUS Trump and his cabinet to carry us forward.

This is a heavy mantle for anyone to carry - and the task falls to us as the American people - to become experts now in the legacy we have been handed - and to speak truth to power - emphatically and in no uncertain terms.

Whether this is the moment we may personally - and collectively - have been dreading - or the moment of opportunity to finally push forward the American cause - as the cause of all mankind - this time has arrived.

“The cause of America is, in a great measure the cause of all mankind. Many circumstances have, and will arise, which are not local, but universal, and through which the principles of all lovers of mankind are affected, and in the event of which, their affections are interested. The laying a country desolate with fire and sword, declaring war against the natural rights of mankind, and extirpating the defenders thereof from the face of the earth, it is the concern of every man to whom nature hath given the power of feeling; of which class, regardless of party censure is”.

We stand now at the inevitable cross roads where these adventures and misadventures of establishing a Democratic Revolutionary Republic has led us.

Time for America and Americans to stand for what the foundations of America have always stood for.

And totally fitting that this nexus of all of our fates should have crossed our awareness at the celebration of the restoration of the cathedral of Notre Dame.

ONE NATION UNDER GOD INDIVISIBLE WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL

May our creator bless all of those who are peacemakers as we approach this taking on of the mantle of this responsibility we have been handed.

